HOLIDAY DATEBOOK

71st Annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon – November 26

Decatur Conference Center & Hotel, 4191 W US 36. Hosted by the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce since 1953 for the community to come together and offer thanks and blessings for the year, 11:30am-1:30pm, $, reservations required, 217-422-2200.

DAAC Holiday Gift Shoppe – through December 21

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Original art and fine crafts for sale from nearly 40 artists featuring unique, hand-made gift items, open during the downtown Christmas Walk 12/4 5-8pm, general hours M-F 8:30am-5:30pm, Sa 9am-2pm, free admission, 217-423-3189.



Christmas Card Lane – through December 30

Preston Jackson Park, 337 N. Water St. 7th annual exhibit/competition comprised of larger-than-life greeting cards created by local artists and community groups, outdoor display open 24/7, free, 217-423-3189.



Christmas with C. S. Lewis – November 30

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Yuletide recollections and talk about his friend JRR Tolkien from Lewis in his Oxford home hosting a group of Americans who are Christmassing in England, 2pm, $, 217-422-7300.



Christmas Tea – December 1

Oglesby Mansion, 421 W. William St. Enjoy an old-fashioned Christmas afternoon tea at Governor Oglesby’s beautiful Victorian mansion decorated for the holidays by the Decatur Garden Club, refreshments served, 1-4pm, $, 217-423-7708.



Vespers – December 7-8

Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1184 W. Main St. Millikin’s annual Vespers (Evening Prayers) performed by over 200 musicians featuring choral selections including classical, choral modern, gospel and traditional songs, Sa 2 & 7:30pm, Su 2pm, $, 217-424-6318.



Family Trivia Plus: Holiday Edition – December 3

Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. Test your knowledge and win bragging rights with the holiday edition of the game, fun for the entire family, proceeds benefit the museum, 6-7:30pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-5437.



Christmas Tree Lighting – December 4

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Annual Christmas tree lighting with live reindeer, free ice skating, free hot cocoa bar, mini donuts $, live Christmas music, Letters to Santa station, reindeer 6-8pm, tree lighting 6:15pm, ice skating 6:30-7:30pm, free admission, 217-422-7300.



Trees on the Tees – December 4-8 & 11-15

Hickory Point Golf Course, 727 W. Weaver Rd., Forsyth, IL Travel through a path of beautifully decorated trees aboard a golf cart, afterward enjoy s’mores and hot cocoa by the fire, times vary, $, reservations required, 217-422-5911.



Downtown Christmas Walk – December 4

Downtown Decatur. Festive family evening of holiday shopping and merrymaking with live entertainment, trolley rides, holiday treats and Santa Claus in the Transfer House, 4-8pm, free, 217-423-3189.



Golden Holiday Gala – December 6

Country Club of Decatur, 135 N. Country Club Rd. Celebrating 50 years with the Symphony Orchestra Guild of Decatur’s gala dinner, silent and live auction, live music and dancing, black tie optional, must be age 21 or older, proceeds support the Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra, the Decatur Youth Symphony Orchestra, scholarships and music education programs, 6-10:30pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-3189.



Richland Holiday Market – December 6-7

Michael D. Andreas Agriculture Building, 48 College Pk. Dr. Annual holiday market with local vendors, presented by Richland Student Farms, F 10am-2pm, Sa 8am-12pm, free admission, 217-875-7211 ext. 6338.



Rudolph’s Village Market – December 6-7

Forsyth Park, 500 W. Weaver Rd. Outdoor holiday market with vendors, live music, food trucks, tree lighting and more, 4-8pm, free admission, 217-877-9445.



The Nutcracker Ballet – December 6

Richland Community College, Shilling Auditorium, 1 College Park. The 28th annual ballet and family holiday tradition, presented by Decatur Community Dance, 7pm, $, 217-875-7211.



Decatur Christmas Parade – December 7

Downtown Decatur parade route. Annual Lighted Christmas Parade with floats, music, local celebrities and more, entry proceeds benefit Dove, Inc., 4pm, free admission, $ to enter floats by 11/26, 217-875-2301.



Christmas at the Homestead – December 8

James Millikin Homestead, 125 N. Pine St. Tour the historic Victorian Millikin Homestead beautifully decorated for Christmas, 12:30-4:30pm, free with donations accepted, 217-422-9003.



Santa Shuffle – December 8

Decatur Indoor Sports Center (DISC), 1295 W. Wood St. Indoor track runs, games, inflatables, all participants receive a medal, cookie and photo with Santa, run distances vary per age group from 1/8 to 1 mile, for children ages 4 and older, 3-6pm, $, reservations required, 217-429-3472.



Gooder Holiday Cooking Show – December 9

Mari-Mann Herbs, 1405 Mari Mann Ln. Partake in a delicious multi-course holiday meal prepared in front of you by Chef Brian Pehr, 6pm, $, reservations required, 217-429-1555.



Christmas Dinner Gala & Concert – December 12

Lincoln Square Theater, 141 N. Main St. Annual Gala Fundraiser with at least one dozen area restaurants’ signature dinner items served to taste, concert by Pizzazz, proceeds benefit Guns & Hoses First Responders, cocktail hour 5:30pm, dinner 6:30pm, concert 7pm, $, reservations at 217-428-4672.



Christmas High Tea – December 14

Mari-Mann Herb Farm, 1405 Mari Mann Ln. 34th annual tea includes savory and sweet treats, tea and mulled cider, Christmas stories and insights on Christmas traditions, elves and Santa folk lore shared, tea party attire encouraged, 12-2pm, $, reservations required, 217-429-1555.



Holiday Big Band Jazz – December 14

Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie Ave. Holiday dinner and jazz event featuring Millikin University’s Jazz Band I and Millikin Alum vocalist Angel Spiccia, doors open 5:30pm, dinner 6:15pm, $, reservations required, 217-429-4200.



PJ Party with Santa at the Zoo – December 14

Scovill Zoo, Education Center, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Bring your pillow and wear your PJ’s, decorate cookies, make a take-home craft, visit some animals up close, story time with Santa and Mrs. Claus, for children ages 3-10, 1-4pm, $, reservations required,

217-421-7435.



Museum Holiday Open House – December 18

Staley Museum, 361 N. College St. Visit the Staley Mansion decorated for Christmas, light refreshments, Santa and Mrs. Claus on hand, 5-8pm, donation $ for the museum, 217-422-1212.



Sidewalk Prophets Great Big Family Christmas Concert – December 18

Lincoln Square Theater, 141 N. Main St. Christmas concert featuring Christian group Sidewalk Prophets, doors open 6pm, concert 7pm, $, 217-454-4583.



Cookies & Carols at the Homestead – December 21

James Millikin Homestead, 125 N. Pine St. Visit the Homestead dressed for Christmas in the evening with the lights aglow, carols by local singers, cookies served, 4-7pm, free with donations accepted, 217-422-9003.



Happy NOON Year – December 31

Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. Ring in the New Year a little early, fun for the whole family, famous balloon drop at noon, proceeds benefit the museum, 10am-2pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-5437.



New Year’s Eve Bash – December 31

Lincoln Square Theater, 141 N. Main St. Ring in 2025 with music from Revel in Red, Decade of Decadence and Josh Holland Band, 343 BBQ available for $, doors open 6pm, show 7pm, $, 217-454-4583.



Unplugged Classics – December 31

Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. New Year’s Eve program featuring timeless hits performed by Heidi and David Sack from Christian rock band Seventh Trumpet, 7pm, free with donations accepted 217-428-4336.



Nativities at the Homestead – January 4-5

James Millikin Homestead, 125 an. Pine St. View more than 100 different Nativity sets on display ranging from vintage to modern all loaned by local community members, proceeds benefit the Homestead,12-4pm, $, 217-422-9003.









