Calendar – October/November 2026
CHARITY DATEBOOK
Dine United – October
Various Downtown Decatur restaurants. Have lunch and/or dinners at participating local restaurants with portions of proceeds donated to local United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois, W’s, $, www.uwdecatur.org or 217-620-8126
WSOY Community Food Drive – October 2
Kroger, 1818 N. Airport Plaza Dr. Annual community-wide effort to fight local hunger by collecting food and monetary donations for Macon County pantries and nutrition programs, one of the largest single-day fundraisers in Macon County supporting families in need, 6am-6pm, www.wsoyfooddrive.com, 217-972-1992..
Forsyth Fall Festival – October 2
Forsyth Park. Join us for an evening of fall fun for the entire family, live music with Blue Smoke, Pumpkin Path, Trunk or Treat, food trucks, beverages, $, 5:00-8:00 p.m, proceeds Village of Forsyth, 217-877-9445.
Tablescapes 2026 – October 3
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Ct. See 32 beautiful, whimsical and formal tables “Set to Inspire” each with a floral centerpiece, light refreshments, Flower Bar and boutique with hand-crafted items, hosted by the Garden Club of Decatur, proceeds assist Garden Club’s many Civic projects in the Decatur area, 9am-2pm, $, 217-433-5824.
Ham & Beans Dinner – October 17
Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3778 N. Water St. Fundraiser to support AMELCA to assist those locally in hunger and need, dinner includes ham and beans, cornbread, dessert and drink, carryout meals available, 4-7pm, $ with free-will donations accepted, 217-877-2258.
Halloween/Harvest String Concert at the Museum – October 24
The Staley Museum, 361 N. College St. String concert by the University of Illinois Springfield Faculty String Quartet, proceeds benefit the Staley Museum, time TBD, $, 217-422-1212.
Whiskers & Tails – November 7
Country Club of Decatur, 135 N. Country Club Rd. 101 Dalmatians is the theme with dinner, live music, silent and live auctions, presented by Decatur and Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation to benefit the Macon Country Animal Control & Care Center, cocktail attire, must be age 21 or older, 5:30-10:00pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-8212.
ART
Decatur Cancer Care Exhibits – October & November
210 W. McKinley, Center open hours, free, 217-422-1509.
October – Tracey Maras
November – Jan Sorenson Hill
Decatur Airport Exhibits – October & November
910 S. Airport Rd., airport open hours, free, 217-422-1509.
October – Leta Alverri Burch
November – Nicole Christison
Decatur Public Library Exhibits – October & November
130 N. Franklin St., library hours, free, 217-422-1509.
October – Jan Sorenson Hill
November – Phillip Murillo
Rock Springs Exhibits – October & November
3939 Nearing Ln., M-F 8am-5pm, Sa 9am-5pm, Su 1-5pm, free, 217-423-7708.
October – Curt Knapp
November – Barn Colony Artists
Gallery 510 Exhibits – October & November
160 E. Main St., Opening Receptions 10-2 and 11-6, 5-7:30pm, free. Exhibit hours W-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.
October – Consuelo Cruz
November – Steve Stoerger
Madden Arts Center Exhibits – October & November
125 N. Water St. Opening Receptions 10-2 and 11-6, 5-7pm, free. General exhibit viewing during Arts Center open hours, free, 217-423-3189.
10/2 – “The Fantastic Mundane” by Cynthia Hayes
11/6 – “Below Grade” by Scott Espeseth
Central IL High School Student & Educator Art Exhibition – November 2-20
Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Perkinson & Lower Galleries, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Student art and media works on exhibit along with the teachers’ own professional works, Reception with awards & scholarships presented 11/14, 1-3pm, Exhibit viewing 12-5pm when school is in session, free, 217-424-6318.
CONCERTS & LIVE MUSIC
Lincoln Square Theater Events – October & November
Spotlight Series Competition Shows* – Oct. 2, 9, 17, 24, 30 & Nov. 13, 14
141 N. Main St., doors open 6pm, shows 7pm, $, 217-454-4583.
10/1 – CeCe Frey with Emberline
10/2* – Neon Rodeo
10/9* – Silver Lake
10/10 – Mamma Mania – New York’s Premier ABBA Celebration
10/16 – Crazy Train – Ozzy Experience with Son-Of-A-Gun GNR Tribute
10/17* – Solid Gold
10/23 – The Linda Ronstadt Experience
10/24* – Grand Theft Audio
10/30* – ’90’s Daughter
11/7 – Echoes of Pompeii – The Definitive Pink Floyd Experience
11/13* – X-KRUSH
11/14* – Decade of Decadence
Alumni Band – October 3
Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. All band alumni are invited to join in, 6pm, 217-424-6318.
Faculty Jazz/Alumni Jazz Jam Session – October 3
Lock Stock & Barrel, 129 S. Oakland Ave. Alumni invited to join Millikin School of Music faculty in an afternoon jam session, open to the public, 4pm, 217-424-6300.
Jazz Combo & Electric Guitar Ensemble – October 3
Millikin University, Center for Theatre & Dance, Patio, 1184 W. Main St. Homecoming tradition of outdoor performances presents these two School of Music ensembles, bring a lawn chair to the Quad, Jazz Combo 11-11:30am, Electric Guitar Ensemble 11:45am-12:15pm, 217-424-6318.
Millikin Choirs Alumni Concert – October 3
Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. Friends return from far and wide to join the Alumni Choir in concert with Millikin’s University Choir, 3pm, free, 217-424-6300.
MSWE I: The Sounds of America – October 3
Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Millikin Symphonic Wind Ensemble celebrates America’s 250th birthday with appropriate music, they welcome returning alumni band members to join them, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.
Vocal Jazz Preview – October 6
Millikin University, Perkinson Music Center, Kaeuper Hall, 1184 W. Main St. Millikin’s BluBop and OneVoice present their first concert of the vocal jazz season, 7:30pm, free, 217-424-6300.
Masterworks I: Pictures and Poetry – October 11
Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Opening night for the Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra performing the music of von Suppe, Debussy, Griffes, Montgomery and Mussorgsky, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.
Decatur Municipal Band Fall Concert – October 13
MacArthur High School Auditorium, 1499 W. Grand Ave. 165th annual fall and final band concert of 2026, featuring classical, traditional and contemporary band fare, directed by Jim Culbertson, 7pm, free, www.decaturmuniband.com
Dixon’s Violin Live – October 16
Decatur Civic Center Theater, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Musical magic by acclaimed violinist Dixon as he mesmerizes everyone with his electric violin, doors open 6:30pm, concert 7pm, $, 217-422-7300.
Fall Festival of Choirs – October 18
Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. Each choir provides a program of varied choral literature from a broad range of cultures and histories, 4pm, free, 217-424-6300.
High School Honor Band – October 20
Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Select area high school students rehearse and study with Millikin faculty and conclude with a joint concert with the Millikin Wind Ensemble, 4pm, $, 217-424-6318.
Michael Charles & His Band – October 25
Pop’s Place, 4335 W. Main St. Australian born blues artist and Chicago Blues Hall of Famer Grammy elected guitarist, Michael Charles and His Band stops in Decatur on his 2026 and 19th international tour performing contemporary blues, high energy rock and soulful ballads, 3pm, no cover charge, 217-330-6546.
Percussion Ensemble Halloween – October 29-30
Millikin University, Shilling Hall, Albert Taylor Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. Annual family-friendly concert by the Millikin Percussion Ensembles in the infamously haunted Albert Taylor Theatre, guests invited to come in costume, best costume prizes awarded, Th 7:30pm, F 5 & 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6300.
Jam in the UC – November 3
Millikin University, University Commons, 1184 W. Main St. BluBop and guests perform a variety of exciting jazz and pop music in the UC lobby, 7pm, free, 217-424-6300.
Masterworks II: Beethoven and the Blues – November 7
Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra performs the music of Gershwin, Siegel and Beethoven, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.
Jazz Showcase – November 11
Shilling Hall, Albert Taylor Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. Millikin’s premier vocal and instrumental jazz ensembles Jazz Band I and OneVoice in concert, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6300.
Fall Musical: Cabaret – November 12-15
Millikin University, Virginia Rogers Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. Musical taking place in a late 1920s Berlin nightclub while the Master of Ceremonies assures the audience that they will forget all their troubles at the Cabaret, Th-Sa 7:30pm, Su 2pm, $, 217-424-6300.
MSWE II: Brass Extravaganza – November 14
Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Millikin Symphonic Wind Ensemble features Millikin faculty and guest artists performing music that spans the history of brass instruments from Renaissance dances to modern fanfares, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.
Guitar Ensembles Fall Concert – November 18
Perkinson Music Center, Kaeuper Hall, 1184 W. Main St. Millikin University Guitar Ensembles perform, 7:30pm, 271-424-6300.
Opera Scenes – November 19
Perkinson Music Center, Kaeuper Hall, 1184 W. Main St. Millikin Opera Workshop students perform operatic scenes from the vast operatic repertoire including Mozart, Bellini, Bizet and more, with costumes, props and set pieces, 7:30pm, 217-424-6300.
Opus 24 Fall Concert – November 22
Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. 35th Anniversary Concert including stories, memories and favorite music from the past 35 years of Opus 24
featuring area singers showcasing their intricate harmonies and expressive vocals, 3pm, $, 217-855-2496.
COMEDY & THEATRE
Blithe Spirit – October 8-11
Millikin University, Virginia Rogers Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. Noel Coward’s 1941 comic play that follows a novelist, who hosts a séance with an eccentric medium who accidentally summons the ghost of his mischievous first wife causing chaos with his current wife, Th-Sa 7:30pm, Su 2pm, $, 217-424-6318.
Fiddler on the Roof – October 9-11
Decatur Civic Center Theater, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. The musical follows Tevye the milkman in the little village of Anatevka as he tries to maintain his Jewish religious and cultural traditions while outside influences encroach upon his family’s lives, presented by Thrive Theater Group, F 7pm, Sa & Su 2pm, $, 217-620-8969 or 217-422-7300.
Comedy Dance Chicago – October 10
Millikin University, Shilling Hall, Albert Taylor Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. A one-of-a-kind performance combining sketch comedy, physical humor and high-energy dance filled with laughter and surprises, rated PG-13, 2pm, $, 217-424-6318.
Mean Girls the Musical – November 13-15 & 20-22
Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Based on the 2004 movie, Mean Girls is a musical comedy that navigates through high school mean girls and cliques, all local talent casted, presented by Decatur Underground Theater, F’s & Sa’s 7pm, Su’s 2pm, $, www.decaturunderground.com or 217-422-7300.
HISTORY & MUSEUMS
Hieronymus Mueller Museum – October 10
420 W. Eldorado St. Fall Free Admission Day to explore the history of the Mueller Company and its many connections to Decatur, 1-4pm, free, 217-423-6161.
Lucien Kapp Art Competition Exhibit & Open House – October 18
James Millikin Homestead, 125 N. Pine St. Tour the Homestead and see the winning artworks from the 2nd Annual Lucien Kapp Art Competition, awards ceremony 3:30pm, Homestead Tour 2-4pm, free with donations accepted, 217-422-9003.
3D Archery & Atlatl Throwing – November 8
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Discover how early hunters used atlatls, prehistoric spears, to hunt for food, then try your hand at throwing one, also composite bows available to practice hitting inanimate 3D targets, 2pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.
Candlelight Tour – November 14
Rock Springs Conservation Area, Homestead Prairie Farm, 3939 Nearing Ln. Experience the Homestead Prairie Farm and 1860s life lit by candles and lamplight, led by guides dressed in period clothing, 6:30-8:30pm, free, 217-423-7708.
NATURE & GARDENS
Bigfoot Hike – October 23 or 24
Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Listen to recorded sounds and find out about the area’s most cryptid, then take a hike to try and find the “big guy”, 7-9pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.
Nature Programs, Hikes & Strolls – October & November
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln., reservations required unless otherwise noted, 217-423-7708.
Sa’s – Saturday Strolls, 10am, free, no reservations
10/25 – Creepy Critter Crawl, bats & spiders, craft, hike, 2pm, $
11/18 – Night Hike, sensory activities on the Bike Trail, 8pm, $
EVENTS FOR CHILDREN & FAMILIES
Halloween Glow Golf – October 10
Overlook Adventure Park, 2501 E. Nelson Park Rd. Play mini golf in the dark with one 18-hole round, glow accessories and a glow golf ball, bring a flashlight if you wish, 7:30-10pm, $, 217-422-5911.
Macon County Fair Trunk or Treat – October 11
Macon County Fairgrounds, 3700 N. Westlawn Ave. Candy and family friendly for all ages, judging of best decorated trunk check-in 11am, judging 12:30pm, event hours 1-3pm, 217-875-1035.
Boo at the Zoo – October 16-17, 22-24, 29-31
Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Collect treats around Scovill Zoo with safe Halloween family fun, Halloween attire encouraged, times vary, carousel and train rides available for fees, $, reservations required, 217-421-7435.
Treat Trail – October 16 & 17
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Spooky stroll along the bike trail and through the pine forest stopping at interactive treat stops, wear your costume and bring a treat bag, 5-8pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.
Pumpkins and Praise! – October 27
The Salvation Army Community Center parking lot, 229 W. Main St. Family-friendly Trunk or Treat event with food, games and treats, kid-friendly costumes welcome, 5-7pm, free with donations welcome, 217-428-4672.
5th Annual Nightmare on Mane Street – October 31
Mane Street Stables, 5210 Corinthwaite Rd. Wear your Halloween costumes and trick or treat with the horses and a donkey, similar to trunk or treat but with the owners and their horses in costume, too, sensory free experience from 11am-12pm, Mane event 1-4pm, free, 816-294-8743.
SPORTS, HEALTH & FITNESS
Annual Shoreline Classic – October 4
Nelson Park, 2475 Pavilion Dr. 37th annual 15K and 5K races along the autumn shores of Lake Decatur, post-race party features food, drinks, music and awards ceremony, 10/2 Tot Trot, ages 1-14, 6pm, 15 K race 7:30am, 5 K run/walk 8am, $, more info www.shorelineclassic.com
Turkey Trot – November 21
Fairview Park, Pavilion #1, 2095 W. Eldorado St. Annual ½ mile Tot Trot for ages 12 and under, plus adult 5K and 10K runs or Half Marathon, register by 11/1 to receive a long-sleeved t-shirt, Tot Trot 8:30am, 5K, 10K & Half Marathon 9am, $, registration required, 217-429-3472.
FESTIVALS & EXPOSTIONS
Macon County Fair Harvest Fest – October 9-11
3700 N. Westlawn Ave. 5th annual festival with shopping vendors, food trucks, carnival rides, demolition derby and haunted hayrides, demolition derby Sa 6pm, general Festival hours F 5-10pm, Sa 1-10pm, Su 1-6pm, $, 217-875-0135.
Pride of the Prairie Fall Marble Show – November 4-7
Garner Hotel, 5150 Hickory Point Frontage Rd. Annual wall-to-wall 4-day collectible marble experience with displays, trading, buying and selling, free marble identification and appraisals, show display Sa 9am-1pm, free admission, 217-422-8454.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Millikin University Homecoming Events – October 2-4
1184 W. Main St. Celebrate Being Forever Blue! with a weekend of celebration, connection and Big Blue spirit, for full schedule of events visit www.millikin.edu/homecoming, free & $, 217-424-6383.
Farmers Market – October
Downtown Decatur, Central Park, 213 N. Franklin St. Illinois’ oldest farmers market dating back to the late 1800s with sales of farm fresh produce, baked goods, jams, jellies, chocolates, flowers and more, Sa’s through October 8am-12pm, 217-520-4619.
Mercy Market – October 3 & 10
Downtown Decatur, Preston Jackson Park, 337 N. Water St. Good Samaritan Inn’s partner program with vendors offering fresh foods, handmade items and other local goods, Sa’s 8am-12pm, free admission, 217-429-1455.
BOOze at the Zoo – October 15
Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Spooktacular night for adults 21 and older with fun, drinks and Halloween spirit, tasty treats and goodies at festive treat stations, Halloween attire encouraged, 5:30-7:30pm, $, reservations required, 217-421-7435.
Richland Student Farms Fall Market – October 17
Richland Community College, Michael D. Andreas Ag Building, 1 College Pk. Family fun event with local vendors, kids activities, antique cider press display, tour an urban garden and more, 2-5pm, free admission, 217-875-7200 ext. 6442.
Rocky Horror Picture Show with Shadow Cast – October 30
The Hall at 520, 520 E. North St. Interactive performance that is equal parts movie, live theater and unhinged audience participation, rated PG-13, 2 shows at 6 or 11pm, $, reservations required, 601-207-4074.
2026 Salvation Army Christmas Kickoff! – November 4
The Salvation Army Community Center parking lot. Supporters and volunteers welcome to help kick off the Christmas season, 11am-12pm, free to attend with donations welcome, 217-428-4672.
60th Anniversary Open House – November 7
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Visit the new Indoor-Outdoor Classroom and help celebrate 60 years of the Macon County Conservation District with live music, refreshments and a walk down memory lane, 5-8pm, free, 217-423-7708.
Holiday Craft Show – November 13-14
Mt. Zion Convention Center, 1400 Mt. Zion Pkwy., Mt. Zion, IL. Holiday craft vendors, sponsored by the Village of Mt. Zion, F 6-9pm, Sa 9am-2pm, free admission, 217-864-5424.
Mercy Market: Winter Edition – November 14
Decatur Brew Works, 102 E. William St. Good Samaritan Inn’s winter season indoor monthly farmers market, 10am-1pm, free admission, 217-429-1455.
73rd Annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon – November 24
Decatur Conference Center & Hotel, 4191 US Rt. 36 E. Annual luncheon since 1953 for the community to come together and offer thanks and blessings for the year, hosted by the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce, doors open 11:30am, luncheon 12-1:30pm, $, reservations required, at www.decaturchamber.com, 217-422-2200.
For information on how to include your event on the calendar, contact Cultural Arts Editor Terrie Potter by email: ArtsEdit@aol.com or call 217-423-0422.