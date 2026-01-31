Calendar – February/March 2026
CHARITY DATEBOOK
The Roaring Murder Dinner Theater – February 7
Richland Community College Shilling Salons. Solve a crime and snag treasures. Join a thrilling evening at Richland Community College Shilling Salons for The Roaring Murder presented by CICEO. Put on your best 1920s attire and prepare to solve the crime of the century. Proceeds help support the 2025-2026 CICEO class in their individual businesses. 6:00pm. Tickets $85 ea. www.centralillinoisceo.com
Mardi Gras at the Museum – February 17
Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. Annual fund raising event with Cajun and Creole cuisine, live music, drinks, the popular punch wall, beads and fun, Mardi Gras festive attire encouraged, proceeds benefit the Children’s Museum of Illinois, must be age 21 or older, 6:30-9pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-5437.
EnRiching Our History – February 21
Richland Community College, Shilling Salons, 1 College Pk. Fourth annual EnRich Program Recognition and Awards ceremony featuring Keynote Speaker Tiffany D. Hightower Executive Director of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus Foundation, cocktails, dinner, awards, student recognition and live music, proceeds benefit the EnRich program at RCC, formal attire, 5-10pm, $, reservations required at avaldez@richland.edu or 217-875-7200 ext. 6544.
25th Annual Decatur Polar Plunge – March 7
Lake Decatur, 2301 E. Lakeshore Dr. Benefit the Special Olympics Illinois Athletes by raising money and jumping into Lake Decatur’s frigid waters, check-in and brunch 10-11:45am, costume judging & plunge 12pm, awards 1:15pm, $ to participate, 217-345-2424.
60th Anniversary Trivia Night – March 21
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Six rounds of 10 questions in local flora and fauna, local history and more categories, tables of 8 available, light snacks available and you may bring your own food, all proceeds support educational programming at the Macon County Conservation District, 6pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.
ART
Millikin University Art Exhibits – February/March
Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr., exhibits viewing M-F 12-5pm when school is in session, free, 217-424-6318.
2/1-3/27 – Our Freedom, Our Rights: Exploring Civil Rights in Paintings & Posters, Robert Crowder Art Gallery
2/2-2/27 – Central Illinois High School Student & Educator Art Exhibition, Perkinson Gallery
2/7 – Reception with awards and scholarships presented, Perkinson Gallery, 4-6pm
Cancer Care Art Exhibits – February/March
210 W. McKinley Ave., Center open hours, free, 217-422-1509.
February – Annette Russo
First Friday Gallery Walks – February 6 & March 6
3 Downtown Art Galleries: Madden Arts Center’s Anne Lloyd Gallery & Blue Connection Gallery, 125 N. Water St.; Gallery 510, 160 E. Main St. An evening of unique art and artist talks in downtown Decatur art galleries, opening receptions include music and light refreshments, 5-7pm, free, 217-423-3189.
Decatur Area Arts Council Exhibits – February/March
Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St., exhibit hours M-F 8:30am-4:30pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.
February – Mardi Gras
March – Don Lake
Gallery 510 Exhibits – February/March
160 E. Main St. Exhibit hours W-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.
February – Nicole Christison
March – Leta Burch
Decatur Airport Exhibits – February/March
Main Terminal, Lobby Gallery, 910 S. Airport Rd., Airport open hours, free, 217-422-1509.
February – Greg Pratt
March – The Barn Colony Artists
Decatur Public Library Exhibits – February/March
130 N. Franklin St., Library open hours, free, 217-422-1509.
February – Jay W. Dikeman
March – Alec Goss
Rock Springs Exhibits – February/March
3939 Nearing Ln., M-F 8am-5pm, Sa 9am-5pm, Su 1-5pm, free, 217-423-7708.
February – Decatur Camera Club & Brock Rowland
Fine Arts at the Homestead – February 22 & March 29
James Millikin Homestead, 125 N. Pine St. Poetry, music and art from local talents, 1-3pm, open houses and tours of the Millikin’s beautiful historic Victorian mansion 3-5pm, free, 217-422-9003.
2/22 – Debbi Brody, poetry & Millikin Flute Trio, music
3/29 – Randy Stewart II, poetry & Decatur Camera Club, photographs
Millikin University Art Exhibit & Silent Auction – March 1-April 25
Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Perkinson Gallery, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Nature and Wildlife Art Exhibition & Silent Auction, works consist of donated and specifically vetted artwork for the event, closing reception 3/28 4-6pm, exhibit viewing and bidding M-F 12-5pm when school is in session, free admission, 217-521-4866.
CONCERTS & LIVE MUSIC
Decatur Big Band – February 7
The Wagon Restaurant, 3190 N. Woodford St. Decatur’s 16-piece contemporary Big Band Jazz Orchestra performs, food and drinks available for $, 4-6:30pm, no cover charge, 217-201-8776.
Masterworks III– February 7
Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. The 3rd finalist for the MDSO’s music director position leads the Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra in concert with “A Mosaic from Heaven and Young Artists” with student winners of the School of Music’s annual Concerto/Aria Competition, 7:30pm, $, 217-423-6318.
Acoustic Music Jams – February 8 & March 8
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Tunes played by local musicians, listen or bring your instrument and play along, 2-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.
Lincoln Square Theater Events – February & March
141 N. Main St., doors open 6pm, show 7pm (unless otherwise indicated), $, 217-454-4583.
2/14 – Valentine’s Day with The Ivory Bros’ Dueling Pianos, 5:30/7pm
2/21 – Come on Down, fundraiser for Sunshine Supply, 5:30/6:30pm
2/27 – Revel in Red
7/28 – MJ: The Illusion – Reliving the King of Pop
3/5 – Keith Anderson with Wreckless Whiskey
3/7 – Jonny Vodka with Afterthought
3/14 – Etta May & the Southern Fried Chicks (rated PG)
3/27 – Power of Love – The Premier Huey Lewis & The News Tribute
3/28 – Somebody’s Problem – Morgan Wallen Tribute
Percussion Ensemble: Synergy – February 21
Shilling Hall, Albert Taylor Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. Showcasing the distinctiveness of Millikin University’s interdisciplinary alliances through a collaborative concert, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.
Faculty Recital Series II: The Metamorphosis – Trumpet Through the Ages – February 22
Millikin University, Perkinson Music Center, Kaeuper Hall, 1184 W. Main St. Featuring Dr. Chun Kong “Apollo” Lee on trumpet and Dr. Jun Hon “Ivan” Jiang on piano, 4pm, free, 217-424-6318.
Vocal Jazz Showcase – February 27
Decatur Brew Works, 102 E. William St. Millikin University’s vocal jazz ensembles OneVoice and BluBop present selections from the tap to the stage, 7:30pm, 217-330-8683.
Michael Charles & His Band – March 1
Pop’s Place, 4335 W. Main St. Chicago Blues Hall of Fame and Australian born musician Michael Charles and His Band stop in Decatur again to perform, 3-6pm, free admission, 708-710-5812.
Millikin Symphonic Wind Ensemble III: She Speaks – March 7
Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Focusing on works by female composers in honor of Women’s History Month and featuring the Williamsville High School Band, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.
With a Voice of Singing – March 8
Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. Millikin University’s Treble Choir and TrueBlue Chorale present a boisterous program celebrating community through song, 4pm, free, 217-424-6318.
Vocal Spectrum – March 21
Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. Music from the International Quartet Champions with guest barber shoppers from Mt. Zion High School, 4pm, 217-428-4336.
The Music of The Lord of The Rings, The Hobbit and Rings of Power – March 27
Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Featuring The Hollywood Film Orchestra, choir and cameos from the movies’ casts, stunning images, 4pm, $, 217-424-6318.
The Music of Hans Zimmer and Others – March 27
Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. A Celebration of Film music featuring Top Gun, Dune, James Bond, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Lion King and many more, performed by The Hollywood Film Orchestra with choir, illumination and laser projection, 8pm, $, 217-424-6318.
EVENTS FOR CHILDREN & FAMILIES
Mommy/Son Play Night – March 6
Decatur Indoor Sports Center (DISC), 1295 W. Wood St. Boys ages 5-10 and their moms enjoy a night of active play with music, bounce house, rock wall climbing, photo booth, pizza, prizes and giveaways, 6-9pm, $, reservations required, 217-429-3472.
Kids Fest – March 7
Decatur Indoor Sports Center (DISC), 1295 W. Wood St. Day of family fun with bounce houses, face painting, character photo ops, clowns, interactive fun booths, ladies’ shopping corner, food and treats, 9am-2pm, $, 217-521-7225.
SPORTS, HEALTH & FITNESS
Hot Stove Social with Pat Hughes – February 5
Beach House, 1001 S. Lake Front Rd. A must attend event for baseball fans with food, conversation and rare access to one of the game’s most iconic voices, Pat Hughes, 5:30-7:30pm, $, limited availability, 217-542-7271.
Razor Edge Ice Tour – March 14
Decatur Civic Center, Ice Arena, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Ice Speedway Motorcycle Racing with riders from across the nation reaching 60-80 mph and more, 7pm, $, 217-422-7300.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Senior Luncheons – February 10 & March 10
Scovill Park West Activity Center, 3909 W. Main St. Enjoy a catered meal with friends followed by games of bingo with prizes, must be age 50 or older, lunch served 12pm, free, reservations required, 217-429-7750.
Argenta Ice Fest – February 14
Village of Argenta, 230 N. St., Argenta, IL. 10th Anniversary annual festival with master ice carvers carving whimsical characters and intricate works of art, pop-up activities, kid-friendly fun, food, drinks and unique shops, 11am-6pm, 217-423-0422.
Mercy Market Winter Edition – February 14 & March 14
Decatur Brew Works, 102 E. William St. Indoor farmers market featuring local grown produce, meats and baked goods, live music, coffee, donuts and beer, presented by the Good Samaritan Inn, 10am-1pm, free admission, 217-429-1455.
60th Anniversary Pancake Breakfast – February 28
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Celebrate the Macon County Conservation District’s 60th Anniversary with all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausages and beverages, participate in a maple syrup program and tasting, breakfast between 8-11am, programs 8:30am, 9:30am & 10:30am, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.
Village of Mt. Zion Spring Craft Show – March 6-7
Mt. Zion Convention Center, 1400 Mt. Zion Pkwy., Mt. Zion, IL. Spring craft show with many unique vendors, F 6-9pm, Sa 9am-2pm, $, 217-864-5424.
For information on how to include your event on the calendar, contact Cultural Arts Editor Terrie Potter by email: ArtsEdit@aol.com or call 217-423-0422.