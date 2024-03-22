CHARITY DATEBOOK

The Fur Ball – April 20

Richland Community College, Shilling Hall, 1 College Pk. Fundraising event to celebrate PawPrint Ministries 10th year of service to Central Illinois with proceeds supporting PawPrint Ministries training of comfort dogs serving the community, plated dinner served by Richland Culinary Arts Institute, evening attire suggested, must be 21 years or older to attend, 5:30-9pm, $, reservations required, 217-855-6340.



Food Truck Frenzy – April 20

Fairview Park, 2095 W. Eldorado St. 4th annual United Way event with multiple food trucks, roller skating, characters, animals and more, proceeds benefit the United Way Community Impact Fund, 11am-2pm, $ for food & activities, 217-422-8537.

2nd Annual Jeep Fest – April 28

Mt. Zion Convention Center, 1400 Mt. Zion Parkway. Jeeps on display, 50/50 drawing, food & drink specials, mechanical bull rides, live music. $15 entry fee. All proceeds benefit Decatur Fire Department Local 505 community outreach programs. 217-454-4583.

Rock Springs Ramble – May 18

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. 4th annual 5K and 1-mile run/walk and Kid’s Fun Run, post-race party with drinks provided by Door 4 Brewing Co., proceeds benefit Macon County’s natural areas and wildlife, 8am, $, registration required, 217-423-7708.



Duck Derby 2024 – May 18

Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. Annual rubber duck racing event and family day of play, proceeds support the Children’s Museum and their mission to provide hands-on learning opportunities through joyful play, 10am-1pm, free to attend, $ to purchase duck sponsorships, 217-423-5437.

First Responder Car Show – May 18

Rotary Park, 2450 US Rte 51. Family event with car show, food trucks, 50/50 raffle, trophies & awards. 10 am to 4 pm. $. Contact: Les Aubert – 217-201-1826 All Proceeds go to “Police Benevolent Fund”



Music BINGO – May 30

Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St. BINGO with songs instead of letters and numbers, prizes for winners of each round, $500 Grand Prize, admission limited to 500 guests, proceeds benefit the Decatur Parks Foundation, must be 18 years or older, 7pm, $, ticket purchase required at www.devonamphitheater.com, 217-422-5911.