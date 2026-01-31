CHARITY DATEBOOK

The Roaring Murder Dinner Theater – February 7

Richland Community College Shilling Salons. Solve a crime and snag treasures. Join a thrilling evening at Richland Community College Shilling Salons for The Roaring Murder presented by CICEO. Put on your best 1920s attire and prepare to solve the crime of the century. Proceeds help support the 2025-2026 CICEO class in their individual businesses. 6:00pm. Tickets $85 ea. www.centralillinoisceo.com

Mardi Gras at the Museum – February 17

Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. Annual fund raising event with Cajun and Creole cuisine, live music, drinks, the popular punch wall, beads and fun, Mardi Gras festive attire encouraged, proceeds benefit the Children’s Museum of Illinois, must be age 21 or older, 6:30-9pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-5437.

EnRiching Our History – February 21

Richland Community College, Shilling Salons, 1 College Pk. Fourth annual EnRich Program Recognition and Awards ceremony featuring Keynote Speaker Tiffany D. Hightower Executive Director of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus Foundation, cocktails, dinner, awards, student recognition and live music, proceeds benefit the EnRich program at RCC, formal attire, 5-10pm, $, reservations required at avaldez@richland.edu or 217-875-7200 ext. 6544.

25th Annual Decatur Polar Plunge – March 7

Lake Decatur, 2301 E. Lakeshore Dr. Benefit the Special Olympics Illinois Athletes by raising money and jumping into Lake Decatur’s frigid waters, check-in and brunch 10-11:45am, costume judging & plunge 12pm, awards 1:15pm, $ to participate, 217-345-2424.

60th Anniversary Trivia Night – March 21

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Six rounds of 10 questions in local flora and fauna, local history and more categories, tables of 8 available, light snacks available and you may bring your own food, all proceeds support educational programming at the Macon County Conservation District, 6pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.