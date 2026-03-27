Calendar – April/May 2026
CHARITY DATEBOOK
United Way’s Power of the Purse – April 9
Mt. Zion Convention Center, 1400 Mt. Zion Pkwy. A gathering of more than 200 community-minded women and leaders to benefit the Dolly Parton Imagination Library & Youth Opportunity with gourmet cuisine, cocktails, prize packages, jewelry raffles and auction of more than 100 purses, Garden Party Chic attire, 5:30-9pm, $, reservations required, 217-422-8537.
The Fur Ball, Legacy – April 18
Mt. Zion Convention Center, 1400 Mt. Zion Pkwy. Gala with plated dinner, full bar, silent and live auctions, black tie optional, proceeds benefit Pawprint Ministries training of comfort dogs serving the community, 5:30-9:30pm, $, reservations required, www.2026FurBall.fundraiser.bid.
Gallery 510 Birthday Party – April 23
The Hostetler, 241 N. Main St. Celebrate Gallery 510’s 35th birthday with hors d’oeuvres, dinner, dessert, live music by Perry Rask Trio and silent art auction, proceeds benefit Gallery 510, 5-8pm, $, limited seating, reservations required by 4/8, 217-422-1509.
Bright Futures Gala – April 30
Richland Community College, Shilling Community Education Center Salons, 3925 E. College Park Dr. Circus-inspired evening with four-course dinner by RCC Culinary Arts Institute, performance by the Gamma Phi Circus, live and silent auctions and interactive activities, formal attire requested, proceeds support critical resources, scholarships and opportunities for Richland students, 5pm, $, reservations required, 217-875-7200 ext. 6575.
Garden Club Plant Sale – May 2
Riverside Baptist Church, 1250 W. Mound Rd. Sale of annuals, perennials, hanging baskets, house plants and more, proceeds benefit the Garden Club of Decatur’s many community beautification projects, 8:30am-12pm, $ for goods, 217-620-6850.
ART
Cancer Care Art Exhibits – April & May
210 W. McKinley Ave., center open hours, free, 217-422-1509.
April – Phil Murillo
May – Carol Kessler
Decatur Airport Exhibits – April & May
Main Terminal, Lobby Gallery, 910 S. Airport Rd., airport open hours, free, 217-422-1509.
April – Barn Colony Artists
May – Annette Russo
Decatur Public Library Exhibits – April & May
130 N. Franklin St., library open hours, free, 217-422-1509.
April – Annette Russo
May – Leta Burch
Gallery 510 Exhibits – April & May
160 E. Main St. General exhibit hours W-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free,
217-422-1509.
April – Jessica Disbrow, First Friday,
April 3, 5-7pm
May – Jan Sorenson Hill, First Friday,
May 1, 5-7pm
Spare Time: Karen Shiman Exhibit – April 10
Madden Arts Center 125 N. Water St. Decatur, IL. This will be the First Friday that our April exhibit is open. There will be a talk by the artist’s son, light refreshments, and live music. 5-7pm. Free. 217-423-3189.
Open House — Barn Colony Artists – May 8
Madden Arts Center 125 N. Water St. Decatur, IL. This will be the First Friday when our May exhibit is open. There will be an artist talk, light refreshments, and live music. Free. 5-7pm. 217-423-3189.
Millikin University Art Exhibit & Silent Auction – through April 25
Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Perkinson Gallery, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Nature and Wildlife Art Exhibition & Silent Auction, works consist of donated and specifically vetted art works for the event, closing reception 3/28 4-6pm, exhibit viewing and bidding M-F 12-5pm when school is in session, free admission, 217-521-4866.
Frank B. Hoffman Display – April 1-June 30
Hieronymus Mueller Museum, 420 W. Eldorado St. View an original 1929 Hoffman oil painting commissioned by the Mueller Company for national advertising campaigns and recently donated to the museum, Tu’s-Sa’s 1-4pm, $, 217-423-6161.
Rock Springs Exhibit – April
3939 Nearing Ln. Gallery of Hope consisting of more than 200 artworks created by local children in partnership with Heritage Behavioral Health Center, Open House 4/18 1-4pm, free. General exhibit viewing M-F 8am-5pm, Sa 9am-5pm, Su 1-5pm, free, 217-423-7708.
Student Art Exhibition & Design Showcase – May 1-8
Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Annual exhibition of students’ works from all of the majors offered within Millikin’s School of Art & Creative Design. Reception 5/7 4-6pm, exhibit hours M-F 12-5pm when school is in session, free, 217-424-6318.
CONCERTS & LIVE MUSIC
Lincoln Square Theater Concerts & Events – April & May
141 N. Main St., doors open 6pm, shows 7pm (unless otherwise stated), $,
217-454 -4583.
4/3 – Bashville-Show #4 of 2026 Spotlight Series
4/4 – 80s Rock vs. 90s Country
4/8 – Classic Seger – Bob Seger’s Greatest Hits Live
4/10 – Harriet – Trying to Get the Feeling Again
4/11 – Heartache Tonight – A Tribute to the Eagles
4/18 – That’s What She Said – women’s speaking event, 6:30pm
4/19 – Twitty & Lynn – Salute to Conway & Loretta with Mel & Jon
4/25 – YYNOT – Tribute to Rush
5/2 – FREEBYRD – Chicago’s #1 Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute
5/4 – Toast – The Ultimate Bread Experience
Decatur Big Band – April 4
The Wagon Restaurant, 3190 N. Woodford St. Decatur’s 16 piece Contemporary Big Band Jazz Orchestra performs, food and drinks available for $, 4-6:30pm, no cover charge, 217-201-8776.
Masterworks IV: A German Requiem – April 11
Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra’s season finale with a choral/orchestra performance featuring Millikin choirs and Opus 24 performing Brahms’ seven-movement requiem, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.
Acoustic Music Jams – April 12 & May 10
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Tunes played by local musicians, enjoy listening or bring your instrument and play along, 2-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.
PASS Concert – April 17
Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 W Kirkland Dr. Join the Decatur Youth Symphony Orchestra in a performance that highlights the dedication, artistry, and musical growth of these young orchestral performers. All performers are in grades 6-12. 10-11 a.m. 217-423-3189 for reservations.
Premieres – April 25
Millikin University, Shilling Hall, Albert Taylor Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. Millikin Percussion Ensemble performs contemporary percussion chamber music including premiere performances of compositions supported by donations to the Percussion Music Commission Fund, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.
MSWE IV: Our Power, Our Planet – April 26
Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Millikin Symphonic Wind Ensemble presents a concert exploring the power and majesty of our planet, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.
Side by Side – April 26
Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. A collaborative performance by the developing students of the Decatur Youth Symphony Orchestra with the Millikin-Decatur Symphony, 2pm, free, 217-424-6318.
Spring Sing – April 26
Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. Concert featuring lighter fare performed by Millikin University’s TrueBlue Chorale, Treble Choir, Collegiate Chorale and University Choir, 4pm, free, 217-424-6318.
Opus 24 Spring Choral Concert – May 3
Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. Concert featuring area singers showcasing their intricate harmonies and expressive vocals, 3pm, $, 217-428-4336.
Danny Gokey – May 9
Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Multi-award winning, 3 time Grammy nominated and American Idol Season 8 Finalist performs, 7:30am, $, 217-424-6318.
Jazz Bash – May 9
Lock, Stock & Barrel, 129 S. Oakland Ave. Millikin University’s Jazz Band I, Jazz Band II, OneVoice, BluBop and Commercial Ensembles present their final performance of the year, 2pm, free, 217-424-6318.
Opus 24 Spring Choral Concert – May 11
Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. “Let All the World in Every Corner Sing” celebrating the joy of making music as a path to unity, 3pm, $, 217-855-2496.
Spring Strings at the Staley Museum – May 17
361 N. College St. Unique chamber concert at the historic museum, time TBD, $, 217-422-1212.
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Concerts & Events – May
2686 E. Cantrell St., doors open 6pm, concerts 7pm, $, 217-422-5911.
5/22 – The 1985s – Raddest 80s Mixtape Band
5/23 – Run the World – Tribute to Beyoncé & Destiny’s Child
5/29 – Sara Evans
5/30 – The Ozark Mountain Daredevils with Caleb Lee Hutchinson
Cookin’ with the Chorale – May 23-24
Fairview Park, Pavilion 1, 2095 W. Eldorado St. Performance by the Greater Decatur Chorale celebrating their 41st year, bring a picnic to the park, hot grills available for cooking 5pm, concert 6pm, free, 217-421-6648.
COMEDY & THEATRE
Holy Chicken Sandwich – April 9-12
Pipe Dreams Studio Theatre, 1099 W. Wood St. A comedic mystery play inviting audiences to uncover what’s really in the secret sauce of devotion as the story unfolds in the parking lot at a grand opening of a new fast food restaurant, produced by Millikin University’s School of Theatre & Dance, Th, F & Sa 7:30pm, Su 2pm, $, 217-424-6318.
Damn Yankees the Musical – April 10-12, 17-19
Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Joe Boyd sells his soul to the devil to be the home run hitter that will guide his favorite team to a win against those Damn Yankees, F’s & Sa’s 7pm, Su’s 2pm, $, 217-422-7300.
Cinderella – May 1-3
Millikin University, Virginia Rogers Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. Charming French salon opera from 1904 co-produced by the School of Theatre & Dance, School of Music and Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra, F & Sa 7:30pm, Su 2pm, $, 217-424-6318.
Sister Act – The Musical – May 23-24, 29-31
Decatur Civic Center Theatre, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Disco-infused musical comedy telling the story of a nightclub singer who has witnessed a murder and is put in the witness protection program and then hides out in a struggling convent, presented by Theatre 7, F’s & Sa’s 7:30pm, Su’s 2pm, $, 217-422-6161.
HISTORY & MUSEUMS
Fine Arts at the Homestead – April 26
James Millikin Homestead, 125 N. Pine St. Poetry from Roy Roberts and music from Millikin University cello instructor Isidora Nojkovik followed by an Open House of James and Anna Millikin’s historic Victorian mansion circa 1876, program 1-3pm, open house 3-5pm, $, 217-422-9003.
Governor Richard Oglesby Mansion Open House –April 26 & May 31
421 W. William St. Visit the late 1800s historic Decatur landmark and beautifully restored Victorian home of Illinois Governor Richard Oglesby, 2-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.
The Original Big Blue: The Life and Times of James Millikin – April 29 & May 3, 15, 16
Millikin University, Shilling Hall, Albert Taylor Theater, 1184 W. Main St. & Lincoln Square Theater, 141 N. Main St. Documentary film about Decatur’s prominent and historically significant figure James Millikin, $, 217-422-9003.
Albert Taylor Theater – 4/29, 6pm & 5/3, 2pm
Lincoln Square Theater – 5/15, 6pm & 5/16, 2pm
EVENTS FOR CHILDREN & FAMILIES
Daddy & Daughter Play Night – April 3
Decatur Indoor Sports Center (DISC), 1295 W. Wood St. Girls ages 4-12 and their dads will enjoy a night of active play, music, bounce house, rock wall climbing, photo booth, pizza, prizes and giveaways, 6-9pm, $, reservations required, 217-429-3472.
Critter Egg Hunt – April 4
Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Easter Egg Hunt for children ages 10 and under 1:30pm, hunt prior for individuals of all ages with special needs at 1:20pm, free, 217-421-7435.
Egg Hunt – April 4
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Learn about local birds and the varied eggs they lay, then go on a walk to hunt for hidden eggs, bring your baskets, 10-11:30am, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.
Muffins with Mom – May 9
Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Muffins with your mom, animal presentation and early entry into the zoo, 8:30am, $, registration required, 217-421-7435.
SPORTS, HEALTH & FITNESS
Forsyth Disc Golf Open – April 18
Forsyth Park, 601 Forsyth Pkwy, Forsyth, IL. Disc Golf Tournament sponsored by the Champaign Disc Golf Club, free to spectators, www.discgolfscene.com/club/1169/champaign-county-disc-golf-clubs
D-Town Throwdown Highland Games – April 25
Garman Park, 1380 W. Ravina Ave. Scottish Ancient Athletics event featuring 9 competitive heavy events dating back to before the 11th century, athletes represent all skill levels and ages from 13-70, kilts required for competitors, presented by the St. Andrew’s Society of Central Illinois, 8:30am-5pm, $ to compete, spectators free, www.AncientAthletics.com/home/register-for-highland-games
IHSA Bass Fishing Regionals – May 14
Lake Decatur. Illinois High School Association bass tournament, spectators free, www.ihsa.org/sports/bass-fishing
Commodore Cup Regatta – May 16-17
Lake Decatur. Commodore Decatur Yacht Club sailboat races, free to spectators.
Midstate Soccer Cup – May 29-31
Midstate Soccer Complex, 1 Educational Pk. Three day soccer tournament with more than 150 teams competing, 217-429-3472.
FESTIVALS & EXHIBITIONS
Decatur Craft Beer Festival – May 1 & 2
May 1 – VIP Event at gK9 Wine & Spirits, 225 N. Water St. Enjoy exclusive brews curated from select DCBF partners, available only to VIP guests. Deepen your craft beer knowledge with a guided tasting experience showcasing what makes each variety truly unique. 6-9 pm, $100. (includes admission to festival on May 2)
May 2 – Central Park, downtown Decatur. An open-air celebration of craft beer, handmade goods, live music, and one-of-a-kind food trucks. 12-4 pm, $40. Tickets for both events at decaturarts.org or 217-423-3189.
Pride of the Prairie Spring Marble Show – April 1-4
Garner Hotel by IHG, 5150 Hickory Point Frontage Rd. The 36th annual show with wall-to-wall collectable marbles plus room trading, buying and selling, free marble identification and appraisals, 9am-room close, Su show display 9am-1pm, free admission, 217-422-8454.
Decatur Comic Con 3 – April 11-12
1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Midwest Toy & Comic Fest featuring celebrity guests, family-friendly activities for fans of all ages, vendors offering toys, comics, collectibles, artwork and pop culture merchandise, 10am-4pm, $, 4/12 Family Day with kids 12 & younger free admission, www.MidwestToyComicFest.com
Rock & Gem Show – April 18-19
Decatur Conference Center & Hotel, 4191 US Rt. 36 West. The 2026 annual exhibition with rocks, minerals, fossils and jewelry on display, dealers, exhibits, rock & mineral identification, silent auction, 50/50 raffle, kids’ area and more, Sa 10am-5pm, Su10am-4pm, $, Veterans & kids 12 and under free, 217-791-3512.
Festival of Spring – April 25
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Celebrate Earth Day with outdoor family activities including canoeing, bird banding and more, banding 8-10am, other activities 1-4pm, most activities free, canoeing $, 217-423-7708.
Images in Motion Film Festival – April 29
Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Ave. Event to showcase the works of Millikin animators and filmmakers, guest judges select winners, awards presented, Q & A’s, 6pm, 217-424-6318.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Millikin Presidential Inauguration – April 10
Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Celebrate Millikin’s 17th presidential inauguration of Dr. Dean Pribbenow, 1pm, 217-424-6318.
Mercy Market Winter Edition – April 12
Decatur Brew Works, 102 E. William St. Indoor farmers market featuring local grown produce, meats and baked goods, live music, coffee, donuts and beer, presented by the Good Samaritan Inn, 10am-1pm, free admission, $ for goods, 217-429-1455.
Richland Student Farms Plant Sale – May 1-2
Richland Community College, Michael D. Andreas Agriculture Building, 3950 E. College Park Dr. Sale of annuals, perennials, herbs, vegetables, foliage and more, F 7am-6pm, Sa 7am-1pm, free admission, 217-875-7200, ext. 6442.
For information on how to include your event on the calendar, contact Cultural Arts Editor Terrie Potter by email: ArtsEdit@aol.com or call 217-423-0422.