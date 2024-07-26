Calendar – August / September 2024
CHARITY DATEBOOK
Dueling Pianos for Scouting – August 6
Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. Dueling Pianos by Fun Pianos, proceeds benefit Central Illinois Scouting, cocktail hour 6:30pm, show 7:30-9:30pm, $, tickets at www.stlbsa.org/pianos
Family Trivia Plus – August 8
Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. Compete for bragging rights with/or against family and friends, 6 rounds of trivia mixed with assorted games requiring a different way of thinking, proceeds support the Children’s Museum of Illinois, 6-7:30pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-5437.
Music in the Park – August 9 & September 13, 27
Downtown Decatur, Central Park, 265 S. Park St. Fund raising family-friendly evening with live music, food and drinks from Donnie’s Homespun Pizza, bring chairs or blankets, proceeds benefit the United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois, 5-11pm, $, 217-422-8537.
Christian Music Festival – August 24
Macon County Fairgrounds, 3700 N. Westlawn. Everyone is invited to this uplifting celebration with music, message, food and fun for the entire family. 11am-6pm. $10. Portion of the proceeds benefit Salvation Army.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s – September 7
Fairview Park, Pavilion #1, 2095 W. Eldorado St. Walk to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research is an annual event taking place in more than 600 communities nationwide, pet and family friendly, wheelchair and wagon accessible, opening ceremony 9am, walks start 9:30am, registration required www.act.alz.org/decaturwalk, 309-282-6650.
Cruise 11 to Remember 9-11 – September 10
Downtown Decatur, Central Park, 265 S. Park St. 16th annual car and motorcycle show with memorial cruise, food and vendors, proceeds benefit Doug Hagen MHS Scholarship Fund, car & bike registration 8am, concert 12-2pm, judging 12:30pm, awards 2pm, 11 Mile B G Nevitt Memorial Cruise 3pm, event 8am-3pm, free admission, $ for food and vehicle registration, 217-791-1385.
Zootastic Fun Day! – September 15
VFW Post 99 Auxiliary, 3920 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Family event featuring Scovill Zoo animals, cake walk, fire trucks, DJ music, cards for veterans, hot dogs and chips, silent auction and more, silent auction proceeds benefit programs for Veterans and The VFW National Children’s Home, demonstration on correct American flag folding by the Macon County Honor Guard 1:30pm, 12-3pm, free admission, 217-433-7076.
A Zoorific Evening – September 21
Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Adults only night at the zoo with food, drinks and one-of-a-kind animal experiences, live auction, times TBD, $, 217-422-5911.
Farm to Fund – September 28
Downtown Decatur, 100 N. Merchant St. Sundown dinner served family style on a never-ending tablescape, proceeds benefit the Northeast Community Fund Food Pantry and essential operations, downtown chic attire, 6-10pm, $, reservations required, www.farmtofund.com or 217-520-9726.
Prairie Pedal – September 29
Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Choice of 20, 40, or 62-mile bicycle ride along quiet country roads with well-stocked rest stops, food at the finish line, helmets required, proceeds benefit the Macon County Conservation Foundation, local wildlife and the natural areas in Macon County, 6:30am-2pm, $, registration required, 217-423-7708.
ART
Airport Exhibits – August & September
Main Terminal, 910 S. Airport Rd., airport open hours, free, 217-422-1509.
August – Jan Sorenson Hill
September – Annette Russo
Cancer Care Art Exhibits – August & September
210 W. McKinley Ave., center open hours, free, 217-422-1509.
August – Nicole Christison
September – Michael Delaney
Decatur Public Library Exhibits – August & September
130 N. Franklin St., library hours, free, 217-422-1509.
August – Barn Colony Artists
September – Larry Livingston
Rock Springs Exhibits – August & September
3939 Nearing Ln., M-F 8am-5pm, Sa 9am-5pm, Su 1-5pm, free, 217-423-7708.
August – Dave Castor
September – Curt Knapp & The Friends of Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park
First Friday Gallery Walks – August 2 & September 6
3 Downtown Art Galleries: Madden Arts Center’s Anne Lloyd Gallery and Blue Connection Gallery, 125 N. Water St.; Gallery 510, 160 E. Main St. Walk around the block for a variety of art experiences, unique art and socializing, 5-7pm, free, 217-423-3189.
Decatur Area Arts Council Exhibits – August 2-29 & September 6-26
Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Monthly exhibit hours M-F 8:30am-4:30pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.
August – Johnson Simon: Emotion in Motion exhibit
September – Stephen Signa-Aviles exhibit
Gallery 510 Exhibit – August & September
160 E. Main St. General monthly exhibit hours W’s-Sa’s 11am-5pm, free, 217-422-1509.
August – Alison Huckstep
September – Barbara Dove
Alumni Art Show – September 1-30
Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Perkinson Gallery, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. School of Art & Creative Media showcases alumni works in varied media. Reception 9/27, 4-6pm, free. Exhibit M-F 12-5pm when school is in session, free, 217-424-6227.
Arts in Central Park – September 20-22
Downtown Decatur, Central Park. Annual juried fine arts fair featuring more than 50 Midwest artists, works in various mediums for sale including jewelry, pottery, metal sculptures, glass, paintings, fiber arts and more. VIP Preview Party Fri 5-7pm, $, reservations required. Arts Fair Sa 10am-5pm, Su 10am-4pm, free admission, 217-423-3189.
CONCERTS & LIVE MUSIC
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Events – August & September
2686 E. Cantrell St., doors open 6pm, events 7pm unless otherwise noted, $ unless otherwise noted, 217-422-5911.
8/2 – Revel in Red
8/6 – Moonlight Yoga, 7-8pm, free
8/8 – Living Color with Urge
8/9 – Blues Traveler with Big Head Todd and the Monsters
8/10 – Rumours ATL – A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac
8/16 – Great White & Slaughter
8/17 – Barracuda – Tribute to Heart
8/22 – Casting Crowns
8/23 – KC & The Sunshine Band, 6pm
8/24 – Larger than Life
8/30 – Bad Flower
9/1 – Resurrection – A Journey Tribute
9/2 – MDSO Labor Day Pops
9/3 – Moonlight Yoga, 7-8pm, free
9/6 – Southern Accents – Tribute to Tom Petty
9/12 – Lauren Alaina
9/14 – All American Throwbacks
9/19 – Celebrating 3 Decades of Hip Hop
9/20 – Traveling Salvation – Tribute to Neil Diamond
9/21 – Vixen with Paradise Kitty
9/28 – Decade of Decadence
Decatur Municipal Band Concerts – August
Fairview Park, 2095 W. Eldorado St.; Downtown Decatur, Central Park, 265 S. Park St.; Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St. Annual family friendly summer band concerts since 1857, featuring traditional and contemporary band music directed by Jim Culbertson, bring lawn chairs and/or blankets, free,
217-422-2316.
8/4-11 – Su’s, Fairview Park, 6pm
8/5-8/12 – M’s, Downtown Decatur, Central Park, 7pm
8/14 – Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 7pm
Acoustic Music Jams – August 11 & September 8
Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Listen to local musicians or bring your instrument and play along, 2-4pm free, 217-423-7708.
Labor Day Pops Concert – September 2
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St. Annual family concert featuring the Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra offering patriotic pieces and favorites from film & stage, 6pm, $, 217-424-6318.
Chicago Blues Hall of Famer Michael Charles & His Band – September 8
Pop’s Place, 4335 W. Main St. 40th Anniversary Tour concert taking you through 40 years and 40 releases of music with a 3 hour non-stop event, 3-6pm, free admission, 217-330-6546.
COMEDY & THEATRE
Chad Prather, Am I Crazy Comedy Tour – August 9
Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. The comedian, musician and armchair philosopher shares his gift of entertaining and inspiration, meet and greet available for $, 7:30pm, $, 217-422-7300.
MURD-ARRR!!! Pirates of the Salty Dog – August 9-10
The Hall at Five Twenty, 520 E. North St. A swashbuckling murder mystery dinner theatre for all ages, pirate costume contest held during the show, doors open 5:30pm, show starts 6pm, $, reservations required by 8/5, 217-362-2008.
Jason Hudy – Mesmerizing Magic – September 14
Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. An intricate world of illusion including mystery, intrigue, comedy and surprise, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.
Matilda the Musical – September 20-22
Decatur Civic Center Theatre, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Roald Dahl’s Matilda tells the story of an extraordinary girl with a vivid imagination who dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results, presented by Mid-Summer Moon Productions, F 7pm, Sa 2 & 7pm, Su 2pm, $, 217-791-2658.
Tyrus Live Comedy Show – September 27
Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Evening of a no-nonsense approach to life in Tyrus’s own heartfelt and comical way, an all-new show coming off the heels of his last 2 years of sold out comedy tours, meet and greets available for $, 7:30pm, $, 217-422-7300.
HISTORY & MUSEUMS
NATURE & GARDENS
New Moon Hike – August 3
Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Take a moonless night hike along the Rock Springs-Fairview Bike Trail, listen to sky stories and put your senses to the test, 9pm, $, registration required, 217-423-7708.
Hummingbird Festival – August 22
Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Watch the capture, banding and release of hummingbirds back into the wild, 3-6pm, free, 217-423-7708.
Pokémon Tracking – September 8
Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. An adventure to track and identify real-world animals that inspire the Pokémon ‘Pocket Monsters’, 2pm, free, registration required, 217-423-7708.
Monarch Madness – September 21
Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Help capture and tag live Monarch butterflies, crafts, face painting, balloon animals and more, 2-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.
Fungi: Starting a Life List – September 22
Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Join a naturalist to start your own life list and see how many types of fungi you can find at Rock Springs, take your list with you and keep it growing, 2pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.
Canoe Big Creek – September 28
Cannon Park, 3125 S. Baltimore Ave. Leisurely explore Big Creek, all equipment provided, at least one adult required per canoe, dress for the weather and water, 10am-12pm, $, registration required, 217-423-7708.
EVENTS FOR CHILDREN & FAMILIES
Pack Your Backpack – August 4
Overlook Adventure Park, 2501 E. Nelson Park Rd. Family event with mini golf, free school supplies for first 150 kids ages 12 and under, drawings for 4 fully packed backpacks, unlimited mini golf, 12-6pm, free admission, $ for mini golf, 217-422-2316.
Grandparents Day at Scovill Zoo – September 8
Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Old-fashioned fall festival with cake walks, games and more, grandparents admitted free all day with a paying child, 1-4pm, $, 217-421-7435.
SPORTS, HEALTH & FITNESS
Rock Springs Ground Squirrels Vintage Baseball – August 17 & September 28
Rock Springs Conservation Area, Trobaugh Field, 3939 Nearing Ln. Cheer for your home team as they play baseball games in vintage uniforms with authentic 1858 rules, 8/17 12pm, 9/28 Douglas Cup Tournament 10am, free, 217-423-7708.
Prairieland Punishers Roller Derby – August 3
Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Women’s roller derby competition, 1pm, $, 217-422-7300.
Moonlight Yoga at the Devon – August 6 & September 3
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St. Challenging, yet relaxing evening public community yoga sessions outdoors, led by certified yoga instructor Connie Pease, bring a yoga mat, towel and drinking water, for all ages and skill levels, 7-8pm, free, 217-422-5911.
Decatur Dash – Hydro Racing on Lake Decatur – September 6-8
Lake Decatur, 2203 E. Lake Shore Dr. Hydroplane boat racing with 20 divisions of boats reaching close to 90 MPH, food, arts & crafts vendors, $ to purchase goods, 217-423-7000.
FESTIVALS & EXPOSITIONS
Wycklesfest – August 3
Corner of Wyckles Rd. & W. Main St. Music, food and fun, vendors, raffles, concessions, car show 11am-3pm, $ to enter cars, 217-963-2980.
Bands:
1pm – Bullets & Boxcars
4pm – Downstate
7pm – AllNighter
Astronomy Jamboree – August 10
Friends Creek Conservation Area, 13734 Friends Creek Park Rd., Argenta, IL.
Celebrate 40 years of the Jamboree with guest speaker Bryant Maple, concert, crafts, giveaway, view the stars and visible planets, hot dogs, s’mores and refreshments provided or bring your own picnic, bring your telescope and share your knowledge, 8-11pm, free, registration required, 217-423-7708.
Pony Express Days – August 15-18
1595 W. Main St., Mt. Zion, IL. 43rd annual festival includes bands, mud drags, mud volleyball, bags tournament, carnival and food, 6pm.
Downtown Music Festival – August 30-31
Central Park, 213 N. Franklin St. Discover a haven for the performing and visual arts with all genres of music and artistic styles presented, food and beverage trucks, events for kids on Sat., plus yoga. Free admission. dmanbookingdtown@gmail.com for more info.
FARMERS MARKET
Farmers Market – August & September
Central Park, Downtown Decatur. Illinois’ oldest farmers market dating back to the late 1800s with sales of farm fresh produce, baked goods, jams, jellies, chocolates, flowers, and more, Sa’s 8am, 217-423-7000.
Mercy Market – August & September
Downtown Decatur, Preston Jackson Park, 337 N. Water St. Sponsored by the Good Samaritan Inn, vendors vary with local fresh produce, meats, sweets, donuts, smoothies, baked goods, art, jewelry and more for sale, yoga, live music 10am-12pm, market 8am-12pm, free admission, 217-429-1455.
Richland Farmers Market – August
Richland Community College, Michael D. Andreas Agriculture Building, 1 College Park. Fresh market selling produce, baked goods, meats, locally made products and more, Bistro to Go Food Truck serving dinner, M’s 4-6pm, $ to purchase goods and food, 217-875-7211 ext. 6442.
Forsyth Market – August 16 & September 20
500 W. Weaver Rd., Forsyth, IL. Food, live music, crafts and produce, 4-8pm, free admission, $ to purchase goods, 217-877-9445.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Wings and Wheels – August 3-4
Decatur Airport, 910 S. Airport Rd. Ripple Motor Show and a static plane show, drones, fireworks, wall of fire and more, food and drink vendors on site, car show registration 1-3pm, awards 5pm, car show 2-6pm, airport events 2-9pm, $, 217-422-5911.
Richland Community College Alumni Reception – August 22
RCC Campus, Bistro 537, 1 College Pk. Reconnect with fellow alumni, expand networks and celebrate the achievements of the newest graduates from the Class of 2024, 5-7pm, free, 217-875-7211 ext. 6575.
Harvest Fest Craft Show – August 23-24
Mt. Zion Convention Center, 1400 Mt. Zion Pkwy, Mt. Zion, IL. Over 50 vendors, food for purchase, F 7-9pm, Sa 9am-3pm, free admission, 217-964-5424.
Finders Harvest Market – September 14
Progress City USA, Richland Community College, 1 College Pk. More than 80 vendors outdoors and in the barns with unique goods, vintage and antique items, flea market finds, handmade items, original art, gourmet and artisanal items and more, live music, food, 9am-3pm, $.
