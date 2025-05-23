Calendar – June/July 2025
CHARITY DATEBOOK
Music Bingo – June 12 & July 16
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St. It’s like BINGO, but with songs instead of letters and numbers, several rounds and prizes, admission is limited to the first 500 guests, participants must be age 18 or older, proceeds benefit the Decatur Parks Foundation, 7pm, $, tickets at www.devonamphitheater.com, 217-422-5911.
DECU Glow Run for Freedom Reins – June 26
Forsyth Park, 601 Forsyth Pkwy, Forsyth, IL. 5K Glow Run with post-race food, giveaways, shirts and more, proceeds benefit DECU’s 2025 Charity of the Year Freedom Reins, wear your best glow gear, run 8pm, $ to enter, registration required, 217-875-2301.
All American Pet Birthday Party – June 28
Macon County Animal Control & Care Center, 2820 E. Parkway Dr. Open house with refreshments, adoption specials, entertainment and door prizes, proceeds used for the care and treatment of shelter animals, 12-4pm, free admission, 217-424-4508.
Wine in the Wild – June 28
Woodbine Farm, 7206 Sefton Rd., Dalton City, IL. Help support local wildlife conservation at Macon County Conservation Foundation’s newly acquired farm, enjoy a savory meal, delicious beverages and games, summer cocktail casual dress, for ages 21 and older, 5-9pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.
ART
Cancer Care Art Exhibits – June & July
210 W. McKinley Ave., center open hours, free, 217-422-1509.
June – Barbara Dove
July – Mari Loehrlein
Decatur Airport Exhibits – June & July
910 S. Airport Rd., airport open hours, free, 217-422-1509.
June – Jessica Disbrow
July – Steve Stoerger
Decatur Public Library Exhibits – June & July
130 N. Franklin St., library hours, free, 217-422-1509.
June – Jan Sorenson Hill
July – Barbara Dove
First Friday Gallery Walks – June 6 & July 11
3 Downtown Art Galleries: Madden Arts Center’s Anne Lloyd Gallery & Blue Connection Gallery, 125 N. Water St.; Gallery 510, 160 E. Main St. An evening of unique art, artist talks, live music and refreshments in the downtown Decatur art galleries, 5-7pm, free, 217-423-3189.
Gallery 510 Exhibits – June & July
160 E. Main St. General exhibit hours W-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.
June – Rae Nell Spencer
July – Sue Watts
The Art of Japan – June 6 – July 24
Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Exhibit featuring the art and culture of Japan including artifacts and artwork. General exhibit hours Tu-F 8:30am-4:30pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.
Lucien Kapp Art Competition Exhibit – July 26-27
James Millikin Homestead, 125 N. Pine St. The Lucien Kapp Art Memorial Competition artworks on display throughout the Homestead, vote for your favorite piece while you tour the historic Victorian home, 2-4pm, $, 217-422-9003.
CONCERTS & LIVE MUSIC
Decatur Municipal Band Concerts – June & July
The 168th annual family friendly summer band concerts performed since 1857, featuring traditional and contemporary band music, directed by Jim Culbertson, bring lawn chairs and/or blankets, free, 217-855-3908.
6/1-7/27 – Su’s, Fairview Park, Pavilion #1, 1455 W. Fairview Park Dr., 6pm
6/2-7/28 – M’s, Central Park, Downtown Decatur, 7pm
6/25 & 7/23 – Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St., 7pm
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Concerts & Events – June & July
2686 E. Cantrell St., doors open 6pm, concerts 7pm (unless otherwise noted), $, 217-422-5911.
6/4 – Alison Krauss and Union Station with Willie Watson
6/6 – Stutter: Americas #1 Kiss Tribute Band
6/7 – Master Magician Lance Burton and Friends
6/14 – Nelson
6/15 – The Bacon Brothers
6/20 – Billy Currington
6/21 – Dogs of Society -The Ultimate Elton Rock Tribute
6/22 – Tesla
6/27 – Chris Young
6/29 – Boys Like Girls with Every Avenue
7/6 – Chris Tomlin
7/11 – Clint Black
7/13 – Switchfoot
7/25 – Lil Jon with Mike Jones & DJ ChazzyChaze
7/27 – The Band Perry: A Homecoming with The Henningsens
7/31 – Tauren Wells
Memory Keeper’s Chorus Concert – June 7
Life Foursquare Church, 2954 Ash Ave. “I’ll Be There”, a concert of hope, humor and little miracles singing nostalgic music through the decades, the chorus is made up of people who live their best lives with dementia, their family members, friends and community volunteers, lunch served after the concert, 11am, $, 217-521-1332.
Lincoln Square Theater Concerts & Events – June 13 & July 28
141 N. Main St., doors open 6pm, concerts 7pm, $, 217-454-4583.
6/13 – The Jersey Tenors
7/28 – Band On The Run: Ultimate Paul McCartney Experience
COMEDY & THEATRE
Murder on the Orient Express – May 24-25, 30-31 & June 1
Decatur Civic Center Theatre, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. A comedic twist on Agatha Christie’s famous mystery with plenty of twists, thrills and laughs, presented by Theatre 7, F’s & Sa’s 7:30pm, Su’s 2pm, $, 217-422-6162.
B.O.S.S. – June 18-19
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St. Best of Summer Stock’s quadruple feature of Baby Beluga, Finding Nemo: Kids, High School Musical Jr. 2, and Go Fish!, performers from all over Central Illinois, 6pm, $, 217-422-5911.
HISTORY & MUSEUMS
Governor Richard Oglesby Mansion Open Houses – June 29 & July 27
421 W. William St. Visit the historic Decatur landmark and beautifully restored Victorian home of Illinois Governor Richard Oglesby, 2-4pm, $, 217-423-7708.
EVENTS FOR CHILDREN & FAMILIES
Teen Night at Overlook – June 8
Overlook Adventure Park, 2501 E. Nelson Park Rd. Night of fun at the mini golf and high ropes course, for students grades 6-12, 6-8:30pm, free, 217-422-2316.
Dads’ Three Dollar Deal Day – June 15
Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Celebrate Father’s Day with $3 per person admission for the entire family, 9:30am-5pm, $, 217-421-7435.
Ice Cream Safari – July 20
Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Stroll the zoo grounds and sample different ice cream flavors throughout the zoo, 1-4pm, $, 217-421-7435.
SPORTS, HEALTH & FITNESS
Midstate Soccer Cup – May 30-June 1
Decatur Soccer Complex, 1 Educational Pk. Featuring U8-U19 boys’ and girls’ club teams from Illinois and surrounding states, times vary, free admission, 217-429-2372.
Moonlight Yoga at the Devon – June 3 & July 1
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St. Public community yoga sessions outdoors led by certified yoga instructor Connie Pease, bring a mat, towel and drinking water, all ages and skill levels welcome, 7pm, free, 217-422-5911.
Illinois Women’s Pro Tennis Championships– June 9-15
Fairview Park, Tennis Complex, 1640 W. Monument Hill Dr. Seventy professional women tennis players from 20 countries compete for $30,000 in prize money and WTA world ranking points, presented by The Robison Family, 10am-7pm, free admission, www.illinoisprotennis.com or 217-421-7432.
Extreme Dwarfanators Wrestling – June 27
Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary Anderson Plz. Jam-packed fun entertainment with all of the dwarf wrestlers in one place wrestling to win the hearts of individuals who thought small people are only meant for comedy circus, 7pm, $, 217-422-7300.
FESTIVALS, FAIRS & SPECIAL EVENTS
Macon County Fair – June 4-8
3700 N. Westlawn Ave. Annual county fair with harness racing, queen pageant, varied animal shows, rodeo, truck and tractor pulls, demolition derby, kids’ activities, sale of champions, food, games and more, full schedule and hours at www.maconcountyfair.com, $, 217-875-0135.
March for Jesus – June 7
Downtown Decatur parade route starts and ends at the Ameren Plaza parking lot. All are welcome, no cost to participate. For more details, call 217-972-7518 or 217-413-1426.
Hardy’s Highway Race for the Lake – June 7-8
Lake Decatur. Boat races, arts & crafts, kids’ activities, food and drink vendors, times vary, free admission, 217-422-5911.
36th Annual Seniorama – June 12
Decatur Civic Center Arena, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Coordinating seniors and their families with opportunities and services, 10am-1pm, free admission, 217-422-7300.
Forsyth Fest – June 13-14
Forsyth Park, 500 W. Weaver Rd., Forsyth, IL. Food, vendors, family fun and fireworks, F 4-8pm, parade Sa 10am, fireworks at dusk, $, 217-877-9445.
Juneteenth Celebration at the Devon – June 19
Juneteenth, a day of remembrance and reflection, features a full lineup of events throughout the afternoon. Community Scavenger Hunt, vendors and food trucks. 4:00-9:00pm. 227-422-5911. Free.
4:00 p.m. Doors open
5:00 p.m. Black National Anthem, Comedy, Scholarship Giveaway, Local Choirs Poetry, Dancing and more
7:00 – 9:00 p.m. Kapital Sound Performance
Mt. Zion Blue Ribbon Days – July 3
Fletcher Park, 323 Fletcher Park Blvd., Mt. Zion, IL. Annual fireworks display with food trucks and live entertainment, presented by the Village of Mt. Zion, 5-9:45pm, free admission, 217-864-5424.
Warrensburg Corn Festival – July 17-19
Downtown Warrensburg , 155 E. Main St., Warrensburg, IL. Family fun street festival with live music, car show, parade, 5K run, competitive tournaments, kids’ activities, craft and food vendors and more, Th 4-8:30pm, F 4-10:30pm, Sa 7am-11:30pm, free admission, 217-672-3222.
FARMERS MARKETS
Richland Farmers Market – June & July
Richland Community College, Michael D. Andreas Agriculture Building, 1 College Pk. Fresh produce, baked goods, meats, locally made products and more, Bistro to Go Food Truck serving dinner, M’s 4-6pm, $ to purchase goods, 217- 875-7211 ext. 6442.
Farmers Market – June & July
Central Park, Downtown Decatur. Illinois’ oldest farmers market dating back to the late 1800s with sales of farm fresh produce, baked goods, jams, jellies, chocolates, flowers, and more, Sa’s 8am, 217-423-7000.
Forsyth Market – July 18
Forsyth Park, 500 W. Weaver Rd., Forsyth, IL. Farmers Market featuring farm fresh produce and other locally made products, 4-8pm, free admission, 217-877-9445.
