Cancer Care Art Exhibits – April & May

210 W. McKinley Ave., center open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

April – Phil Murillo

May – Carol Kessler



Decatur Airport Exhibits – April & May

Main Terminal, Lobby Gallery, 910 S. Airport Rd., airport open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

April – Barn Colony Artists

May – Annette Russo



Decatur Public Library Exhibits – April & May

130 N. Franklin St., library open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

April – Annette Russo

May – Leta Burch



Gallery 510 Exhibits – April & May

160 E. Main St. General exhibit hours W-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free,

217-422-1509.

April – Jessica Disbrow, First Friday,

April 3, 5-7pm

May – Jan Sorenson Hill, First Friday,

May 1, 5-7pm

Spare Time: Karen Shiman Exhibit – April 10

Madden Arts Center 125 N. Water St. Decatur, IL. This will be the First Friday that our April exhibit is open. There will be a talk by the artist’s son, light refreshments, and live music. 5-7pm. Free. 217-423-3189.

Open House — Barn Colony Artists – May 8

Madden Arts Center 125 N. Water St. Decatur, IL. This will be the First Friday when our May exhibit is open. There will be an artist talk, light refreshments, and live music. Free. 5-7pm. 217-423-3189.



Millikin University Art Exhibit & Silent Auction – through April 25

Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Perkinson Gallery, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Nature and Wildlife Art Exhibition & Silent Auction, works consist of donated and specifically vetted art works for the event, closing reception 3/28 4-6pm, exhibit viewing and bidding M-F 12-5pm when school is in session, free admission, 217-521-4866.



Frank B. Hoffman Display – April 1-June 30

Hieronymus Mueller Museum, 420 W. Eldorado St. View an original 1929 Hoffman oil painting commissioned by the Mueller Company for national advertising campaigns and recently donated to the museum, Tu’s-Sa’s 1-4pm, $, 217-423-6161.



Rock Springs Exhibit – April

3939 Nearing Ln. Gallery of Hope consisting of more than 200 artworks created by local children in partnership with Heritage Behavioral Health Center, Open House 4/18 1-4pm, free. General exhibit viewing M-F 8am-5pm, Sa 9am-5pm, Su 1-5pm, free, 217-423-7708.



Student Art Exhibition & Design Showcase – May 1-8

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Annual exhibition of students’ works from all of the majors offered within Millikin’s School of Art & Creative Design. Reception 5/7 4-6pm, exhibit hours M-F 12-5pm when school is in session, free, 217-424-6318.



