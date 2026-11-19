HOLIDAY DATEBOOK

Angel Trees and Giant Red Kettle – through December 28

1146 Hickory Point Mall, south end, Forsyth, IL. Make donations into the big red kettle and select tags from the decorated Angel Tree to purchase gifts for area children in need, the Salvation Army’s annual fund drive, M’s-Sa’s 10am-8pm & Su’s 12-6pm, 217-428-4487.



Christmas Card Lane – through December 24

Preston Jackson Park, 337 N. Water St. Outdoor annual exhibit/competition comprised of larger-than-life holiday greeting cards created by local artists and community groups, vote for your favorites, outdoor display open 24/7, free, 217-423-3189.



Holiday Gallery Gift Shop – through December 19

Gallery 510 Art & Framing, 160 E. Main St. Fine art, unique items, cards and more for the holiday season, W’s-F’s 11am-5pm, Sa’s 11am-3pm, $ to purchase goods, 217-422-1509.



Sock Skating at the Museum – December 1-31

Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. Celebrate the holidays slipping and sliding in your socks through the winter wonderland, museum open hours, included with $ admission, 217-423-5437.

Christmas Walk – December 2

Downtown Decatur. Festive family evening of holiday shopping and merrymaking, live entertainment, trolley rides, holiday treats and Santa Claus, 5-8pm, free, 217-423-3189.



Christmas Tree Lighting – December 2

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. 9th annual tree lighting event with hot cocoa bar, live reindeer, letters to Santa, free family ice skating and Christmas music, 6-8pm, tree lighting 6pm, ice skating 6:30-7:30pm, free, 217-422-7300.



Holiday Gift Shoppe – December 2-23

Madden Arts Center, 125 N. Water St. Annual event to shop for handmade gifts, meet the local artists and craftspeople, pop-up event on December 2, 3-8pm, free admission. December Gift Shoppe hours Tu’s-Sa’s, 9am-4pm, 217-423-3189.



Trees on the Tees – December 2-6 & 9-13

Hickory Point Golf Course, 727 W. Weaver Rd., Forsyth, IL. Travel through a path of beautifully decorated trees aboard a golf cart after dark, afterward enjoy s’mores and hot cocoa by the fire, times vary, $, reservations required, 217-422-5911.

RCC Holiday Market – December 4-5

Richland Community College, Michael D. Andreas Agriculture Building, 3950 E. College Pk. Dr. Purchase houseplants, hanging baskets, baked goods, soaps, handmade items and more, children’s activities, hosted by Richland Student Farms, 10am-2pm, free admission, 217-875-7200 ext. 6442.



Rudolph’s Village Market – December 4-5

Forsyth Village Park, 500 W. Weaver Rd. Outdoor holiday market with vendors, live music, food trucks, tree lighting and more, 8am-5pm, 217-877-9445.



Ugly Sweater Decorating – December 4

Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. Make your own ugly sweater, all materials provided, holiday snacks and beverages served, only for ages 21 and older, funds raised benefit the Museum, 6-8pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-5437.



35th Annual Cookie Walk – December 5

Illini Park Building, 265 S. Main St., Warrensburg, IL. Fill a box with homemade cookies and candies, pay by the pound, proceeds benefit The Friends of the Library programs and services at Barclay Public Library, 9-11:30am or until sold out, free admission, 217-672-3621.



Decatur Christmas Parade – December 5

Downtown Decatur parade route. Annual Lighted Christmas Parade with floats, music and more, entry proceeds benefit Empowerment Opportunity Center, parade line-up 2:30pm, parade 4pm, free admission, $ & reservations for parade entries, 217-875-2301.



Vespers – December 5-6

Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1184 W. Main St. Millikin’s annual Vespers (Evening Prayers) performed by over 200 musicians featuring choral selections including classical, choral modern, gospel and traditional songs, 2 & 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.



Annual Christmas Tea – December 6

Oglesby Mansion, 421 W. William St. Visit the beautiful historic Victorian mansion decorated for the holidays with punch, Mary Todd Lincoln’s white Almond Cake, Emma Oglesby’s Orange Marmalade and shortbread cookies, Christmas carols and harpist Stefanie Pansch performs, 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.



Christmas Charcuterie at the Culver House – December 6

412 W. Prairie St. Charcuterie sampling and refreshments served while you put together your own charcuterie board for 2 to take home, food items and cutting boards provided by Honey Bee Boards, proceeds benefit the ongoing preservation of the 1888 historic Culver House, 1-3pm, reservations required, 217-433-5274.



Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!) – December 11-13

Madden ArtsCenter, 125 N. Water St. A fast, furious and slightly irreverent look at holiday classics and traditions, Santa, Rudolph, the Grinch and more make an appearance, F & Sa 7:30pm, Sa & Su 2pm, $, reservations required, 601-207-4074.



The Nutcracker Ballet – December 11-13

Richland Community College, Shilling Auditorium, 1 College Park. The 30th annual ballet and family holiday tradition performed by local talent, presented by Decatur Community Dance, F 7:30pm, Sa 4pm & Su 2pm, $, 217-571-1256.



Afternoon with Santa – December 12

Scovill Zoo, Education Center, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Decorate cookies, create a craft, visit some animals up close, story time and visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, for children ages 3-10, 1-4pm, $, reservations required, 217-421-7435.



Cardboard Gingerbread Workshop – December 12

Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. Make a gingerbread house with all materials provided, snacks served, 10:30am (additional times may be added), $, reservations required, 217-423-5437.



Dance Center Holiday Show – December 12

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. An evening of dance by local talent in the holiday spirit, 5pm, $, 217-422-7300.



Advent Concert – December 13

Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. Advent worship concert with the Millikin-Decatur Chamber Orchestra, 8 & 10:30am, free with goodwill offering collected, 217-428-4336.



Cookies & Carols at the Homestead – December 13

James Millikin Homestead, 125 N. Pine St. Cookies served, tour the historic Victorian Millikin Homestead beautifully decorated for Christmas, 4-6pm, free with donations to the Homestead accepted, 217-422-9003.



Holly, Jolly, Jiggle – December 13

Oreana Community Center, 407 S. View St., Oreana, IL. Walk, run or jog in a non-competitive event, Christmas attire highly encouraged, post-race homemade warm food and beverages, door prizes, donations of canned goods, adult puzzles or monetary donations accepted, proceeds benefit local senior citizens, 9am children’s 1/2-mile run, 9:30am1.3-mile run/walk & 5K run, $, register by 12/4 12pm to be eligible for door prizes,

https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/Oreana/HOLLYJOLLYJIGGLE2026



Mari-Mann Christmas High Tea – December 13

Mari-Mann Herbs, 1405 Mari Mann Ln. 36th annual high tea includes savory and sweet treats, tea and mulled cider, tea party attire encouraged, 12-2pm, $, reservations required, 217-429-1555.



Santa Shuffle – December 13

Decatur Indoor Sports Center (DISC), 1295 W. Wood St. Indoor track runs, games, inflatables, scooters, basketball, all participants receive a medal, cookie and photo with Santa, run distances vary per age group from 1/8 to 1 mile, for children ages 4 and older, 3-6pm, $, reservations required, 217-429-3472.



Guns and Hoses Bell Ringing Competition – December 18-19

Walmart North, 4224 N. Prospect Dr. & Walmart East, 4625 E Maryland St. Annual bell ringing competition between the Decatur Police Department, the Decatur Fire Department and Macon County Fire Department, all donations for the annual Christmas fundraising for the Salvation Army, 10am-6pm, 217-428-4487.



The Salvation Army Band Live – December 19

1146 Hickory Point Mall, south end, Forsyth, IL. Christmas performance, 5-7pm, free with donations appreciated, 217-428-4487.



Merry Christmas from Bryan White – December 20

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Well known country music singer and song writer Bryan White takes the stage performing his hits, 2pm, $, 217-422-7300.



Harp Concert – December 24

Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. Holiday harp music performed by Julia Jamieson with Christmas Eve worship following at 7pm, 6:30pm, free, 217-428-4336.



Happy NOON Year – December 31

Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. Ring in the New Year 12 hours early with activities, snacks and a balloon drop at noon, 10am-2pm, $, reservations recommended, 217-423-5437.



New Year’s Eve Concert – December 31

Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. The Music We Love, a New Year’s Eve program featuring renowned Chicago violinist Tony Kawalkowski, 7pm, free with donations accepted 217-428-4336.