CHARITY DATEBOOK

Dine United – October

Various Downtown Decatur restaurants. Have lunch and/or dinners at participating local restaurants with portions of proceeds donated to local United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois, W’s, $, www.uwdecatur.org or 217-620-8126

WSOY Community Food Drive – October 2

Kroger, 1818 N. Airport Plaza Dr. Annual community-wide effort to fight local hunger by collecting food and monetary donations for Macon County pantries and nutrition programs, one of the largest single-day fundraisers in Macon County supporting families in need, 6am-6pm, www.wsoyfooddrive.com, 217-972-1992..

Forsyth Fall Festival – October 2

Forsyth Park. Join us for an evening of fall fun for the entire family, live music with Blue Smoke, Pumpkin Path, Trunk or Treat, food trucks, beverages, $, 5:00-8:00 p.m, proceeds Village of Forsyth, 217-877-9445.

Tablescapes 2026 – October 3

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Ct. See 32 beautiful, whimsical and formal tables “Set to Inspire” each with a floral centerpiece, light refreshments, Flower Bar and boutique with hand-crafted items, hosted by the Garden Club of Decatur, proceeds assist Garden Club’s many Civic projects in the Decatur area, 9am-2pm, $, 217-433-5824.

Ham & Beans Dinner – October 17

Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3778 N. Water St. Fundraiser to support AMELCA to assist those locally in hunger and need, dinner includes ham and beans, cornbread, dessert and drink, carryout meals available, 4-7pm, $ with free-will donations accepted, 217-877-2258.

Halloween/Harvest String Concert at the Museum – October 24

The Staley Museum, 361 N. College St. String concert by the University of Illinois Springfield Faculty String Quartet, proceeds benefit the Staley Museum, time TBD, $, 217-422-1212.

Whiskers & Tails – November 7

Country Club of Decatur, 135 N. Country Club Rd. 101 Dalmatians is the theme with dinner, live music, silent and live auctions, presented by Decatur and Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation to benefit the Macon Country Animal Control & Care Center, cocktail attire, must be age 21 or older, 5:30-10:00pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-8212.