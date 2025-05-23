FESTIVALS, FAIRS & SPECIAL EVENTS

Macon County Fair – June 4-8

3700 N. Westlawn Ave. Annual county fair with harness racing, queen pageant, varied animal shows, rodeo, truck and tractor pulls, demolition derby, kids’ activities, sale of champions, food, games and more, full schedule and hours at www.maconcountyfair.com, $, 217-875-0135.



March for Jesus – June 7

Downtown Decatur parade route starts and ends at the Ameren Plaza parking lot. All are welcome, no cost to participate. For more details, call 217-972-7518 or 217-413-1426.

Hardy’s Highway Race for the Lake – June 7-8

Lake Decatur. Boat races, arts & crafts, kids’ activities, food and drink vendors, times vary, free admission, 217-422-5911.



36th Annual Seniorama – June 12

Decatur Civic Center Arena, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Coordinating seniors and their families with opportunities and services, 10am-1pm, free admission, 217-422-7300.



Forsyth Fest – June 13-14

Forsyth Park, 500 W. Weaver Rd., Forsyth, IL. Food, vendors, family fun and fireworks, F 4-8pm, parade Sa 10am, fireworks at dusk, $, 217-877-9445.

Juneteenth Celebration at the Devon – June 19

Juneteenth, a day of remembrance and reflection, features a full lineup of events throughout the afternoon. Community Scavenger Hunt, vendors and food trucks. 4:00-9:00pm. 227-422-5911. Free.

4:00 p.m. Doors open

5:00 p.m. Black National Anthem, Comedy, Scholarship Giveaway, Local Choirs Poetry, Dancing and more

7:00 – 9:00 p.m. Kapital Sound Performance



Mt. Zion Blue Ribbon Days – July 3

Fletcher Park, 323 Fletcher Park Blvd., Mt. Zion, IL. Annual fireworks display with food trucks and live entertainment, presented by the Village of Mt. Zion, 5-9:45pm, free admission, 217-864-5424.



Warrensburg Corn Festival – July 17-19

Downtown Warrensburg , 155 E. Main St., Warrensburg, IL. Family fun street festival with live music, car show, parade, 5K run, competitive tournaments, kids’ activities, craft and food vendors and more, Th 4-8:30pm, F 4-10:30pm, Sa 7am-11:30pm, free admission, 217-672-3222.