HOLIDAY DATEBOOK

72nd Annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon – November 25

Decatur Conference Center & Hotel, 4191 US-36. Luncheon since 1953 for the community to come together and offer thanks and blessings for the year, hosted by the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce, doors open 11:15am, lunch & program 12pm, $, reservations required, 217-422-2200.



Christmas Tree Lighting – December 3

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. 8th annual free family friendly tree lighting event with hot chocolate, live reindeer, free ice skating and Christmas music, 6-8pm, tree lighting ceremony 6:15pm, ice skating 6:30-7:30pm, free, 217-422-7300.



Downtown Christmas Walk – December 3

Downtown Decatur. Festive family evening of holiday shopping and merrymaking, live entertainment, trolley rides, holiday treats and Santa Claus, 5-8pm, free, 217-423-7000.



Holiday Gift Shop Pop-up – December 3 & 6

Decatur Area Arts Council, 125 N. Water St. Local artists and craftspeople sell their creations to holiday shoppers, W 12/3 12-8pm, Sa 12/6 9am-2pm, free admission, 217-423-3189.



Trees on the Tees – December 3-7 & 10-14

Hickory Point Golf Course, 727 W. Weaver Rd., Forsyth, IL. Travel through a path of beautifully decorated trees aboard a golf cart, afterward enjoy s’mores and hot cocoa by the fire, times vary, $, reservations required, 217-422-5911.

Richland Holiday Market – December 5-6

Richland Community College, 48 College Pk. Dr., Michael D. Andreas Agriculture Building. Annual holiday market with greenhouse plants and baskets and local vendors, presented by Richland Student Farms, F 10am-2pm, Sa 8am-12pm, free admission, 27-875-7211 ext. 6338.



Rudolph’s Village Market – December 5-6

Forsyth Park, 500 W. Weaver Rd. Outdoor holiday market with vendors, live music, food trucks, tree lighting and more, 4-8pm, free admission, 217-877-9445.



The Nutcracker Ballet – December 5-7

Richland Community College, Shilling Auditorium, 1 College Park. 29th annual ballet and family holiday tradition performed by local talent, presented by Decatur Community Dance, F 7pm, Sa 4pm & Su 2pm, $, 217-875-7211.



Christmas in Paris – December 6

Country Club of Decatur, 135 N. Country Club Rd. A touch of Christmas in Paris with a gala dinner and fund raiser featuring French-inspired cuisine, live music and dancing, silent and live auctions, black tie optional, proceeds support the Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra and music education opportunities for Macon County school children, black tie optional, 6-10pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-3189.



Decatur Christmas Parade – December 6

Downtown Decatur, parade route. Annual Lighted Christmas Parade with floats, music and more, entry proceeds benefit Freedom Reins, parade line-up 2:30pm, parade 4pm, free admission, parade entry fees $, 217-875-2301.



Heavenly Holidays Bazaar – December 6

Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 2500 S. Franklin St. Rd. 53rd annual bazaar features a cookie walk with cookies sold by the pound, other baked goods and vendors, profits fund the church’s ladies’ guild mission projects, 8am-2pm, 217-428-6041.



Santa Run – December 6

Downtown Decatur, parade route. Costumed Santas lead the Christmas Parade, presented by Fleet Feet, 3:30pm, $, 217-330-8683.

Santa Shuffle – December 6

Decatur Indoor Sports Center (DISC), 1295 W. Wood St. Indoor track runs, games, inflatables, all participants receive a medal, cookie and photo with Santa, run distances vary per age group from 1/8 to 1 mile, for children ages 4 and older, 3-6pm, $, reservations required, 217-429-3472.



The Polar Express – December 6

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. A magical showing of the movie The Polar Express, 1 & 6pm, $, limited seating, 217-422-7300.



Vespers – December 6-7

Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1184 W. Main St. Millikin’s annual Vespers (Evening Prayers) performed by over 200 musicians featuring choral selections including classical, choral modern, gospel and traditional songs, Sa 2 & 7:30pm, Su 2pm, $, 217-424-6318.



Annual Christmas Tea – December 7

Oglesby Mansion, 421 W. William St. Visit the beautiful historic Victorian mansion decorated for the holidays with music, Christmas cookies, punch, tea and Emma Oglesby’s Orange Marmalade, handicap accessible, 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.



Lincoln Square Theater Christmas Shows – December

141 N. Main St., doors open 6pm, concerts 7pm, $, 217-454-4583.

12/12 – Sidewalk Prophets Great Big Family Christmas Concert

12/13 – Scott Wattles & The Blue Suede Crew Christmas Gospel Show



An Afternoon with Santa – December 13

Scovill Zoo, Education Center, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Come in your PJ’s to decorate cookies, make a take-home craft, visit some animals up close, story time and visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, for children ages 3-10, 1-4pm, $, reservations required, 217-421-7435.



Lighted Christmas Parade – December 13

Oreana, IL, 407 S. View St. 9th annual Lighted Christmas Parade, presented by Argenta Oreana Youth Cheerleading and Junior Football League with proceeds benefitting both, 5pm, free admission, parade entry fees $, 217-695-0235.



