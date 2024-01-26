Calendar – February / March 2024
CHARITY DATEBOOK
Night to Shine – February 9
GT Church, 500 S. 27th St. An unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs ages 14 and older. Please volunteer at this year’s event hosted at GT Church, in partnership with First Christian Church and Macon Resources. 6pm-8:30pm. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old. Buddy Team volunteers must be 18. To volunteer call 217-233-8400.
Catholic Charities 2024 Mardi Gras – February 10
The Hall At Five-Twenty, 520 E North St. A fun-filled evening supporting Decatur Catholic Charities. Dinner by Mac’s Pigskin Diner 6:30pm and music by Sushi Roll at 8pm. $75 ea or table of 10 for $750. www.cc.dio.org to learn more.
Mardi Gras at the Museum – February 13
Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. Cajun and Creole classics tasting, silent auction, jazz music by Sidewalk Stompers, food, wine and beer included with admission ticket, festive attire encouraged (fringe, sequins, purple, green and yellow colors, etc.), proceeds benefit the Children’s Museum of Illinois, must be age 21 or older, 7-9pm, $, reservations required at www.cmofil.org
Love Stinks Trivia – February 17
Scovill Banquet Facility, 3909 W. Main St. Trivia teams of up to 8 people compete for prizes in several categories, pizza, 50/50 raffle, cash bar and concessions available for $, all proceeds benefit the Park District’s ARTS programs, 5-9:30pm, $, register teams at 217-421-6648.
Trivia Night Fundraiser – February 24
Richland Community College, Shilling Center, 1 College Pk. Teams of up to 8 people compete in a fun evening of questions and answers, prizes, raffle, table games and more, proceeds benefit the Decatur Area Arts Council, 6-10pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-3189.
Fine Arts at the Homestead – February 25
James Millikin Homestead, 125 N. Pine St. Proceeds benefit the James Millikin Homestead’s ongoing restorations, 1-3pm, $, limited seating, 217-422-9003.
2/25 – Ruth Siburt’s poetry & Stefanie Pansch on the harp
3/24 – Beth Langdon’s poetry & Colleen Hillyer on the flute
Coming Alongside – March 1
Decatur Club. Fundraising event to benefit Baby Talk will feature Dueling Pianos, plated dinner and auctions. VIP tickets offer early admission. Purchase tickets at babytalk.ejoinme.org/MyEvents
Decatur Polar Plunge – March 2
Lake Decatur, 2301 E. Lakeshore Dr. Take a chilly plunge in Lake Decatur to benefit the Special Olympics, costume contest, 12pm, $ to participate.
Guys on Ice: The Ice Fishing Musical – March 21-23
Madden Arts Center, 3rd Floor, 125 N. Water St. In their ice fishing shanty, old pals spin wit, wisdom and hilarious songs about life and love as they await the chance to appear on the local fishing TV show, proceeds benefit the Decatur Area Arts Council, 7:30pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-3189.
Supper with a Side of Soul – March 22
Scovill Banquet Facility, 3909 W. Main St. Decatur Park District’s Heart and Soul Special Needs Choir presents supper and a concert, all proceeds benefit the choir, 6pm, $, reservations required, 217-421-6648.
Bright Stars, Bright Futures Gala – March 23
Richland Community College, Shilling Community Education Center, 1 College Pk. Black tie event with proceeds to support the greatest needs of Richland Community College, formal attire, cocktail hour 5pm, event 6pm, $, reservations required at www.richland.edu/bright-stars.com
ART
Perkinson Exhibits – February & March
Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Perkinson Gallery, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Exhibit viewings M-F 12-5pm when school is in session, free, 217-424-6318.
“Changes” by Deysha Barber – through February 29
2/24 – Reception, 1-3pm, free
“Mind Palace” – March 4-April 19
3/28 – Reception, 4-6pm, free
Cancer Care Art Exhibits – February & March
210 W. McKinley Ave., center open hours, free, 217-422-1509.
February – Sue Watts
March – Donald Boseman
Decatur Airport Exhibits – February & March
Main Terminal, Lobby Gallery, 910 S. Airport Rd., airport open hours, free, 217-422-1509.
February – Alison Huckstep
March – Barn Colony artists
Decatur Public Library Exhibits – February & March
130 N. Franklin St., library open hours, free, 217-422-1509.
February – Will Doty
March – Erma Porter
Rock Springs Exhibits – February & March
3939 Nearing Ln., M-F 8am-5pm, Sa 9am-5pm, Su 1-5pm, free, 217-423-7708.
February – The Glacier’s Edge Master Naturalists’ artworks & photos and
District Staff’s photographs from the property
March – Katherine Unruh, nature paintings & drawings and Jane P. Koenig, nature photographs
First Friday Gallery Walk – February 2 & March 1
3 Downtown Art Galleries: Madden Arts Center’s Anne Lloyd Gallery & Blue Connection Gallery, 125 N. Water St.; Gallery 510, 160 E. Main St. Opening night exhibits displayed during an evening of unique art and artist talks in the downtown Decatur art galleries, 5-7pm, free, 217-423-3189.
Madden Arts Center – February 2-22 & March 3-34
Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. General exhibit hours M-F 8:30am-4:30pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.
2/2-22 – “Erich Vieth: Life After Leaf”, Yellowstone National Park digital art
3/3-23 – “Janis Wunderlich: Woman in the Woods”, ceramic sculptures & paintings
Gallery 510 Exhibits – February & March
160 E. Main St. Exhibit hours Tu-F 11am-5pm, Sa ‘s by appointment, free, 217-422-1509.
February – Steve Soerger
March – Leta Burch
CONCERTS & LIVE MUSIC
All-4-One – February 3
Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. With their smooth vocals and beautiful harmonies, this Grammy Award-winning R&B group’s single “I Swear” topped the Billboard Hot 100 as one of the most successful songs of all time, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.
Dulcimer Music – February 3, 17 & March 2, 16, 30
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Listen to the Dulcimer Club play old time music, 10am-12pm, free, 217-423-7708.
MDSO Chamber Series Concert – February 3
Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. Millikin-Decatur Symphony Chamber Orchestra presents works from J S Bach and Mendelssohn, 7:30pm, $, 217-423-3189.
Mid-Day Music – By the Sea – February 7
Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Short mid-day boost with music for flute and percussion inspired by the Earth’s most abundant resource, featuring Millikin University faculty Aaron Villarreal and Amanda Pond, 12:15-12:45pm, free, 217-423-3189.
Opera Valentine – February 9
Millikin University, Shilling Hall, Albert Taylor Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. Alumnus Phillip Lopez joins Millikin Opera Theatre for an evening of love, song and drama showcasing the opera classics, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.
Dueling Pianos with the Ivory Brothers – February 10
Lincoln Square Theater, 141 N. Main St. Dueling pianos Valentine’s Show with The Ivory Brothers, wear your “classy” outfits, BBQ dinner available, doors open 6pm, show 7:30pm, $, 217-454-4583.
Valentine’s Gala – February 10
Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie Ave. Join Millikin University’s Jazz Band I and Millikin’s alum vocalist Angel Spiccia for an evening with dinner and jazz favorites, cash bar, doors open 5:30pm, dinner 6:15pm, performance 7:30pm, $, reservations required, 217-429-4200.
Acoustic Music Jams – February 11 & March 12
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Tunes played by local musicians, listen or bring your instrument and play along, 2-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.
Faculty Recital Series III – February 11
Millikin University, Perkinson Music Center, Kaeuper Hall, 1184 W. Main St. “By the Sea” musical selections for flute with Amanda Pond and percussion with Aaron Villarreal, 4pm, free, 217-424-6318.
Synergy – February 17
Millikin University, Shilling Hall, Albert Taylor Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. Millikin Percussion Ensemble performs featuring international performing artists Katarzyna Mycka and Conrado Moya,7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.
56 Hope Road & Matt Carter Band Reunion – February 24
Sloan’s Pizzeria @ LSB, 130 S. Oakland Ave. Reunion concert of the century. 6 – 10pm. Get on the list early. Limited reservations available, register at the56mcbreunion@yahoo.com
Masterworks III: Dreams, Fantasies &Young Artists – February 24
Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra’s concert featuring the Concerto/Aria Competition winners and V. Williams Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis, 7:30pm, $, 217-423-3189.
Millikin Symphonic Wind Ensemble III “We Are the World” – March 2
Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Concert will feature music with an international focus that speaks to the global environment that we all share, also included will be the world premiere of “Luminance” by Shuying Li, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.
Mummies at the DISC – March 2
Decatur Indoor Sports Center (DISC), 1295 W. Wood St. Here Come the Mummies in concert, 7pm, $, reservations required, 217-422-5911.
John Sherer – March 8
Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. Organ concert by John Sherer-Byrds and the B’s, 7pm, free with donations accepted, 217-423-3189.
Celtic Salute – March 13
Doherty’s Pub, 242 E. William St. & Millikin University, Shilling Hall, Albert Taylor Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. Millikin University’s TrueBlue chorale and Treble Choir pair with the Broken Brogue Irish Band for a boisterous evening of Celtic Music, optional pre-concert buffet dinner at Doherty’s Pub 5:30pm, show 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.
The Reunion Beatles Concert – March 22
Lincoln Square Theater, 141 N. Main St. 60th Anniversary Fantasy Tribute Concert, feel free to wear your best 60s hippy outfits, doors open 6pm, concert 7pm, $, 217-454-4583.
Marrakesh Express – March 23
Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. A vivid and realistic performance of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young’s most recognizable songs, doors open 7pm, concert 8pm, $, 217-422-7300.
Michael Charles & His Band – March 24
Pop’s Place, 4335 W. Main St. Concert by Chicago Blues Hall of Fame and Australian born musician Michael Charles and His Band as they take you through 40 years and 40 releases of their contemporary blues, blues-based rock and soulful ballads, 3-6pm, free admission, 708-343-8809.
COMEDY & THEATRE
COMEDY & THEATER
The Learned Ladies – March 7-10
Millikin University, Center for Theatre & Dance, Virginia Rogers Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. One of Moliere’s great farces, Th-Sa 7:30pm, Su 2pm, $, 217-424-6318.
The Wizard of Oz – March 15-17
Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Classic tale of friendship, courage and finding home with the skills of more than 140 young performers from the Decatur area, presented by the ARTS at the Decatur Park District, www.decatur-parks.org for show times, $, 217-421-6648.
HISTORY & MUSEUMS
More than a Color: The Marginalization of African Beauty Through History – February 10
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Guest speaker Karen Anderson will speak about the women of color in 1760 French America who figured out how to legally free themselves from slavery and how they redefined beauty, 2pm, free, 217-423-7708.
Mary Lincoln: Taking Leave – March 9
Decatur Public Library, 130 N. Franklin St. Guest speaker Pam Brown will portray Mary Lincoln as she moves out of the White House weeks after her husband’s assassination, 2pm, free, 217-423-7708.
Women in Conservation and Forestry – March 9
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. For Women’s History Month, hear about some of the women who have shaped the fields of conservation and forestry, 2pm, free, 217-433-7708.
NATURE & GARDENS
Nature Programs & Family Hikes – February & March
Griswold Conservation Area (GCA), 2435 County Rd. 2100 E., Blue Mound, IL; Friends Creek Conservation Area (FCCA), 13734 Friends Creek Park Rd., Cisco IL, dress for the weather, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.
2/24 – Full Moon Hike, GCA, 8pm
3/2 – Owl Prowl, FCCA, 8pm
Eagle Viewing Trip – February 3
Join Macon County Conservation District staff on a trip to watch eagles on the Illinois River with a visit to the Lock and Dam Museum. Bring your own lunch or purchase one from the Starved Rock State Park restaurant. Dress warmly and be prepared to spend time outside. Each trip departs from and returns to the Rock Springs Nature Center. 9am-4pm. Must pre-register online by noon the day before the trip at www.maconcountyconservation.org, $30 per person. 217-423-7708.
Birds: Starting a Life List – February 4
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Join a naturalist to start your own life list and see how many species of birds you can find at Rock Springs to put on your list, then take it with you and keep it growing, dress for the weather, 2pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.
Maple Syrup Programs – February 17
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Sample maple syrup and see how it is produced by tapping a tree, dress for the weather, 11am, 12pm & 1pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.
Backyard Birds – February 20
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Ct. Melody Arnold from the Decatur Audubon Society will discuss the habits, songs and food preferences of the most common birds in our area, presented by the Garden Club of Decatur, 10:30-11:30am, free, 217-620-6850.
All About Invasives – February 25
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Find out what animal and plant invasive species are and what Rock Springs is doing to combat them, 2pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.
EVENTS FOR CHILDREN & FAMILIES
Rolling Back Time at the Fairview Park Pavilion – February 2-4 & 9-11
Fairview Park, Pavilion #1, 2095 W. Eldorado St. The Decatur Park District will roll back time as they transform the big pavilion into a family roller skating venue, roller skates available for rent, F’s 4-8pm, Sa’s 12-8pm, Su’s 12-6pm, $, 217-422-5911.
Mommy & Sons Play Night – March 8
Decatur Indoor Sports Center (DISC), 1295 W. Wood St. Boys ages 5-10 and their moms will enjoy a night of active play, music, bounce house, rock wall climbing, photo booth, pizza, prizes and giveaways, 6-9pm, reservations required, 217-429-3472.
KIDFEST – March 23
Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Day of family fun with bounce houses, obstacle course, slide, face painting, photo ops with clowns, Barbie and others, interactive booths, ladies shopping corner and more, 9am-2pm, $, 217-620-8126.
Critter & Egg-Stra Special Egg Hunts at Scovill Zoo – March 30
Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Easter Egg Hunt for children ages walking to 10, hunt prior for individuals with special needs, 1:15pm, free, 217-421-7435.
SPORTS, HEALTH & FITNESS
Wiffle Ball Indoor Fieldhouse Frenzy – March 22-24
Decatur Indoor Sports Center (DISC), 1295 W. Wood St. Double elimination bracket style tournament featuring a home run derby and kids game on Sunday, rosters limited to 8 players ages 16 and older per team, times TBD, $, reservations required, 217-429-3472.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Argenta Ice Fest – February 10
Village of Argenta, IL. World-class ice sculptures. live ice carving demonstrations throughout the day, games for kids, food and more, carvings on display until they melt away, event opens 10am, free admission, 217-423-0422.
Spring Craft Show – March 1-2
Mt. Zion Convention Center, 1400 Mt. Zion Pkwy. Spring craft show with over 50 vendors, food available for purchase, F 7-9pm, Sa 9am-3pm, free admission, 217-864-5424.
Richland’s 2024 Career Fair – March 28
Richland Community College, Shilling Salons, 1 College Pk. Fair is open to the community and hosted by Career Services, business professional attire requested, 11am-3pm, free.
For information on how to include your event on the calendar, contact Cultural Arts Editor Terrie Potter by email: ArtsEdit@aol.com or call 217-423-0422.