CONCERTS & LIVE MUSIC

Premieres – April 5

Millikin University, Shilling Hall, Albert Taylor Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. Millikin Percussion Ensemble performs contemporary percussion chamber music including premiere performances of compositions supported by donations to the Percussion Music Commission Fund, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.



Lincoln Square Theater Concerts & Events – April & May

141 N. Main St., doors open 6pm, concerts 7pm, $, 217-454-4583.

4/5 – YYNOT – Tribute to Rush

4/6 – Satisfaction – The International Rolling Stones Experience

4/11 – Red Revolution – Taylor Swift Experience

4/12 – Hardwired – Tribute to Metallica & 46N2-Tribute to Tool

4/19 – Molly Hatchet & Freebyrd – Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd

4/24 – Twitty & Lynn – Salute to Conway Twitty & Loretta Lynn

4/25 – “That’s What She Said” – women’s speaking event

4/26 – Decade of Decadence & Captain Quirk

5/3 – Toast – Tribute to Bread

5/10 – Dave Mason (formerly of Traffic) & The 77 Solution

5/18 – Pandora’s Box – Ultimate Aerosmith Tribute

5/19 – Don Felder (formerly of the Eagles) & Lady Luck



Faculty Recital Series IV – April 6

Millikin University, Perkinson Music Center, Kaeuper Hall, 1184 W. Main St. An exploration of Sergei Rachmaninoff’s music and its wide-ranging impact on the arts, featuring pianist Dr. Pei-I Wang, 4pm, free, 217-424-6318.



Dulcimer Music – April 12, 26 & May 10, 24

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Listen to the Dulcimer Club play old time music, 10am-12pm, free, 217-423-7708.



Acoustic Music Jam – April 13 & May 11

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Tunes played by local musicians, listen or bring your instrument and play along, 2-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.



Big Band Jazz – April 16

Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie Ave. Swing into spring with the sounds of Millikin University’s Jazz Bands I and II, concessions available for $, doors open 6:30pm, show 7:30pm, free, 217-429-4200.



Spring Concert – April 23

Millikin University, Perkinson Music Center, Kaeuper Hall, 1184 W. Main St. Millikin’s Electric and Classical Guitar Ensembles perform featuring traditional and contemporary arrangements, ranging from baroque to jazz and rock, 7:30pm, free, 217-424-6318.



Andy Marx: “It had to Be Gus…And Groucho Too” – April 26

Decatur Civic Center Theatre, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Andy Marx – Groucho Marx’s grandson has a new show and tribute to his other famous grandfather the legendary lyricist Gus Kahn, 7:30pm, $, 217-422-7300.

MSWE IV: Vibrations – April 26

Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Millikin Symphonic Wind Ensemble and Millikin Percussion perform a variety of vibrant music, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Decatur Youth Symphony Orchestra Spring Concert – April 27

Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Culminating concert of the season by the DYSO – an orchestra program which is a comprehensive musical training program for students in the Decatur area, 2pm, $, 217-424-6318.



Airmen of Note – April 29

Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. An evening of music, featuring hits from the golden age of swing to modern compositions and arrangements written specifically for this United States Air Force Band. The band, formed in 1950, is currently a world renowned group of 18 active-duty musicians (the drummer hails from Decatur), 7:30-9pm, free ticketed event, 217-424-6318.



Masterworks IV: A Dvorak Celebration – May 3

Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra’s season finale featuring violinist Igor Kalnin, assistant professor of music at Illinois State University, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.



Mothers and Mentors Concert – May 4

Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. Final concert of the season, Millikin University’s Treble Choir is joined by family and community members who have had a lasting influence on choir members’ lives, 2pm, free, 424-6318.



Spring Sing – May 4

Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. Final concert of the year features lighter fare performed by Millikin University’s TrueBlue Chorale, Collegiate Chorale and University Choir, 4pm, free, 217-424-6318.



Millikin Opera Gala – May 6

Shilling Hall, Albert Taylor Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. Opera and musical theatre classics with tenor alumnus Zachary Devin ’08 joining the Millikin opera students for a night of greatest hits, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.



ABBA LA – May 10

Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Los Angeles tribute band celebrates the timeless music of ABBA in a show that entertains and inspires, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.



Abide: Opus 24 Spring Choral Concert – May 11

Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. Featuring pieces celebrating the love of mothers and family as well as those written or composed by women, 3pm, $, 217-855-2496.



Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Concerts & Events – May

2686 E. Cantrell St., doors open 6pm, concerts 7pm, $, 217-422-5911.

5/23 – Alex Miller

5/24 – The Fray

5/25 – Morris Day

5/29 – LeAnn Rimes



Cookin’ with the Chorale! – May 24-25

Fairview Park, Pavilion 1, 2095 W. Eldorado St. Performance by the Greater Decatur Chorale celebrating their 40th year, bring a picnic to the park, hot grills available for cooking 5pm, concert 6pm, free, 217-421-6648.



