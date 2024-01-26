CHARITY DATEBOOK

Night to Shine – February 9

GT Church, 500 S. 27th St. An unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs ages 14 and older. Please volunteer at this year’s event hosted at GT Church, in partnership with First Christian Church and Macon Resources. 6pm-8:30pm. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old. Buddy Team volunteers must be 18. To volunteer call 217-233-8400.

Catholic Charities 2024 Mardi Gras – February 10

The Hall At Five-Twenty, 520 E North St. A fun-filled evening supporting Decatur Catholic Charities. Dinner by Mac’s Pigskin Diner 6:30pm and music by Sushi Roll at 8pm. $75 ea or table of 10 for $750. www.cc.dio.org to learn more.

Mardi Gras at the Museum – February 13

Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. Cajun and Creole classics tasting, silent auction, jazz music by Sidewalk Stompers, food, wine and beer included with admission ticket, festive attire encouraged (fringe, sequins, purple, green and yellow colors, etc.), proceeds benefit the Children’s Museum of Illinois, must be age 21 or older, 7-9pm, $, reservations required at www.cmofil.org

Love Stinks Trivia – February 17

Scovill Banquet Facility, 3909 W. Main St. Trivia teams of up to 8 people compete for prizes in several categories, pizza, 50/50 raffle, cash bar and concessions available for $, all proceeds benefit the Park District’s ARTS programs, 5-9:30pm, $, register teams at 217-421-6648.

Trivia Night Fundraiser – February 24

Richland Community College, Shilling Center, 1 College Pk. Teams of up to 8 people compete in a fun evening of questions and answers, prizes, raffle, table games and more, proceeds benefit the Decatur Area Arts Council, 6-10pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-3189.

Fine Arts at the Homestead – February 25

James Millikin Homestead, 125 N. Pine St. Proceeds benefit the James Millikin Homestead’s ongoing restorations, 1-3pm, $, limited seating, 217-422-9003.

2/25 – Ruth Siburt’s poetry & Stefanie Pansch on the harp

3/24 – Beth Langdon’s poetry & Colleen Hillyer on the flute

Coming Alongside – March 1

Decatur Club. Fundraising event to benefit Baby Talk will feature Dueling Pianos, plated dinner and auctions. VIP tickets offer early admission. Purchase tickets at babytalk.ejoinme.org/MyEvents

Decatur Polar Plunge – March 2

Lake Decatur, 2301 E. Lakeshore Dr. Take a chilly plunge in Lake Decatur to benefit the Special Olympics, costume contest, 12pm, $ to participate.

Guys on Ice: The Ice Fishing Musical – March 21-23

Madden Arts Center, 3rd Floor, 125 N. Water St. In their ice fishing shanty, old pals spin wit, wisdom and hilarious songs about life and love as they await the chance to appear on the local fishing TV show, proceeds benefit the Decatur Area Arts Council, 7:30pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-3189.

Supper with a Side of Soul – March 22

Scovill Banquet Facility, 3909 W. Main St. Decatur Park District’s Heart and Soul Special Needs Choir presents supper and a concert, all proceeds benefit the choir, 6pm, $, reservations required, 217-421-6648.

Bright Stars, Bright Futures Gala – March 23

Richland Community College, Shilling Community Education Center, 1 College Pk. Black tie event with proceeds to support the greatest needs of Richland Community College, formal attire, cocktail hour 5pm, event 6pm, $, reservations required at www.richland.edu/bright-stars.com