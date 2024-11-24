Calendar – December 2024 / January 2025
HOLIDAY DATEBOOK
71st Annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon – November 26
Decatur Conference Center & Hotel, 4191 W US 36. Hosted by the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce since 1953 for the community to come together and offer thanks and blessings for the year, 11:30am-1:30pm, $, reservations required, 217-422-2200.
DAAC Holiday Gift Shoppe – through December 21
Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Original art and fine crafts for sale from nearly 40 artists featuring unique, hand-made gift items, open during the downtown Christmas Walk 12/4 5-8pm, general hours M-F 8:30am-5:30pm, Sa 9am-2pm, free admission, 217-423-3189.
Christmas Card Lane – through December 30
Preston Jackson Park, 337 N. Water St. 7th annual exhibit/competition comprised of larger-than-life greeting cards created by local artists and community groups, outdoor display open 24/7, free, 217-423-3189.
Christmas with C. S. Lewis – November 30
Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Yuletide recollections and talk about his friend JRR Tolkien from Lewis in his Oxford home hosting a group of Americans who are Christmassing in England, 2pm, $, 217-422-7300.
Christmas Tea – December 1
Oglesby Mansion, 421 W. William St. Enjoy an old-fashioned Christmas afternoon tea at Governor Oglesby’s beautiful Victorian mansion decorated for the holidays by the Decatur Garden Club, refreshments served, 1-4pm, $, 217-423-7708.
Vespers – December 7-8
Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1184 W. Main St. Millikin’s annual Vespers (Evening Prayers) performed by over 200 musicians featuring choral selections including classical, choral modern, gospel and traditional songs, Sa 2 & 7:30pm, Su 2pm, $, 217-424-6318.
Family Trivia Plus: Holiday Edition – December 3
Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. Test your knowledge and win bragging rights with the holiday edition of the game, fun for the entire family, proceeds benefit the museum, 6-7:30pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-5437.
Christmas Tree Lighting – December 4
Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Annual Christmas tree lighting with live reindeer, free ice skating, free hot cocoa bar, mini donuts $, live Christmas music, Letters to Santa station, reindeer 6-8pm, tree lighting 6:15pm, ice skating 6:30-7:30pm, free admission, 217-422-7300.
Trees on the Tees – December 4-8 & 11-15
Hickory Point Golf Course, 727 W. Weaver Rd., Forsyth, IL Travel through a path of beautifully decorated trees aboard a golf cart, afterward enjoy s’mores and hot cocoa by the fire, times vary, $, reservations required, 217-422-5911.
Downtown Christmas Walk – December 4
Downtown Decatur. Festive family evening of holiday shopping and merrymaking with live entertainment, trolley rides, holiday treats and Santa Claus in the Transfer House, 4-8pm, free, 217-423-3189.
Golden Holiday Gala – December 6
Country Club of Decatur, 135 N. Country Club Rd. Celebrating 50 years with the Symphony Orchestra Guild of Decatur’s gala dinner, silent and live auction, live music and dancing, black tie optional, must be age 21 or older, proceeds support the Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra, the Decatur Youth Symphony Orchestra, scholarships and music education programs, 6-10:30pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-3189.
Richland Holiday Market – December 6-7
Michael D. Andreas Agriculture Building, 48 College Pk. Dr. Annual holiday market with local vendors, presented by Richland Student Farms, F 10am-2pm, Sa 8am-12pm, free admission, 217-875-7211 ext. 6338.
Rudolph’s Village Market – December 6-7
Forsyth Park, 500 W. Weaver Rd. Outdoor holiday market with vendors, live music, food trucks, tree lighting and more, 4-8pm, free admission, 217-877-9445.
The Nutcracker Ballet – December 6
Richland Community College, Shilling Auditorium, 1 College Park. The 28th annual ballet and family holiday tradition, presented by Decatur Community Dance, 7pm, $, 217-875-7211.
Decatur Christmas Parade – December 7
Downtown Decatur parade route. Annual Lighted Christmas Parade with floats, music, local celebrities and more, entry proceeds benefit Dove, Inc., 4pm, free admission, $ to enter floats by 11/26, 217-875-2301.
Christmas at the Homestead – December 8
James Millikin Homestead, 125 N. Pine St. Tour the historic Victorian Millikin Homestead beautifully decorated for Christmas, 12:30-4:30pm, free with donations accepted, 217-422-9003.
Santa Shuffle – December 8
Decatur Indoor Sports Center (DISC), 1295 W. Wood St. Indoor track runs, games, inflatables, all participants receive a medal, cookie and photo with Santa, run distances vary per age group from 1/8 to 1 mile, for children ages 4 and older, 3-6pm, $, reservations required, 217-429-3472.
Gooder Holiday Cooking Show – December 9
Mari-Mann Herbs, 1405 Mari Mann Ln. Partake in a delicious multi-course holiday meal prepared in front of you by Chef Brian Pehr, 6pm, $, reservations required, 217-429-1555.
Christmas Dinner Gala & Concert – December 12
Lincoln Square Theater, 141 N. Main St. Annual Gala Fundraiser with at least one dozen area restaurants’ signature dinner items served to taste, concert by Pizzazz, proceeds benefit Guns & Hoses First Responders, cocktail hour 5:30pm, dinner 6:30pm, concert 7pm, $, reservations at 217-428-4672.
Christmas High Tea – December 14
Mari-Mann Herb Farm, 1405 Mari Mann Ln. 34th annual tea includes savory and sweet treats, tea and mulled cider, Christmas stories and insights on Christmas traditions, elves and Santa folk lore shared, tea party attire encouraged, 12-2pm, $, reservations required, 217-429-1555.
Holiday Big Band Jazz – December 14
Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie Ave. Holiday dinner and jazz event featuring Millikin University’s Jazz Band I and Millikin Alum vocalist Angel Spiccia, doors open 5:30pm, dinner 6:15pm, $, reservations required, 217-429-4200.
PJ Party with Santa at the Zoo – December 14
Scovill Zoo, Education Center, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Bring your pillow and wear your PJ’s, decorate cookies, make a take-home craft, visit some animals up close, story time with Santa and Mrs. Claus, for children ages 3-10, 1-4pm, $, reservations required,
217-421-7435.
Museum Holiday Open House – December 18
Staley Museum, 361 N. College St. Visit the Staley Mansion decorated for Christmas, light refreshments, Santa and Mrs. Claus on hand, 5-8pm, donation $ for the museum, 217-422-1212.
Sidewalk Prophets Great Big Family Christmas Concert – December 18
Lincoln Square Theater, 141 N. Main St. Christmas concert featuring Christian group Sidewalk Prophets, doors open 6pm, concert 7pm, $, 217-454-4583.
Cookies & Carols at the Homestead – December 21
James Millikin Homestead, 125 N. Pine St. Visit the Homestead dressed for Christmas in the evening with the lights aglow, carols by local singers, cookies served, 4-7pm, free with donations accepted, 217-422-9003.
Happy NOON Year – December 31
Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. Ring in the New Year a little early, fun for the whole family, famous balloon drop at noon, proceeds benefit the museum, 10am-2pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-5437.
New Year’s Eve Bash – December 31
Lincoln Square Theater, 141 N. Main St. Ring in 2025 with music from Revel in Red, Decade of Decadence and Josh Holland Band, 343 BBQ available for $, doors open 6pm, show 7pm, $, 217-454-4583.
Unplugged Classics – December 31
Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. New Year’s Eve program featuring timeless hits performed by Heidi and David Sack from Christian rock band Seventh Trumpet, 7pm, free with donations accepted 217-428-4336.
Nativities at the Homestead – January 4-5
James Millikin Homestead, 125 an. Pine St. View more than 100 different Nativity sets on display ranging from vintage to modern all loaned by local community members, proceeds benefit the Homestead,12-4pm, $, 217-422-9003.
ART
Cancer Care Center Art Exhibits – December & January
210 W. McKinley Ave., center open hours, free, 217-422-1509.
December – Rae Nell Spencer
January – Jan Sorenson Hill
Decatur Airport Exhibits – December & January
Main Terminal Lobby Gallery, 910 S. Airport Rd., airport open hours, free,
217-422-1509.
December – Alison Huckstep
January – Sue Goodpaster
Decatur Public Library Exhibit – December & January
Art Gallery, 130 N. Franklin St., library open hours, free, 217-422-1509.
December – Gregory Pratt
January – Sue Goodpaster
Rock Springs Exhibits – December & January
3939 Nearing Ln., M-F 8am-5pm, Sa 9am-5pm, Su 1-5pm, free, 217-423-7708.
December – Barn Colony Artists’ various media and Ronie Verbena’s photographs
January – Decatur Camera Club
Permanent Collection Exhibition – December 1-13
Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Perkinson Gallery, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Artworks on exhibit from the Millikin University permanent collection selected from alumni collections, university gifts, Millikin students and faculty, 12/5 reception 4-6pm, free. General exhibit viewing M-F 12-5pm when school is in session, free, 217-424-6318.
Gallery 510 Exhibits – December & January
160 E. Main St. First Friday Artists’ Receptions 12/4 & 1/10, 5-7pm, free. General exhibit hours W-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.
December – Karen Tappendorf
January – Area Art Teachers
Young Artists Showcase 2025 – January 10-24
Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Annual exhibit featuring artwork by Decatur area students in grades 5-8. Reception 1/10, 5-7pm. General exhibit hours M-F 8:30am-4:30pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-422-1509 or
217-423-3189.
Fine Arts at the Homestead – January 26
James Millikin Homestead, 125 N. Pine St. Poetry presented from local author, poet and Millikin University graduate Jim Wilkerson, music provided by The Eidolan Woodwind Ensemble, proceeds benefit the Homestead, 1-3pm, $, 217-422-9003.
CONCERTS & LIVE MUSIC
Acoustic Music Jams – December 8 & January 12
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Tunes played by local musicians, listen or bring your instrument and play along, 2-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.
Solstice: A Concert of Dance – December 12-14
Millikin University, Virginia Rogers Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. Annual concert showcasing a variety of dance and contemporary movement, choreographed by Millikin University students and faculty, Th & F 7:30pm, Sa 2pm, $, 217-424-6318.
Solid Gold Live in Concert – December 13
Lincoln Square Theater, 141 N. Main St. Concert featuring SOLID GOLD Band and special guest Matt Carter Band, doors open 6pm, concert 7pm, $, 217-454-4583.
Heartache Tonight – December 14
Lincoln Square Theater, 141 N. Main St. A tribute to the Eagles, doors open 6pm, concert 7pm, $, 217-454-4583.
Echoes of Pompeii – January 18
Lincoln Square Theater, 141 N. Main St. The Ultimate Pink Floyd Experience, music and laser light show, doors open 6pm, show 7pm, $, 217-454-4583.
Collegiate Choir Tour Finale – January 19
Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. Millikin University choir performs their final concert of their four-day regional tour, 7:30pm, free and free-will offering collected, 217-428-4336.
University Choir Tour Finale – January 19
St. Patrick Catholic Church, 407 E. Eldorado St. Millikin University Choir performs their final concert following their two-week regional tour, 2pm, free and free will offering collected, 217-429-5363.
Cherry Poppin’ Daddies aka the Daddies – January 25
Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Performing arrangements of much of the Great American Songbook from Cole Porter to Frank Sinatra, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.
COMEDY & THEATRE
Annie – December 7-8 & 13-15
Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Classic story of Little Orphan Annie in one of the world’s best-loved musicals, presented by Theatre 7, F’s & Sa’s 7:30pm, Su’s 2pm, $, 217-422-6161.
Jon Reep – January 25
Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Nationally touring standup comedian with a contemporary country point of view, winner of NBC’s 5th season of Last Comic Standing, doors open 7pm, show 7:30pm, $, VIP tickets available, 217-422-7300.
HISTORY & MUSEUMS
NATURE & GARDENS
Birds and Beans – December 7
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. See what bird species are passing through as you observe through the Window on Wildlife, a naturalist on hand to help identify, coffee available from 121 Coffee Run, 10am, $, reservations required,
217-423-7708.
Family Walks and Hikes – December & January
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln., dress for the weather, 2pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.
12/14 – Winter Animal Adaptations
1/26 – Winter Tree ID
All About Eagles – January 5
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Discover the natural history and cultural significance of the Bald Eagle and find out the best place in Macon County to spot them, 2pm, $, 217-423-7708.
EVENTS FOR CHILDREN & FAMILIES
Princess Ball – January 25
Scovill Banquet Facility, 3909 W. Main St. For young princesses ages 5-12 and their grown-up escort, dinner, dancing and appearances from their favorite Princesses, formal wear, 5-9pm, $, reservations required, 217-619-8044.
SPORTS, HEALTH & FITNESS
Pickleball at the DISC – January 4-5
Decatur Indoor Sports Center (DISC), 1295 W. Wood St. Non-sanctioned round robin pickleball tournament for ages 13 and older, awards, balls provided, times vary, $, reservations required, 217-429-3472.
FESTIVALS & EXPOSITIONS
FARMERS MARKETS
SPECIAL EVENTS
Geminid Meteor Shower – December 13
Friends Creek Conservation Area, 13734 Friends Creek Park Rd., Cisco, IL. View the strongest meteor shower of the year, hot chocolate available, dress warm, bring lawn chairs and blankets, 9-11pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.
Decatur High School Poetry Reading – January 25
Decatur Public Library, Madden Auditorium, 130 N. Franklin St. Top finalists of the first Decatur Wide High School Student Poetry Competition will read their poems along with some poems from Decatur Area Poets, 1pm, free, 217-433-4485.
For information on how to include your event on the calendar, contact Cultural Arts Editor Terrie Potter by email: ArtsEdit@aol.com or call 217-423-0422.