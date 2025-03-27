Calendar – April / May 2025
CHARITY DATEBOOK
The Fur Ball, A Night of Black & White – April 12
Richland Community College, Shilling Center, 1 College Pk. Gala with plated dinner, full bar, silent and live auctions, bourbon flights available for $, black and white evening attire encouraged, proceeds benefit Pawprint Ministries training of comfort dogs serving the community, 5:30-9pm, $, reservations required at www.Fundraiser.bid/2025FurBall.
Food Truck Frenzy – April 20
Fairview Park, 2095 W. Eldorado St. The 5th annual United Way fundraising event with multiple food trucks, proceeds benefit United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois, 11am-2pm, $ for food truck purchases, 217-413-0516.
Back Stage Bash – April 26
Hickory Point Golf Course, Pavilion, 727 W. Weaver Rd. Fundraiser for the arts, 1980s live music with Silver Lake Band, catered dinner, drinks, live and silent auctions, 80s retro attire encouraged, 6pm, $, reservations required, 217-421-6648.
Fine Arts at the Homestead – April 27
James Millikin Homestead, 125 S. Pine St. Poetry readings from local poet, Ron Lybarger, music from Flutist, Colleen Hillyer, funds raised benefit the ongoing restoration of the Millikin Homestead, 1pm, $, 217-433-4485.
Duck Derby 2024 – May 3
Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. Annual rubber duck racing event and family day of play, proceeds support the Children’s Museum and their mission to provide hands-on learning opportunities through joyful play, races 11am-1pm, free outdoor fun, $ to purchase duck sponsorships and museum entry, 217-423-5437.
Decatur Craft Beer Festival 2025 – May 10
Festival VIP Night – May 9
5/9 – Madden Arts Center, The Loft, 125 N. Water St. Sample exclusive beers and ciders not available at the Festival on 5/10, hors d’oeuvres, souvenir glass, live entertainment, ticket includes entrance to the Festival on 5/10 with access to the VIP area, for ages 21 and older, 7-10pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-3189.
5/10 – Downtown Decatur, Central Park. Craft brewers serving beer samples, unlimited tastings, souvenir glass, live music, art vendors, food trucks, for ages 21 and older, 12-4pm, $, 217-423-3189.
ART
Cancer Care Center of Decatur Exhibits
210 W. McKinley Ave., center open hours, free, 217-422-1509.
April – Jim Mosley
May – Barbara Dove
Decatur Airport Exhibits
Main Terminal, Lobby Gallery, 910 S. Airport Rd., airport open hours, free, 217-422-1509.
April – Barbara Dove
May – Jessica Disbrow
Decatur Public Library Exhibits
Art Gallery, 130 N. Franklin St., library open hours, free, 217-422-1509.
April – Lyle Salmi
May – Jan Sorenson Hill
First Friday Gallery Walks – April 4 & May 2
3 Art Galleries: Madden Arts Center’s Anne Lloyd Gallery and Blue Connection Gallery, 125 N. Water St.; Gallery 510, 160 E. Main St. An evening of unique art and artist talks in downtown Decatur art galleries, 5-7pm, free, 217-423-3189.
DAAC Art Exhibits – April 4-25 & May 1-23
Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Opening reception 5/2, 5-7pm, free. General exhibit hours M-F 8:30am-4:30pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.
4/4-25 – Sarah Rehmer, encaustic works
5/1-23 – The Barn Colony Artists Annual Spring Show
Gallery 510 Exhibits
160 E. Main St. First Friday opening receptions 4/4 & 5/2, 5-7pm, free. General exhibit hours W-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.
April – Paul Jacobs
May – Larry Livingston
Inaugural Exhibition – April 1-30
Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Robert Crowder Art Gallery, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Exhibition for the newly named Robert Crowder Art Gallery (formerly Lower Gallery) – a tribute to the artistic legacy of alumnus Robert Crowder ’34, 4/24 reception 4-6pm, free. Exhibit hours M-F 12-5pm when school is in session, free, 217-424-6318.
Rock Springs Nature Center Exhibits
3939 Nearing Ln., M-F 8am-5pm, Sa 9am-5pm, Su 1-5pm, free, 217-423-7708.
April – Local children in partnership with Heritage Behavioral Health Center
May – Celestino Ruffini & Jane P. Koenig
Gallery of Hope Open House – April 5
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. View exhibit of local children’s artworks supported by conversations around mental health and thoughtfully presented by Heritage Behavioral Health Center, decorate a cupcake, create your own artwork and engage in family-friendly activities, 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.
Annual Student Art Exhibition & Biennial CreatorCon – May 1-8
Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Robert Crowder Art Gallery and Studio Gallery, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Juried show featuring a wide variety of work from all majors in Millikin University’s School of Art & Creative Media, 5/8 Reception 4-6pm, free. Exhibit M-F 12-5pm when school is in session, free, 217-424-6318.
CONCERTS & LIVE MUSIC
Premieres – April 5
Millikin University, Shilling Hall, Albert Taylor Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. Millikin Percussion Ensemble performs contemporary percussion chamber music including premiere performances of compositions supported by donations to the Percussion Music Commission Fund, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.
Lincoln Square Theater Concerts & Events – April & May
141 N. Main St., doors open 6pm, concerts 7pm, $, 217-454-4583.
4/5 – YYNOT – Tribute to Rush
4/6 – Satisfaction – The International Rolling Stones Experience
4/11 – Red Revolution – Taylor Swift Experience
4/12 – Hardwired – Tribute to Metallica & 46N2-Tribute to Tool
4/19 – Molly Hatchet & Freebyrd – Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd
4/24 – Twitty & Lynn – Salute to Conway Twitty & Loretta Lynn
4/25 – “That’s What She Said” – women’s speaking event
4/26 – Decade of Decadence & Captain Quirk
5/3 – Toast – Tribute to Bread
5/10 – Dave Mason (formerly of Traffic) & The 77 Solution
5/18 – Pandora’s Box – Ultimate Aerosmith Tribute
5/19 – Don Felder (formerly of the Eagles) & Lady Luck
Faculty Recital Series IV – April 6
Millikin University, Perkinson Music Center, Kaeuper Hall, 1184 W. Main St. An exploration of Sergei Rachmaninoff’s music and its wide-ranging impact on the arts, featuring pianist Dr. Pei-I Wang, 4pm, free, 217-424-6318.
Dulcimer Music – April 12, 26 & May 10, 24
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Listen to the Dulcimer Club play old time music, 10am-12pm, free, 217-423-7708.
Acoustic Music Jam – April 13 & May 11
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Tunes played by local musicians, listen or bring your instrument and play along, 2-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.
Big Band Jazz – April 16
Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie Ave. Swing into spring with the sounds of Millikin University’s Jazz Bands I and II, concessions available for $, doors open 6:30pm, show 7:30pm, free, 217-429-4200.
Spring Concert – April 23
Millikin University, Perkinson Music Center, Kaeuper Hall, 1184 W. Main St. Millikin’s Electric and Classical Guitar Ensembles perform featuring traditional and contemporary arrangements, ranging from baroque to jazz and rock, 7:30pm, free, 217-424-6318.
Andy Marx: “It had to Be Gus…And Groucho Too” – April 26
Decatur Civic Center Theatre, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Andy Marx – Groucho Marx’s grandson has a new show and tribute to his other famous grandfather the legendary lyricist Gus Kahn, 7:30pm, $, 217-422-7300.
MSWE IV: Vibrations – April 26
Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Millikin Symphonic Wind Ensemble and Millikin Percussion perform a variety of vibrant music, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.
Decatur Youth Symphony Orchestra Spring Concert – April 27
Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Culminating concert of the season by the DYSO – an orchestra program which is a comprehensive musical training program for students in the Decatur area, 2pm, $, 217-424-6318.
Airmen of Note – April 29
Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. An evening of music, featuring hits from the golden age of swing to modern compositions and arrangements written specifically for this United States Air Force Band. The band, formed in 1950, is currently a world renowned group of 18 active-duty musicians (the drummer hails from Decatur), 7:30-9pm, free ticketed event, 217-424-6318.
Masterworks IV: A Dvorak Celebration – May 3
Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra’s season finale featuring violinist Igor Kalnin, assistant professor of music at Illinois State University, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.
Mothers and Mentors Concert – May 4
Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. Final concert of the season, Millikin University’s Treble Choir is joined by family and community members who have had a lasting influence on choir members’ lives, 2pm, free, 424-6318.
Spring Sing – May 4
Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. Final concert of the year features lighter fare performed by Millikin University’s TrueBlue Chorale, Collegiate Chorale and University Choir, 4pm, free, 217-424-6318.
Millikin Opera Gala – May 6
Shilling Hall, Albert Taylor Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. Opera and musical theatre classics with tenor alumnus Zachary Devin ’08 joining the Millikin opera students for a night of greatest hits, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.
ABBA LA – May 10
Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Los Angeles tribute band celebrates the timeless music of ABBA in a show that entertains and inspires, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.
Abide: Opus 24 Spring Choral Concert – May 11
Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. Featuring pieces celebrating the love of mothers and family as well as those written or composed by women, 3pm, $, 217-855-2496.
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Concerts & Events – May
2686 E. Cantrell St., doors open 6pm, concerts 7pm, $, 217-422-5911.
5/23 – Alex Miller
5/24 – The Fray
5/25 – Morris Day
5/29 – LeAnn Rimes
Cookin’ with the Chorale! – May 24-25
Fairview Park, Pavilion 1, 2095 W. Eldorado St. Performance by the Greater Decatur Chorale celebrating their 40th year, bring a picnic to the park, hot grills available for cooking 5pm, concert 6pm, free, 217-421-6648.
THEATRE & DANCE
For colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf – April 4-6
Richland Community College, Shilling Auditorium, 1 College Pk. Play by Nzotake Shange, contains adult language and content, not appropriate for children under 14, F & Sa 7pm, Su 3pm, $, mstephen@richland.edu for information.
Freaky Friday the Musical – April 4-6, 11-13
Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. An overworked mother and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies and they have just one day to put things right again before the mom’s wedding, presented by Decatur Underground Theater, F’s & Sa’s 7pm, Su’s 2pm, $, 217-422-7300.
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat – April 11-13
Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. A musical reimagining of the biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, 11 siblings and the coat of many colors, fun for the whole family, produced in cooperation with the Millikin School of Theatre & Dance and the Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra, F & Sa 7:30pm, Su 2pm, $, 217-421-6648.
Murder on the Orient Express – May 24-25, 30-31 & June 1
Decatur Civic Center Theatre, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Comedic twist on Agatha Christie’s famous mystery with plenty of twists, thrills and laughs, one of Christie’s most renowned titles, presented by Theatre 7, F’s & Sa’s 7:30pm, Su’s 2pm, $, 217-422-6162.
HISTORY & MUSEUMS
James Millikin Homestead Open House – May 17
125 S. Pine St. During Historic Preservation Week, tour the home of James and Anna Millikin circa 1876, one of Decatur’s beautiful historic Victorian mansions, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, visit the History Room and learn about the history of lace, 2-4pm, $, 217-422-9003.
Mueller Museum Tour – April 12
420 W. Eldorado St. Guided tour to hear unique stories behind some of the artifacts on display, recommended for ages 12 and older, space is limited, 2-3pm, $, 217-423-6161.
Governor Richard Oglesby Mansion Open House –April 27 & May 25
421 W. William St. Visit the late 1800s historic Decatur landmark and beautifully restored Victorian home of Illinois Governor Richard Oglesby, 2-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.
NATURE & GARDENS
Sangamon River Cleanup – April 26
Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Help clear the trash from the riverbanks to make it a safer and more beautiful place for wildlife and people, dress to get dirty, garbage bags provided, bring your own gloves, 10am-12pm, free, reservations for organized groups required, 217-423-7708.
Richland Horticulture Spring Plant Sale – May 2-3
Richland Community College, Michael D. Andreas Agriculture Building, 1 College Pk. Garden and house plants for sale grown by Richland’s Horticulture students, F 7am-6pm, Sa 7am-1pm, 217-875-7211 ext. 6442.
Nature Hikes – May
Friends Creek Conservation Area (FCCA), 13734 Friends Creek Park Rd., Cisco IL; Fort Daniel Conservation Area (FDCA), 4975 Fort Daniel Rd., dress for the weather, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.
5/3 – Wildflower Hike, FCCA, 2pm
5/10 – Bird Migration Hike, FDCA, 8am
Paddle Big Creek – May 24
Cannon Park, S. Baltimore Ave. Leisure exploration of this local waterway, canoes and kayaks available, at least one adult required per boat, bring sunscreen and drinking water, be prepared to get wet, 10am-12pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.
EVENTS FOR CHILDREN & FAMILIES
KIDS FEST 2025 – April 5
Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Family fun with bounce houses, obstacle course, clowns, face painting, balloon animals, magic show, pizza making, vendors and more, 9am-2pm, 217-422-7300.
Daddy & Daughter Play Night – April 6
Decatur Indoor Sports Center (DISC), 1295 W. Wood St. Girls ages 4-12 and their dads will enjoy a night of active play, music, bounce house, rock wall climbing, photo booth, pizza, prizes and giveaways, 6-9pm, $, reservations required, 217-429-3472.
Critter Egg Hunt – April 19
Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Easter Egg Hunt for children ages 10 and under, hunt prior for individuals with special needs at 1:20pm, 1:30pm, free, 217-421-7435.
Egg Hunt – April 19
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Learn about the different colors and sizes of eggs laid by local birds then go on a walk to hunt for hidden eggs, bring your baskets, for children ages 1-5 with an adult buddy, 10-11:30am, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.
Zippy Zoo Day with Mom – May 11
Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Honoring moms with games and gifts (while supplies last), free admission for moms with a paid child all weekend, 9:30am-4pm, $, 217-421-7435.
SPORTS, HEALTH & FITNESS
Rock Springs Ramble – May 17
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. 5th annual 5K run/walk, 1mile run/walk, Kid’s Fun Run and the Rock Springs Challenge, presented by the Macon County Conservation Foundation, 8am, $, registration required, 217-423-7708.
National Senior Health and Fitness Day – May 28
Decatur Indoor Sports Center (DISC), 1295 W. Wood St. Organizations across the country celebrate the special day for senior adults with health screenings by DMH, exercise activities, and giveaways, 8am-11am, free, 217-429-3472.
FESTIVALS & EXPOSITIONS
Pride of the Prairie Spring Marble Show – April 3-5
Country Inn & Suites, 5150 Hickory Point Frontage Rd. 35th annual show with wall-to-wall collectable marbles plus room trading, buying and selling, free marble identification and appraisals, 9am-room close, 4/6 show display 9am-1pm, free admission, 217-422-8454.
Mid-West Toy & Comic Fest – April 12-13
Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Family fun with more than 100 vendors’ tables of comics, toys, sports cards, video games and more, video game and costume contest, 10am-4pm, $, 4/13 Family Day with kids ages 13 and younger free, 217-422-8800.
Rabbit Renegades Oren Reynolds Rabbit Show – April 18-19
Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. See all of the different breeds of rabbits, F 6:30, Sa 8am-5pm, 217-422-7300.
Festival of Spring – April 26
Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Celebrate Earth Day with outdoor family activities including a.m. – bird banding and hike, p.m. – wagon rides, canoeing, live bird show presented by the Illinois Raptor Center and more, 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708
FARMERS MARKETS
SPECIAL EVENTS
Senior Luncheons – April 8 & May 12
Scovill Park West Activity Center, 3909 W. Main St. Catered meal with friends, post meal entertainment including BINGO games with prizes, for adults 50 years and older, 12pm, $, reservations required, 217-429-7750.
Chamber State of the Community Luncheon – April 24
Mt. Zion Convention Center, 1400 Mt. Zion Pkwy, Mt. Zion, IL. Local leaders, elected officials, stakeholders and residents discuss the current state and the future direction of Decatur and Macon County, doors open 11:15am, buffet open 11:30am, program 12pm, $, reservations required, 217-422-2200.
D-Town Throwdown Highland Games – April 26
Decatur Conference Center & Hotel, 4191 US 36 West. Scottish Ancient Athletics season opening event featuring 9 competitive heavy events dating back to before the 11th century, presented by the St. Andrew’s Society of Central Illinois who educates and promotes Scottish and Celtic culture, athletes represent all skill levels and ages from 13-70, kilts required for competitors, athlete sign in 8:30am, competition starts 9:30am, event 9:30am-5pm, free admission, $ to compete, 217-358-3192.
33rd Annual Blessing of the Bikes – April 27
Coziahr Harley-Davidson, 150 W. Marion Ave, Forsyth, IL. All makes and models welcome to participate, bikes’ staging begins 11am, blessing 2pm, 217-877-7115.
Spring Finders Market – May 3
Progress City USA, 1 College Pk. Annual popup marketplace with vendors’ booths in barns and open outdoor space featuring vintage and mid-century furnishings and décor, architectural and industrial salvaged items, handmade goods, collectibles, clothing boutiques and more, food trucks, live music and giveaways, 9am-3pm, $, 217-423-7000.
2024 Chamber Awards – May 8
Country Club of Decatur, 135 N. Country Club Rd. Evening to honor outstanding individuals, businesses and organizations in our community, doors open 4:45pm, cocktails 5-5:30pm, ceremony 5:30pm, $, reservations required, 217-422-2200.
For information on how to include your event on the calendar, contact Cultural Arts Editor Terrie Potter by email: ArtsEdit@aol.com or call 217-423-0422.