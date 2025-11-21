Calendar – December 2025/January 2026
HOLIDAY DATEBOOK
72nd Annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon – November 25
Decatur Conference Center & Hotel, 4191 US-36. Luncheon since 1953 for the community to come together and offer thanks and blessings for the year, hosted by the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce, doors open 11:15am, lunch & program 12pm, $, reservations required, 217-422-2200.
Christmas Tree Lighting – December 3
Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. 8th annual free family friendly tree lighting event with hot chocolate, live reindeer, free ice skating and Christmas music, 6-8pm, tree lighting ceremony 6:15pm, ice skating 6:30-7:30pm, free, 217-422-7300.
Downtown Christmas Walk – December 3
Downtown Decatur. Festive family evening of holiday shopping and merrymaking, live entertainment, trolley rides, holiday treats and Santa Claus, 5-8pm, free, 217-423-7000.
Holiday Gift Shop Pop-up – December 3 & 6
Decatur Area Arts Council, 125 N. Water St. Local artists and craftspeople sell their creations to holiday shoppers, W 12/3 12-8pm, Sa 12/6 9am-2pm, free admission, 217-423-3189.
Trees on the Tees – December 3-7 & 10-14
Hickory Point Golf Course, 727 W. Weaver Rd., Forsyth, IL. Travel through a path of beautifully decorated trees aboard a golf cart, afterward enjoy s’mores and hot cocoa by the fire, times vary, $, reservations required, 217-422-5911.
Richland Holiday Market – December 5-6
Richland Community College, 48 College Pk. Dr., Michael D. Andreas Agriculture Building. Annual holiday market with greenhouse plants and baskets and local vendors, presented by Richland Student Farms, F 10am-2pm, Sa 8am-12pm, free admission, 27-875-7211 ext. 6338.
Rudolph’s Village Market – December 5-6
Forsyth Park, 500 W. Weaver Rd. Outdoor holiday market with vendors, live music, food trucks, tree lighting and more, 4-8pm, free admission, 217-877-9445.
The Nutcracker Ballet – December 5-7
Richland Community College, Shilling Auditorium, 1 College Park. 29th annual ballet and family holiday tradition performed by local talent, presented by Decatur Community Dance, F 7pm, Sa 4pm & Su 2pm, $, 217-875-7211.
Christmas in Paris – December 6
Country Club of Decatur, 135 N. Country Club Rd. A touch of Christmas in Paris with a gala dinner and fund raiser featuring French-inspired cuisine, live music and dancing, silent and live auctions, black tie optional, proceeds support the Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra and music education opportunities for Macon County school children, black tie optional, 6-10pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-3189.
Decatur Christmas Parade – December 6
Downtown Decatur, parade route. Annual Lighted Christmas Parade with floats, music and more, entry proceeds benefit Freedom Reins, parade line-up 2:30pm, parade 4pm, free admission, parade entry fees $, 217-875-2301.
Heavenly Holidays Bazaar – December 6
Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 2500 S. Franklin St. Rd. 53rd annual bazaar features a cookie walk with cookies sold by the pound, other baked goods and vendors, profits fund the church’s ladies’ guild mission projects, 8am-2pm, 217-428-6041.
Santa Run – December 6
Downtown Decatur, parade route. Costumed Santas lead the Christmas Parade, presented by Fleet Feet, 3:30pm, $, 217-330-8683.
Santa Shuffle – December 6
Decatur Indoor Sports Center (DISC), 1295 W. Wood St. Indoor track runs, games, inflatables, all participants receive a medal, cookie and photo with Santa, run distances vary per age group from 1/8 to 1 mile, for children ages 4 and older, 3-6pm, $, reservations required, 217-429-3472.
The Polar Express – December 6
Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. A magical showing of the movie The Polar Express, 1 & 6pm, $, limited seating, 217-422-7300.
Vespers – December 6-7
Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1184 W. Main St. Millikin’s annual Vespers (Evening Prayers) performed by over 200 musicians featuring choral selections including classical, choral modern, gospel and traditional songs, Sa 2 & 7:30pm, Su 2pm, $, 217-424-6318.
Annual Christmas Tea – December 7
Oglesby Mansion, 421 W. William St. Visit the beautiful historic Victorian mansion decorated for the holidays with music, Christmas cookies, punch, tea and Emma Oglesby’s Orange Marmalade, handicap accessible, 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.
Lincoln Square Theater Christmas Shows – December
141 N. Main St., doors open 6pm, concerts 7pm, $, 217-454-4583.
12/12 – Sidewalk Prophets Great Big Family Christmas Concert
12/13 – Scott Wattles & The Blue Suede Crew Christmas Gospel Show
An Afternoon with Santa – December 13
Scovill Zoo, Education Center, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Come in your PJ’s to decorate cookies, make a take-home craft, visit some animals up close, story time and visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, for children ages 3-10, 1-4pm, $, reservations required, 217-421-7435.
Lighted Christmas Parade – December 13
Oreana, IL, 407 S. View St. 9th annual Lighted Christmas Parade, presented by Argenta Oreana Youth Cheerleading and Junior Football League with proceeds benefitting both, 5pm, free admission, parade entry fees $, 217-695-0235.
ART
Nihonga – through December 19
Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Robert Crowder Art Gallery, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Exhibit of works in the Japanese style of painting by Nihonga from the Japanese Painting Academy, free, 12-5pm when school is in session, free, 217-424-6318.
Cancer Care Center Art Exhibits – December & January
210 W. McKinley Ave., center open hours, free, 217-422-1509.
December – David Barista
January – Annette Russo
Decatur Airport Exhibits – December & January
Main Terminal, Lobby Gallery, 910 S. Airport Rd., airport open hours, free, 217-422-1509.
December – Jay W. Dikeman
January – Greg Pratt
Decatur Public Library Exhibits – December & January
Art Gallery, 130 N. Franklin St., library open hours, free, 217-422-1509.
December – Rae Nell Spencer
January – Jay W. Dikeman
Rock Springs Exhibits – December & January
3939 Nearing Ln., M-F 8am-5pm, Sa 9am-5pm, Su 1-5pm, free, 217-423-7708.
December – Dave Castor
January – Decatur Camera Club & Brock Rowland
Gallery 510 Exhibits– December & January
160 E. Main St. First Friday Artists’ Receptions 12/3 & 1/9, 5-7pm, free. General exhibit hours W-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.
12/3-20 – Jay W. Dikeman
1/9-31 – Area Art Teacher
Arts in Education Masterworks – January 9-29
Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Juried exhibit of artwork by Central Illinois high school students, M-F 8:30am-4:30pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-422-1509 or 217-423-3189.
CONCERTS & LIVE MUSIC
Dulcimer Music – December 6, 20 & January 3, 17, 31
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Live Dulcimer music performed, enjoy listening or participate, 10am-12pm, free, 217-423-7708.
Sunday Blues – December
Pop’s Place, 4335 W. Main St. Blues artists travel to Decatur from all over the world to perform their Blues music, 3-6pm, no cover charge, 217-330-6546.
12/7 – Brandon Santini
12/14 – Chris Camp & His Blues Ambassadors
12/21 – Dave Lumsden
12/28 – Big Dog Mercer
Solstice: A Concert of Dance – December 11-13
Virginia Rogers Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. Annual concert showcasing a variety of dance and contemporary movement, choreographed by Millikin University students and faculty, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.
Acoustic Music Jams – December 14 & January 11
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Tunes played by local musicians, listen or bring your instrument and play along, 2-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.
Lincoln Square Theater Events – December & January
141 N. Main St., doors open 6pm, shows 7pm, $, 217-454-4583.
12/15 – Power of Love – Huey Lewis & The News Tribute
12/29 – Quiet Riot with Big Guns
1/10 – Space Oddity – David Bowie Tribute
1/16 – Satisfaction – International Rolling Stones Tribute
Decatur Big Band – December 20
The Wagon Restaurant, 3190 N. Woodford St. Decatur’s 16 piece Contemporary Big Band Jazz Orchestra performs, food and drinks available for $, 4-6:30pm, no cover charge, 217-201-8776.
Greater Decatur Chorale Winter Concert – January 10-11
Location TBD. The Greater Decatur Chorale’s 41st annual winter show, 2pm, $, 217-619-8044.
University Choir Tour Finale – January 18
St. Patrick Catholic Church, 407 E. Eldorado St. Millikin University Choir performs their final concert following their two-week regional tour, 2pm, free, 217-429-5363.
EVENTS FOR CHILDREN & FAMILIES
Paint & Sip Hot Cocoa – December 6
Decatur Area Arts Council, 125 N. Water St. Families paint together while eating cookies and sipping hot cocoa, 1-3pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-3189.
Princess Ball – January 24
Scovill Banquet Facility, 3909 W. Main St. For young princesses ages 5-12 and their grown-up, dinner, dancing and appearances from their favorite Princesses, formal wear, 5-9pm, $, reservations required, 217-619-8044.
SPORTS, HEALTH & FITNESS
Pickle at the DISC – January 3-4
Decatur Indoor Sports Center (DISC), 1295 W. Wood St. Non-sanctioned round robin pickleball tournament, 1st, 2nd and 3rd place medals awarded, for ages 13 and older, awards, balls provided, times vary, $, reservations required, 217-429-3472.
For information on how to include your event on the calendar, contact Cultural Arts Editor Terrie Potter by email: ArtsEdit@aol.com or call 217-423-0422.