Calendar -August/September 2026
CHARITY DATEBOOK
An Evening of Hope – August 27
Mt. Zion Convention Center, 1400 Mt. Zion Pkwy., Mt. Zion, IL. An evening of hope and celebration gala with guest speaker TyKyna Cole, MA, LCPC of Cole Counseling Services, proceeds benefit Dove, Inc. and their programs, black tie optional, doors open 5:30pm, dinner 6:30pm, $, 217-428-6616 ext. 103.
Taste of History – September 12
James Millikin Homestead, 125 N. Pine St., Staley Museum, 361 N. College St., Oglesby Mansion, 421 W. William St., Culver House, 412 W. Prairie St. Progressive evening traveling to multiple historic Decatur sites, hors d’oeuvres and cocktails served, proceeds benefit the participating local historic venues, 5-8pm, $, 217-422-9003.
United Way Food Truck Frenzy – September 12
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. 6th annual Frenzy with a variety of cuisines via multiple food trucks in conjunction with the Macon County Conservation District’s Fall Festival, proceeds benefit the United Way of Decatur & Mid Illinois and their sponsor partners, $ to purchase food & drinks, 12-3pm, 217-422-8537.
A Zoorific Evening – September 19
Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Adults only night at the zoo with food, drinks, one-of-a-kind animal experiences and live auction, proceeds benefit Scovill Zoo, must be age 18 and older, 5-9pm, $, reservations required, 217-422-5911.
Tailgate for PawPrint Ministries – September 19
PawPrint Ministries Headquarters & Training Facility, 2555 E. Federal Dr. Family-friendly fundraiser with snacks, raffle items and merchandise for sale, PawPrint comfort dogs on site to greet you, funds raised support PPM’s comfort dog training program, only PPM dogs are allowed on the premises inside and outside the building, 11am-2pm, free admission, 217-619-5273.
Lucien Kapp Art Competition – September 26-27
James Millikin Homestead, 125 N. Pine St. 2nd annual art competition where the Homestead is filled with art from local artists, vote for your favorite artwork and tour the beautifully restored historic mansion, proceeds benefit the ongoing renovation and upkeep of the Millikin Homestead, 2-4pm, $, 217-422-9003.
Prairie Pedal – September 27
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Choice of 20, 40, or 62 mile bicycle ride along quiet country roads, helmets required, proceeds support the restoration and preservation of Macon County’s natural and cultural resources, 6:30am-2pm, $, registration required, 217-423-7708.
ART
Form and Function: A Mid-Century Modern Time Capsule – through August 7
Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Exhibit Closing Reception 8/7 with live music and food, mid-mod costumes encouraged, 5-7pm, free. General exhibit viewing Tu’s-F’s 9am-4pm, free, 217-423-3189.
Decatur Airport Exhibits – August & September
Lobby Gallery, 910 S. Airport Rd., airport open hours, free, 217-422-1509.
August – Jan Sorenson Hill
September – Leta Burch
Cancer Care Art Exhibits – August & September
210 W. McKinley Ave., center open hours, free, 217-422-1509.
August – Jessica Disbrow
September – Tracey Maras
Library Exhibits – August & September
Decatur Public Library, Art Gallery, 130 N. Franklin St., library hours, free, 217-422-1509.
August – Barn Colony Artists
September – Jan Sorenson Hill
Rock Springs Exhibits – August
North and South Galleries, 3939 Nearing Ln. Exhibit of art from the Rock Springs summer camp kids, Nature Center open hours, free, 217-423-7708.
First Friday Gallery Walks – August 7 & September 4
3 Downtown Art Galleries: Madden Arts Center’s Anne Lloyd Gallery and Blue Connection Gallery, 125 N. Water St.; Gallery 510, 160 E. Main St. Walk around the block for a variety of art experiences, unique art and socializing, 5-7pm, free, 217-423-3189.
Gallery 510 Exhibits – August 1-23 & September 1-30
160 E. Main St. First Friday opening receptions 8/7 & 9/4, 5-7pm, free. General exhibit hours W-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.
August – Gene Tanta
September – Carol Kessler
Coast to Coast National Art Exhibit – September 4-24
Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. National juried fine art exhibit featuring works by artists from across the United States, Arts Center open hours, free, 217-422-1509.
Arts in Central Park – September 19-20
VIP Evening – September 18
Downtown Decatur, Central Park. Annual juried fine arts fair featuring artist booths with artwork for sale including jewelry, pottery, glass, paintings and more, food trucks on site, live music and kids’ activities, Sa 10am-5pm, Su 10am-4pm, free admission, 217-423-3189. 9/18 – VIP thank you party for supporters and exhibiting artists, hors d’oeuvres & beverages, 5-7pm, reservations required.
CONCERTS & LIVE MUSIC
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Events – August & September
2686 E. Cantrell St., doors open 6pm, events 7pm, times and $ unless otherwise noted, 217-422-5911.
8/1 – Craig Campbell with the Flat River Band
8/4 – Foreigner with Goodbye June
8/6 – Music Bingo with Fire Dj Service
8/7 – Rodney Atkins & Joe Nichols
8/8 – CAIN with The Band Reeves
8/15 – Magic Rocks with Illusionist Leon Etienne
8/19 – Dead/Seven Tour – Theory of A Deadman Sevendust Return To Dust
8/22 – That Arena Rock Show
8/27 – Winger with Jonny Vodka
8/28 – Country Tribute Night featuring music from Stapleton, Church & Wilson
8/29 – One Night in Memphis
9/5 – Banda Y Mariachi Tour: La Original Banda El Limon
with Julian Torres Y Mariachi Cenzontle
9/6 – Russell Dickerson – 95Q Fan Appreciation Concert
9/7 – Millikin-Decatur Symphony Annual Labor Day Pops Concert, 6pm, free
9/12 – Live and Let Die – Tribute to Paul McCartney
Decatur Municipal Band Concerts – August
Fairview Park, 2095 W. Eldorado St.; Downtown Decatur, Central Park, 265 S. Park St.; Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St. Annual family friendly summer band concerts since 1857, featuring traditional and contemporary band music directed by Jim Culbertson, bring lawn chairs and/or blankets, free, www.decaturmuniband.com or DecaturMuniBand@gmail.com
8/2-9 – Su’s, Fairview Park, 6pm
8/3-10 – M’s, Downtown Decatur, Central Park, 7pm
8/12 – Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 7pm
Acoustic Music Jams – August 9 & September 13
Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Listen to local musicians or bring your instrument and play along, 2-4pm free, 217-423-7708.
Summer Concert Series Performance – August 9
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Harlem Hayfield performs their “rustbelt soul” from a groove-centric genre, 7pm, free, 217-423-7708.
MDSO Labor Day Pops Concert – September 7
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St. Annual family concert by the Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra offering patriotic pieces and film and stage favorites, sponsored by Mark and Kathy Sorensen and the Symphony Orchestra Guild of Decatur providing free admission, 6pm, open seating, 217-423-3189.
Lincoln Square Theater Concerts – September
141 N. Main St., doors open 6pm, concerts 7pm, $, 217-454-4583.
9/19 – Chicago Transit – Canada (no opening act)
9/25 – The Sweet with Tommy’s Rocktrip
Broken Brogue – September 20
James Millikin Homestead, 125 N. Pine St. Decatur’s own 4-piece Celtic folk band playing traditional Irish and Scottish music at the Millikin Homestead’s 150th Anniversary Celebration, 2:30-4pm, 217-422-9003.
The Agape Ringers – September 27
Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. Chicago’s premier handbell ensemble performs in concert playing more than 150 bells and chimes, 4pm, free, 217-428-4336.
COMEDY & THEATRE
Come From Away – September 11-13
Millikin University, Shilling Hall, Albert Taylor Theater, 1184 W. Main St. On September 11, 2001 the world changed forever – this musical details the true story of 7,000 stranded passengers who were welcomed by a small town in Newfoundland, co-produced with Decatur’s Theatre 7, F & Sa 7:30pm, Sa & Su 2pm, $, order tickets at www.theatre7.org.
Seussical – September 18-20
Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Musical extravaganza bringing Dr. Seuss’s most beloved characters to life featuring an all-ages cast, fun for the entire family, F 7pm, Sa 2 & 7pm, Su 2pm, $, 217-791-2658.
Gravity: London’s Iconic Leading Ladies – September 19
Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 W. Kirkland Dr. Three of London’s West End’s most celebrated leading ladies, using their powerhouse vocals, combine music, storytelling and theatrical magic sharing favorites from Wicked, Cats, Evita, The Greatest Showman, Les Miserables and many more, 7:30pm, $. 217-424-6318.
Zach Rushing the Redneck Logic Tour – September 26
Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Comedian Zach Rushing presents his loud-mouthed, big-hearted storytelling in his unapologetic style, 7pm, $, 217-422-7300.
HISTORY & MUSEUMS
Governor Richard Oglesby Mansion Open Houses – August & September
421 W. William St. Visit the historic Decatur landmark and beautifully restored Victorian home of Illinois Governor Richard Oglesby, $, 217-423-7708.
8/30 – 2-4pm, plus each W & Sa in August 2-4pm
9/27 – 2-4pm
James Millikin Homestead Jubilee – September 20
125 N. Pine St. Help celebrate the Homestead’s 150th year with music, activities, food and fun, 2-5pm, free, 217-422-9003.
EVENTS FOR CHILDREN & FAMILIES
End of Summer Bash – August 2
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Say farewell to summer and hello to the new school year with lawn games, hot dogs over the fire, crafts and meet-and-greet opportunities with some of the education animals, 1-3 pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.
Twilight Tuesday – August 25
Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Stroll the grounds and experience a family evening at the zoo, 5-9pm, $, 217-421-7435.
Kayak Big Creek – September 26
Cannon Park, 3125 S. Baltimore Ave. Explore Big Creek via tandem kayaks, all equipment provided, at least one adult required per kayak, dress for the weather and to get wet, 10am-12pm, $, registration required, 217-423-7708.
SPORTS, HEALTH & FITNESS
Moonlight Yoga at the Devon – August 11 & September 8
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St. Public community yoga sessions held outdoors led by certified yoga instructor Connie Pease, bring a mat, towel and drinking water, all ages and skill levels welcome, 7-8pm, free, 217-422-5911.
Decatur’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s – September 19
Fairview Park, Pavilion #1, 2095 W. Eldorado St. Walk a 1-2 mile route to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research, stroller, wheelchair and wagon friendly, free family-friendly activities, leashed pets welcome, walk site opens 8am, opening ceremony 9am, walk start 9:30am, free, registration www.act.alz.org/decaturwalk, 309-282-6650.
FESTIVALS & EXPOSTIONS
Fall Harvest Festival & Food Truck Frenzy – September 12
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Fall themed activities including archery, canoeing, pumpkin painting, wagon rides, historic tours and more, United Way hosting Food Truck Frenzy, 12-3pm, $ to purchase food. Festival 1-4pm, free admission, 217-423-7708.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Farmers Markets – August & September
Central Park, Downtown Decatur. Illinois’ oldest farmers market dating back to the late 1800s with sales of farm fresh produce, baked goods, jams, jellies, chocolates, flowers, and more, Sa’s 8am-12pm, 217-423-7000.
Mercy Markets – August & September
Preston Jackson Park, 337 N. Water St. Farmers market featuring locally grown produce, meats and baked goods, live music, presented by the Good Samaritan Inn, Sa’s 8am-12pm, $ for goods, 217-429-1455.
Matthew Sheppard Welcome Reception – August 5
Madden Arts Center, 125 N. Water St. Greet the Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra’s new music director and conductor, hosted by the Symphony Orchestra Guild of Decatur, open to the public, business casual attire, 4:30-6:30pm, free, 217-423-3189.
Richland Student Farms Farmers Markets – August 19 & September 16
Richland Community College, Michael D. Andreas Agriculture Building, 3950 E. College Pk. Dr. Fresh produce, plants, baked goods, meats, soaps and more from local vendors, RCC Ag Dept. provides community education opportunities, 3-7pm, $ to purchase goods, 217- 875-7200 ext. 6442.
Harvest Fest Craft Show – August 21-22
Mt. Zion Convention Center, 1400 Mt. Zion Pkwy, Mt. Zion, IL. Over 50 vendors, F 6-9pm, Sa 9am-2pm, free admission, 217-864-5424.
Finders Harvest Market – September 19
Progress City USA, 1 College Pk. Annual popup marketplace with more than 100 curated vendors in 3 barns and on 3 acres featuring vintage items, antiques, handmade goods, home décor, boutiques, food trucks, live music and more, 9am-3pm, $, www.jumpjiveproductions.com
For information on how to include your event on the calendar, contact Cultural Arts Editor Terrie Potter by email: ArtsEdit@aol.com or call 217-423-0422.