Calendar – April / May 2024
CHARITY DATEBOOK
The Fur Ball – April 20
Richland Community College, Shilling Hall, 1 College Pk. Fundraising event to celebrate PawPrint Ministries 10th year of service to Central Illinois with proceeds supporting PawPrint Ministries training of comfort dogs serving the community, plated dinner served by Richland Culinary Arts Institute, evening attire suggested, must be 21 years or older to attend, 5:30-9pm, $, reservations required, 217-855-6340.
Food Truck Frenzy – April 20
Fairview Park, 2095 W. Eldorado St. 4th annual United Way event with multiple food trucks, roller skating, characters, animals and more, proceeds benefit the United Way Community Impact Fund, 11am-2pm, $ for food & activities, 217-422-8537.
2nd Annual Jeep Fest – April 28
Mt. Zion Convention Center, 1400 Mt. Zion Parkway. Jeeps on display, 50/50 drawing, food & drink specials, mechanical bull rides, live music. $15 entry fee. All proceeds benefit Decatur Fire Department Local 505 community outreach programs. 217-454-4583.
Rock Springs Ramble – May 18
Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. 4th annual 5K and 1-mile run/walk and Kid’s Fun Run, post-race party with drinks provided by Door 4 Brewing Co., proceeds benefit Macon County’s natural areas and wildlife, 8am, $, registration required, 217-423-7708.
Duck Derby 2024 – May 18
Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. Annual rubber duck racing event and family day of play, proceeds support the Children’s Museum and their mission to provide hands-on learning opportunities through joyful play, 10am-1pm, free to attend, $ to purchase duck sponsorships, 217-423-5437.
First Responder Car Show – May 18
Rotary Park, 2450 US Rte 51. Family event with car show, food trucks, 50/50 raffle, trophies & awards. 10 am to 4 pm. $. Contact: Les Aubert – 217-201-1826 All Proceeds go to “Police Benevolent Fund”
Music BINGO – May 30
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St. BINGO with songs instead of letters and numbers, prizes for winners of each round, $500 Grand Prize, admission limited to 500 guests, proceeds benefit the Decatur Parks Foundation, must be 18 years or older, 7pm, $, ticket purchase required at www.devonamphitheater.com, 217-422-5911.
ART
Arts in Education Exhibit – March 26-April 5
Madden Arts Center, Third Floor, 125 N. Water St. Area high schools’ visual art students’ works on display, M-F 8:30am-4:30pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-422-1509.
Cancer Care Art Exhibits – April & May
210 W. McKinley Ave., center open hours, free, 217-422-1509.
April – Donald Boseman
May – Tracey Maras
Decatur Airport Exhibits – April & May
910 S. Airport Rd., airport open hours, free, 217-422-1509.
April – Barn Colony Artists
May – Sue Watts
Decatur Public Library Exhibits – April & May
130 N. Franklin St., library open hours, free, 217-422-1509.
April – Erma Porter
May – Primrose Retirement Community
Rock Springs Exhibits – April & May
3939 Nearing Ln., M-F 8am-5pm, Sa 9am-5pm, Su 1-5pm, free, 217-423-7708.
April – Katherine Unruh & Jane Koenig
May – Celestino Ruffini & Danny Pratt
First Friday Gallery Walks – April 5 & May 3
3 Art Galleries: Madden Arts Center’s Anne Lloyd Gallery and Blue Connection Gallery, 125 N. Water St.; Gallery 510, 160 E. Main St. An evening of unique art and artist talks in downtown Decatur art galleries, 5-7pm, free, 217-423-3189.
Gallery 510 Exhibits – April & May
160 E. Main St. General exhibit hours Tu-F 11am-5pm, Sa by appointment, free, 217-422-1509.
April – Tracey Mara, pastels
May – Will Doty, paintings & drawings
Madden Arts Center Exhibits – April & May
Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. General exhibit hours M-F 8:30am-4:30pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.
4/5-25 – Jave Yoshimoto: Evanescent Encounter
5/1-23 – The Barn Colony Artists Annual Spring Show
Annual Student Art Show – April 23-May 2
Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Perkinson Gallery, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Featuring freshman through senior art students’ works in various mediums, 5/2 Reception 4:30-5:30pm, free. Exhibit M-F 12-5pm when school is in session, free, 217-424-6227.
Fine Arts at the Homestead – April 28
James Millikin Homestead, 125 S. Pine St. Art shown by retired Millikin University Professor Annette Russo and poetry presented by Jim Wilkerson, 1-3pm, $, 217-422-9003.
Arts Jamboree – May 4
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St. Unleash your creative side as you paint potted plants, create bubble paint canvases, make friendship bracelets and more, 10am-5pm, free, 217-421-8042.
CONCERTS & LIVE MUSIC
Duruflé Requiem – April 6
Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. Millikin University’s Choir and Collegiate Chorale combine forces to present the masterpiece featuring organ, cello and vocal soloists, 4pm, free, 217-424-6318.
Heartache Tonight-Eagles Tribute Show – April 12
Lincoln Square Theater, 141 N. Main St. Soft rock concert, doors open 6pm, show 7pm, $, 217-454-4583.
80s vs. 90s Showdown – April 13
Lincoln Square Theater, 141 N. Main St. Rock concert showdown between Decade of Decadence and Josh Holland Band, 80s and 90s dress encouraged, doors open 6pm, show 7pm, $, 217-454-4583.
Masterworks IV: The River – April 13
Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra’s season finale featuring Millikin University faculty soloists – violinist Ion-Alexandru Malaimare and pianist Tatiana Shustova, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.
Decatur Youth Symphony Orchestra Spring Concert – April 14
Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Decatur area youth perform, presented by Millikin Community Arts Academy and DYSO, 2pm, free, 217-424-6318.
Vocal Jazz Showcase – April 16
Decatur Brew Works, 102 E. William St. Favorite selections from the tap to the stage with Millikin University’s vocal jazz ensembles OneVoice and BluBop, 7pm, free, 217-330-8683.
Guitar Ensembles: Spring – April 17
Millikin University, Kaeuper Hall, 1184 W. Main St. Showcasing Millikin’s electric and classical guitar ensembles featuring traditional and contemporary arrangements ranging from Baroque to jazz to rock, 7:30pm, free, 217-424-6300.
Big Band Jazz – April 18
Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie Ave. Jazz concert featuring Millikin University’s Jazz Bands I and II, doors open 6:30pm, show 7:30-pm, free, 217-429-4200.
John Ford Coley – April 19
Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. American singer/songwriter, guitarist, pianist and half of the multi-platinum selling Grammy-nominated duo, England Dan and John Ford Coley, 7:30pm, $, 217-422-7300.
Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives – April 19
Lincoln Square Theater, 141 N. Main St. Country music concert with this legendary country music icon, special guest Battlecreek, doors open 6pm, show 7pm, $, 217-454-4583.
Premieres – April 20
Millikin University, Shilling Hall, 1184 W. Main St. Millikin’s Percussion Ensemble performs contemporary percussion chamber music, debuting new works commissioned by the Percussion Music Commission Fund, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.
Twitty & Lynn – April 20
Lincoln Square Theater, 141 N. Main St. “A Salute to Conway & Loretta”, country music concert from their grandchildren with special guests The Southern Boys, doors open 6pm, show 7pm, $, 217-454-4583.
Mixtape – April 27
Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Millikin Symphonic Wind Ensemble performs a multimedia show of jazz, blues, pop, hip-hop and more along with the Monticello High School Band, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.
Mothers and Mentors – April 28
Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. Special concert with Millikin University’s Treble Choir and joined by family and community members who have had a lasting influence on their lives, 2pm, free, 217-424-6318.
Spring Sing – April 28
Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. Final choral concert of the year by Millikin University’s vocal groups featuring lighter fare performed by True Blue Chorale, Collegiate Chorale and University Choir, 4pm, free, 217-424-6318.
TOAST – The Ultimate Bread Experience – April 29
Lincoln Square Theater, 141 N. Main St. Soft rock concert featuring the music of the legendry group BREAD, doors open 6pm, show 7pm, $, 217-454-4583.
Dance Recital – May 3-4
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St. Celebrating 100 years of the Decatur Park District with a dance concert highlighting the Park District’s facilities and programs featuring dance students ages 1-adult, F 6pm, Sa 10am, $, 217-629-8042.
Opus 24 Spring Choral Concert – May 5
Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. Opus 24 highlights music they will be performing at the Great Basilicas of Italy International Choral Festival in June, 3pm, $, 217-454-8709.
Thomas Gabriel – May 10
Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Grandson of Johnny Cash performs his real, raw, passionate songs that tell stories heavily influenced by his country roots, 7pm, $, 217-422-7300.
Jazz Bash – May 11
Door 4 Brewery, 1214 W. Cerro Gordo St. Millikin University’s Jazz and Commercial Ensembles in their final performance of the year encompassing a retrospective of students’ favorite selections from throughout the concert season, 1-4:30pm, free, 217-424-6318.
Marcy Playground – May 11
Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. The 90s megahit alternative band plays a heart-tugging concert of familiar songs and new material, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.
Acoustic Music Jam – May 12
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Tunes played by local musicians, listen or bring your instrument and play along, 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.
Cookin’ with the Chorale! – May 25-26
Fairview Park, Pavilion 1, 2095 W. Eldorado St. Performance by the Greater Decatur Chorale celebrating their 39th year, bring a picnic to the park, hot grills available for cooking 5pm, concert 6pm, free, 217-421-6648.
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Concerts & Events – May
2686 E. Cantrell St., concert doors open 6pm, concerts 7pm, $, 217-422-5911.
5/25 – Burning Red: Tribute to Taylor Swift
5/31 – Sister Hazel with Deep Blue Something
COMEDY & THEATRE
Nunsense, the Mega Musical – April 5-7, 12-14
Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. The Little Sisters of Hoboken put on a variety show full of hilarious show-stopping song and dance numbers to raise money for the burials of their accidentally poisoned sisters, presented by Decatur Underground Theater, F’s & Sa’s 7pm, Su’s 2pm, $, 217-422-7300.
Star on the Door – April 27-28 & May 3-5
Decatur Civic Center Theatre, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Hilarious play centered around a Broadway play full of non-stop guffaws, presented by Theatre 7, F & Sa 7:30pm, Su 2pm, $, 217-422-6161.
The Spell of Red River – May 2-5
Center for Theatre & Dance, Virginia Rogers Theatre. Intergenerational story about family, grief and finding your magic, commissioned by Millikin University’s New Musicals Workshop, Th-Sa 7:30pm, Su 2pm, $, 217-424-6318.
NATURE & GARDENS
Nature Exploration in the Digital Age – April 13
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Discover 2 popular apps for night sky exploration: SkyView and Loss of the Night, then go outside and put them to the test, 7:30pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.
Going Batty – April 20
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Celebrate International Bat Appreciation Day by learning about native bat species, what they do in the winter and what makes them special, then go outside and try to find some, 7pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.
Festival of Spring – April 27
Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Celebrate Earth Day with outdoor family activities including wagon rides, canoeing, scavenger hunt, live bird show presented by the Illinois Raptor Center, tours of the Homestead Prairie Farm and more, 12-4pm, free except $ for canoeing, 217-423-7708.
The Dark Side of Nature – May 4
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. It’s Star Wars Day, a good day to discover the not-so-pretty side of nature with mind-controlling parasites to cannibalistic tadpoles, take a walk in the dark, costumes welcome, for ages 18 and older, 7-8:30pm, reservations required, 217-423-7708.
Nature Journaling – May 5
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Join a naturalist as they show you journaling techniques which can benefit everyone, then head outside to put those skills to work, small journal and pencil provided, 2pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.
Sign Language Interpretive Hike – May 11
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Explore a nature trail and learn a few basic plant and animal signs with a naturalist and former ASL interpreting student, 2pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.
Nature Programs & Walks – May
Sand Creek Conservation Area (SCCA), 4314 S. Franklin St.
Friends Creek Conservation Area (FCCA), 13734 Friends Creek Park Rd., Cisco IL, dress for the weather, reservations required, 217-423-7708.
5/12 – Woodland Wildflower Walk, SCCA, 2pm, free
5/26 – Creek Walk, FCCA, 2pm, $
Reptiles: Starting a Life List – May 25
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Join a naturalist to start your own life list and see how many species of reptiles you can find at Rock Springs, then take your new list with you and keep it growing, dress for the weather, 2pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.
EVENTS FOR CHILDREN & FAMILIES
Critter & Egg-Stra Special Egg Hunts at Scovill Zoo – March 30
Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Easter Egg Hunt for children ages walking to 10, hunt prior for individuals with special needs, 1:15pm, free, 217-421-7435.
Daddy & Daughter Play Night – April 5
Decatur Indoor Sports Center (DISC), 1295 W. Wood St. Girls ages 4-12 and their dads will enjoy a night of active play, music, bounce house, rock wall climbing, photo booth, pizza, prizes and giveaways, 6-9pm, reservations required, 217-429-3472.
The Children’s Show – April 6-7
Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Original creation designed to delight children with unique visuals, sounds, storytelling and fun from the minds of Millikin University students, faculty and staff, Sa 10:30am & 4pm, Su 2pm, $, 217-424-6318.
Rolling Back Time at the Fairview Park Pavilion – April 12-13, 19-20
Fairview Park, Pavilion #1, 2095 W. Eldorado St. The Decatur Park District will roll back time as they transform the big pavilion into a family roller skating venue, roller skates available for rent, F 4-8pm, Sa 12-8pm, $, 217-422-5911.
Zippy Zoo Day with Mom – May 11
Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Honoring moms with games and gifts (while supplies last), free admission for moms with a paid child all weekend, 9:30am-4pm, $, 217-421-7435.
SPORTS, HEALTH & FITNESS
Soy City Classic Volleyball Tournament – April 6-7
Decatur Indoor Sports Center (DISC), 1295 W. Wood St. JVA Club volleyball tournament, 12u-14u, times vary, $, registration required to participate at www.advancedeventsystems.com or 217-619-8056.
Rock Springs Ground Squirrels Vintage Baseball – April 20 & May 18
Trobaugh Field, 3939 Nearing Ln. Cheer for the home team at baseball games played in vintage uniforms with authentic 1858 rules, 12pm, free, 217-423-7708.
Playing 5-9 – May 9
Overlook Adventure Park, 2501 E. Nelson Park Rd. Ultimate ladies’ night out with 18 holes of mini golf, special treats and drinks, appetizers on designated holes, 5-9pm, $, reservations required, 217-422-5911.
Living Legends of the Big Reds Machine – May 18
Doherty’s Pub & Pins, 242 E. William St. History of the Heartland celebrates Decatur’s hometown heroes with the Stephen Decatur High School basketball teams of the 1960s, moderated panel discussion to share memories, numerous trophies displayed including the 1962 State Championship, 4pm, free, 217-791-1385.
National Senior Health and Fitness Day – May 29
Decatur Indoor Sports Center (DISC), 1295 W. Wood St. Organizations across the country celebrate the special day for senior adults with health screenings by DMH, exercise activities, and giveaways, 8am-11am, free, 217-429-3472.
Midstate Soccer Cup – May 31-June 2
Decatur Soccer Complex, 1 Educational Pk. Featuring U8-U19 boys’ and girls’ club teams from Illinois and surrounding states, times vary, free admission, 217-429-2372.
FESTIVALS, MARKETS & FAIRS
Pride of the Prairie Spring Marble Show – April 4-6
Country Inn & Suites, 5150 Hickory Point Frontage Rd. The 34th annual show with wall-to-wall collectable marbles plus room trading, buying and selling, free marble identification and appraisals, 9am-room close, 4/6 show display 9am-1pm, free admission, 217-422-8454.
D5 Oren Reynolds Rabbit Show – April 5-6
Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. See different breeds of rabbits, F 6:30, Sa 8am-5pm, $ to enter rabbits, 217-422-7300.
Play Ball: Sports Card & Memorabilia Show – April 6
Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Dozens of vendors’ tables of sports cards and memorabilia, presented by History of the Heartland, 9am-3pm, free admission, 217-791-1385.
Midwest Toy and Comic Fest: Side Quest Decatur – April 13
Decatur Conference Center and Hotel, 4191 US 36 W. More than 100 tables of comics, toys, sports cards, video games, Funko pops, artwork, celebrity guests and more, costume contest, Smash Brothers and Mario Kart tournaments, 10am-4pm, tournaments 12pm, costume contest 2pm, $, 217-422-8800.
Annual Rock & Gem Show – April 20-21
Decatur Conference Center and Hotel, 4191 US 36 W. Rock and mineral identification, demonstrations, kids’ area, dealers and exhibits, silent auction, 50/50 raffle and more, Sa 10am-5pm, Su 10am-4pm, $, 217-791-3512.
Images in Motion Film Festival – April 28
Millikin University, Perkinson Music Center, Kaeuper Hall, 1184 W. Main St. Curated selection of films written, produced and directed by Millikin University student filmmakers, awards for winners in a variety of categories, awards presentations and discussions, 6pm, free, 217-424-6318.
Decatur Craft Beer Festival – May 10 – 11
VIP Night – May 10
Madden Arts Center, The Loft, 125 N. Water St. Sample rare and hard to find beers and ciders not available at the 5/11 Festival, hors d’oeuvres, souvenir glass, live entertainment, ticket includes entrance to the Festival on 5/11with access to the VIP area, for ages 21 and older, 7-10pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-3189.
Festival – May 11
Downtown Decatur, Central Park. Central Illinois region craft brewers serving beer samples, live music, visual artists, food trucks, games and more, must be 21 and older, 12-4pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-3189.
SPECIAL EVENTS
That’s What She Said – April 6
Lincoln Square Theater, 141 N. Main St. Community Foundation of Macon County presents a live performance featuring 10 local women sharing their powerful personal stories, some happy, some sad, mature content for adult audiences only, 6pm, $, 217-429-3000 or 217-454-4583.
Solar Eclipse Party – April 8
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Look at the sun through the RSNC’s telescope and view Decatur’s 97% coverage solar eclipse, eclipse viewing glasses provided, crafts for children, refreshments served, 12-3:30pm, 217-423-7708.
Sangamon River Cleanup – April 27
Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Help clear the trash from the riverbanks to make it a safer and more beautiful place for wildlife and people, dress to get dirty, garbage bags provided, bring your own gloves, 10am-12pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.
D-Town Throwdown Highland Games – April 27
Decatur Conference Center & Hotel, 4191 US 36 West. Scottish Ancient Athletics features 9 competitive heavy events dating back to before the 11th century, presented by the St. Andrew’s Society of Central Illinois, kilts encouraged, 9:30am-5pm, free admission, $ for competitors, 217-358-3192.
Live Pro Wrestling – May 4
Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. ZERO 1 USA Pro Wrestling presents War Games, doors open 6pm, bell time 7pm, $, 217-422-7300.
Spring Finders Market – May 4
Progress City USA, 1 College Pk. 11th annual popup marketplace event with shopping at 100 vendors’ booths featuring vintage and mid-century furnishings and décor, architectural and industrial salvaged items, handmade goods, collectibles, clothing boutiques and more, food trucks, live music, 9am-3pm, $, 217-423-7000.
