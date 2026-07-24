Form and Function: A Mid-Century Modern Time Capsule – through August 7

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Exhibit Closing Reception 8/7 with live music and food, mid-mod costumes encouraged, 5-7pm, free. General exhibit viewing Tu’s-F’s 9am-4pm, free, 217-423-3189.



Decatur Airport Exhibits – August & September

Lobby Gallery, 910 S. Airport Rd., airport open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

August – Jan Sorenson Hill

September – Leta Burch



Cancer Care Art Exhibits – August & September

210 W. McKinley Ave., center open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

August – Jessica Disbrow

September – Tracey Maras



Library Exhibits – August & September

Decatur Public Library, Art Gallery, 130 N. Franklin St., library hours, free, 217-422-1509.

August – Barn Colony Artists

September – Jan Sorenson Hill



Rock Springs Exhibits – August

North and South Galleries, 3939 Nearing Ln. Exhibit of art from the Rock Springs summer camp kids, Nature Center open hours, free, 217-423-7708.

First Friday Gallery Walks – August 7 & September 4

3 Downtown Art Galleries: Madden Arts Center’s Anne Lloyd Gallery and Blue Connection Gallery, 125 N. Water St.; Gallery 510, 160 E. Main St. Walk around the block for a variety of art experiences, unique art and socializing, 5-7pm, free, 217-423-3189.

Gallery 510 Exhibits – August 1-23 & September 1-30

160 E. Main St. First Friday opening receptions 8/7 & 9/4, 5-7pm, free. General exhibit hours W-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.

August – Gene Tanta

September – Carol Kessler



Coast to Coast National Art Exhibit – September 4-24

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. National juried fine art exhibit featuring works by artists from across the United States, Arts Center open hours, free, 217-422-1509.



Arts in Central Park – September 19-20

VIP Evening – September 18

Downtown Decatur, Central Park. Annual juried fine arts fair featuring artist booths with artwork for sale including jewelry, pottery, glass, paintings and more, food trucks on site, live music and kids’ activities, Sa 10am-5pm, Su 10am-4pm, free admission, 217-423-3189. 9/18 – VIP thank you party for supporters and exhibiting artists, hors d’oeuvres & beverages, 5-7pm, reservations required.