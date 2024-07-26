CHARITY DATEBOOK

Dueling Pianos for Scouting – August 6

Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. Dueling Pianos by Fun Pianos, proceeds benefit Central Illinois Scouting, cocktail hour 6:30pm, show 7:30-9:30pm, $, tickets at www.stlbsa.org/pianos



Family Trivia Plus – August 8

Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. Compete for bragging rights with/or against family and friends, 6 rounds of trivia mixed with assorted games requiring a different way of thinking, proceeds support the Children’s Museum of Illinois, 6-7:30pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-5437.



Music in the Park – August 9 & September 13, 27

Downtown Decatur, Central Park, 265 S. Park St. Fund raising family-friendly evening with live music, food and drinks from Donnie’s Homespun Pizza, bring chairs or blankets, proceeds benefit the United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois, 5-11pm, $, 217-422-8537.

Christian Music Festival – August 24

Macon County Fairgrounds, 3700 N. Westlawn. Everyone is invited to this uplifting celebration with music, message, food and fun for the entire family. 11am-6pm. $10. Portion of the proceeds benefit Salvation Army.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s – September 7

Fairview Park, Pavilion #1, 2095 W. Eldorado St. Walk to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research is an annual event taking place in more than 600 communities nationwide, pet and family friendly, wheelchair and wagon accessible, opening ceremony 9am, walks start 9:30am, registration required www.act.alz.org/decaturwalk, 309-282-6650.

Cruise 11 to Remember 9-11 – September 10

Downtown Decatur, Central Park, 265 S. Park St. 16th annual car and motorcycle show with memorial cruise, food and vendors, proceeds benefit Doug Hagen MHS Scholarship Fund, car & bike registration 8am, concert 12-2pm, judging 12:30pm, awards 2pm, 11 Mile B G Nevitt Memorial Cruise 3pm, event 8am-3pm, free admission, $ for food and vehicle registration, 217-791-1385.



Zootastic Fun Day! – September 15

VFW Post 99 Auxiliary, 3920 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Family event featuring Scovill Zoo animals, cake walk, fire trucks, DJ music, cards for veterans, hot dogs and chips, silent auction and more, silent auction proceeds benefit programs for Veterans and The VFW National Children’s Home, demonstration on correct American flag folding by the Macon County Honor Guard 1:30pm, 12-3pm, free admission, 217-433-7076.



A Zoorific Evening – September 21

Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Adults only night at the zoo with food, drinks and one-of-a-kind animal experiences, live auction, times TBD, $, 217-422-5911.



Farm to Fund – September 28

Downtown Decatur, 100 N. Merchant St. Sundown dinner served family style on a never-ending tablescape, proceeds benefit the Northeast Community Fund Food Pantry and essential operations, downtown chic attire, 6-10pm, $, reservations required, www.farmtofund.com or 217-520-9726.



Prairie Pedal – September 29

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Choice of 20, 40, or 62-mile bicycle ride along quiet country roads with well-stocked rest stops, food at the finish line, helmets required, proceeds benefit the Macon County Conservation Foundation, local wildlife and the natural areas in Macon County, 6:30am-2pm, $, registration required, 217-423-7708.



