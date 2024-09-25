Calendar – October / November 2024
CHARITY DATEBOOK
WSOY Community Food Drive – October 4
Kroger, Rt. 36 East, 1818 Airport Pl. Community-wide food drive benefitting local pantries running critically low on supplies and funds, shared between Catholic Charities, Salvation Army, Good Samaritan Inn and Northeast Community Fund, 6am-6pm, donations in person or call 217-422-8537.
Garden Club Tablescape – October 5
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Ct. Themed tables designed with fresh or dried floral arrangements, flower bar to make your own arrangements, boutique to purchase gifts, light refreshments included, proceeds support the club’s Civic Projects, 9am-2pm, $, 217-620-6850.
Blue Jean Ball – October 10
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Ct. An evening of friendship and celebration of hope, good food, music and line dancing, mechanical bull riding, caricature artist and silent auction, proceeds benefit God’s Shelter of Love, doors open 5:30pm, dinner 6pm, free admission, donation $ accepted, 217-422-2790.
Boos and Spirits – October 25
Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. Halloween fun just for adults, costumes encouraged, must be 21 years and older, proceeds benefit the Children’s Museum of Illinois, 7-9:30pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-5437.
Ham & Beans Dinner – October 26
Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3778 N. Water St. Fundraiser to support the Good Samaritan Inn and AMELCA to assist those in need, dinner includes ham and beans, cornbread, dessert and drink, take-out available, 4-7pm, donation $ accepted, 217-877-2258.
Whiskers & Tails – November 2
Country Club of Decatur, 135 N. Country Club Rd. Dinner, music, silent and live auctions, presented by Decatur and Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation to benefit the Macon Country Animal Control & Care Center, cocktail attire, must be age 21 or older, 5:30-10:30pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7387.
Heroicon 2024 – November 8-10
Decatur Conference Center & Hotel, 4191 W US 36. Tabletop gaming convention includes board games, miniatures, RPGs, card games, open gaming and more, proceeds benefit the Men and Women of the US Armed Forces, F-Su 12-5pm, $, www.tabletop.events/conventions/heroicon-2024 .
ART
Cancer Care Exhibits – October & November
210 W. McKinley, Center’s open hours, free, 217-422-1509.
October – Michael Delaney
November – Rae Nell Spencer
Decatur Airport Exhibits – October & November
910 S. Airport Rd., airport open hours, free, 217-422-1509.
October – Annette Russo
November – Nicole Christison
Gallery 510 Exhibits – October & November
160 E. Main St. Opening Receptions 10/4 & 11/1, 5-7:30pm, free. Exhibit hours W-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free,
217-422-1509.
10/4 – Sue Goodpaster
11/1 – Jan Sorenson Hill
Decatur Public Library Exhibits – October & November
130 N. Franklin St., library hours, free, 217-422-1509.
October – Larry Livingston
November – Sue Goodpaster
Rock Springs Exhibits – October & November
3939 Nearing Ln., M-F 8am-5pm, Su 1-5pm, free, 217-423-7708.
October – Curt Knapp and Earth Adventures Summer Camp participants
November – Barn Colony Artists and Ronie Verbena
Vernacular Photography Exhibition – October 1-30
Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Perkinson Gallery, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Photographic images representing everyday life, 10/3 Reception 4-6pm, free, exhibit viewing 12-5pm when school is in session, free, 217-424-6228.
October National Exhibition – October 4-24
Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Multi-media juried art exhibition featuring more than 40 works by artists from across the nation, exhibit hours M-F 8:30am-4:30pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-422-1509.
High School Art Exhibition – November 1-23
Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Perkinson Gallery, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Annual exhibition showcasing artworks from local high school students in Central Illinois, 11/23 Reception 1-3pm, free, exhibit viewing 12-5pm when school is in session, free, 217-424-6228.
Grand Opening DAAC Holiday Gift Shoppe – November 10
Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Gallery Holiday Gift Shoppe filled with handmade delights for sale from nearly 50 artists featuring paintings, jewelry, notecards, wearable accessories, ornaments and more, Shoppe open 11/8-12/21 M-F 8:30am-4:30pm & Sa 9am-2pm, free admission,
217-423-3189.
Christmas Card Lane – November 18-December 30
Preston Jackson Park, 337 N. Water St. Outdoor exhibit/competition comprised of larger-than-life cards created by local artists and community groups, outdoor display open 24/7, free, 217-423-3189.
CONCERTS & LIVE MUSIC
Masterworks I: One Thousand and One Nights – October 5
Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Opening night for the Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra performing the music of Saint-Saens, Bach and Korsakov, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.
Vocal Jazz Preview – October 9
Perkinson Music Center, Kaeuper Hall, 1184 W. Main St. Millikin’s own OneVoice and BluBop present a concert of vocal jazz favorites, 7:30pm, free, 217-424-6300.
Decatur Civic Center – October & November
1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. $. 217-422-7300.
10/11-12 – Arvel Bird, Celtic Indian, Fri 7pm, Sun 2pm
10/17 – John Ford Coley, 7:30pm
10/18-19 – Branson on the Road, 7pm both days
11/9 – Always Olivia: An Olivia Newton-John Tribute, 7pm
Lincoln Square Theater Events – October & November
141 N. Main St., $, 217-454-4583.
10/11 – Shadow & The Thrill – Tony Cardenas Montana, with Jeremiah Johnson Band, 7pm
10/12 – Band on the Run – Paul McCartney & Wings Tribute, 7pm
10/18 – Kiss The Sky & Crybaby – Ultimate Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin Experience, 7pm
10/25 – Platinum Rock Legends’ Halloween Bash & Costume Party, 8pm
10/26 – Crystal Gayle, with Kenna Elpers, 7pm
11/16 – Red Revolution – The Taylor Swift Experience, 7pm
11/23 – Noise Pollution – Ultimate AC/DC Experience, 7pm
Decatur Municipal Band Fall Concert – October 15
Life Foursquare Church, 2954 W Ash Ave. 163rd annual fall and final band concert of 2024, featuring classical, traditional and contemporary band fare, directed by Jim Culbertson, 7pm, free, 217-422-9168.
Fall Festival of Choirs – October 20
Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. Each choir performs a program of varied choral literature, free, 217-424-6300.
Concert I – Collegiate Chorale & Treble Choir, 4pm
Concert II – University Choir & TrueBlue Chorale, 6pm
Five Sacred Trees: Music & Mythology – October 20
Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Millikin University’s Professor Claire Taylor performs some of the bassoon music from John Williams’ concerto and provides some of the mythological background behind the pieces, then join a naturalist for a leisurely walk outside, 2pm, free, 217-423-7708.
High School Honor Band – October 21
Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Select high school students from across the region, who have studied and rehearsed with Millikin faculty, perform a joint concert with the Millikin Symphonic Wind Ensemble, 6pm, free, 217-424-6318.
Percussion Concert: Halloween! – October 29-30
Shilling Hall, Albert Taylor Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. 18th annual family-friendly concert by the Millikin Percussion Ensemble in the infamously haunted Albert Taylor Theatre, guests invited to come in costume, best costume prizes awarded, Tu 7:30pm, W 5 & 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6300.
Masterworks II: American Soundscapes – November 9
Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra performs works by Bernstein, Williams and Copland, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.
Jazz Showcase – November 13
Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie Ave. Millikin University’s Jazz Band I and OneVoice in concert, cash bar and concessions available for $, doors open 6:30, concert 7:30-9pm, free admission, 217-424-6300.
Amber Waves of Grain – November 16
Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Millikin Symphonic Wind Ensemble performs a variety of works by American composers highlighting issues of unity, democracy and patriotism seeking to capture the American spirit in musical form, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.
Opus 24 Fall Concert – November 17
Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. Featuring choral works across various eras showcasing intricate harmonies and expressive vocals, 3pm, $, 217-855-2496.
Fall Concert – November 20
Perkinson Music Center, Kaeuper Hall, 1184 W. Main St. Millikin’s Electric and Classical Guitar Ensembles perform featuring traditional and contemporary arrangements ranging from baroque to jazz and rock, 7:30pm, free, 217-424-6300.
Gaither Vocal Band Christmas Tour – November 23
Tabernacle Baptist Church, 4322 W US 36. Ring in the holidays with joyful harmonies and signature stylings with the All Is Bright Christmas Tour by Bill Gaither & The Gaither Vocal Band, 6pm, $, www.itickets.com/events/479679 .
COMEDY & THEATRE
William Lee Martin: The King of Cowtown Comedy Tour – October 4
Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Texas original delivers a night of clean and edgy entertainment that’s not only funny, but also good for the soul, doors open 7pm, show 8pm, $, 217-422-7300.
The Grown-Ups – October 11-12, 18-19
Pipe Dreams Studio Theatre, 1099 W. Wood St. Play follows a group of camp counselors trying to mold the leaders of tomorrow when tomorrow is looking bleaker and bleaker, 10/11, 12 & 18 7:30pm, 10/19 2pm, $, 630-277-0382.
Passage – October 17-20
Center for Theatre & Dance, Virginia Rogers Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. The past and the present collide in a complex geopolitical landscape where a doctor and an expat teacher try to cultivate a new friendship, Th, F & Sa 7:30pm, Su 2pm, $, 217-424-6318.
Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery – October 18-20
Richland Community College, Shilling Auditorium, 1 College Pk. A murderously funny Sherlock Holmes mystery with a dizzying web of clues, silly accents, disguises and deceit as five actors portray more than forty characters, presented by Spencer Theatre Company, F & Sa 7:30pm, Su 3pm, $, 217-875-7200.
Seussical the Musical – October 25-27
Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. A contemporary re-imagining of the stories and characters of Dr. Seuss in unexpected ways, F & Sa 7pm, Su 2pm, $, 217-422-7300.
Artrageous – November 2
Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Art comes alive with music, dance and live painting in an exhilarating experience that transcends the ordinary, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.
The Nightmare Story – November 8-9, 15-16
Pipe Dreams Studio Theatre, 1099 W. Wood St. The tale of a boy who ventures into the unknown to find a cure for his mother’s rare disease before it’s too late, 11/8, 9 & 15 7:30pm & 11/16 2pm, $, 630-277-0382.
Zombie Prom – November 14-17
Center for Theatre & Dance, Virginia Rogers Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. Zany, campy musical about an over-the-top teenage romance with a nod to ’50s-era rock ‘n’ roll, Th, F & Sa 7:30pm, Su 2pm, $, 217-424-6318.
SpongeBob the Musical – November 15-17 & 22-24
Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Music, dancing and comedy while the citizens of Bikini Bottom try to save their undersea world from a volcano erupting soon, presented by Decatur Underground Theater, F’s & Sa’s 7pm, Su’s 2pm, $, 217-422-7300.
Christmas with C. S. Lewis – November 30
Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Yuletide recollections and talk about his friend J R R Tolkien from Lewis in his Oxford home hosting a group of Americans who are spending Christmas in England, 2pm, $, 217-422-7300.
HISTORY & MUSEUMS
History of the Rock Springs Water Company – November 3
Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. The history of the water company presented, hear about this early tourist attraction and business that sold bottled spring water and its years as a dairy and turkey farm, 2pm, free, 217-423-7708.
Candlelight Tour – November 9
Rock Springs Conservation Area, Homestead Prairie Farm, 3939 Nearing Ln. Experience the Homestead Prairie Farm and 1860s life by candlelight and lamplight led by guides dressed in period clothing, 6:30-8:30pm, free, 217-423-7708.
NATURE & GARDENS
Bigfoot Hike – October 5
Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Listen to recorded sounds and the history of local sightings, then take a hike to try and find the “big guy” and other nocturnal creatures followed with hot chocolate and toasted marshmallows around the fire, 7-9pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.
Fall Foliage Tour – November 2
Fort Daniel Conservation Area, 4975 Fort Daniel Rd. Take a walk to view the fall colors and hear about our area’s native tree species and why they change colors in the fall, enjoy warm apple cider and cookies, 2pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.
Visit the Sites Tour – November 5
Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Join a naturalist on a van tour of our several county conservation sites, 1-4pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.
EVENTS FOR CHILDREN & FAMILIES
alloween Glow Golf – October 5
Overlook Adventure Park, 2501 E. Nelson Park Rd. Mini golf in the dark with one 18-hole round, glow accessories and a special glow golf ball, bring a flashlight if you wish, groups of 4 or fewer, 7:30-10pm, $, 217-422-5911.
CeleBOOration! – October 13
Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. Family fun with trick or treating inside the Museum and not-too-spooky arts and crafts, costumes encouraged, 12-4:30pm, $ for admission, free for members, 217-423-5437.
Boo at the Zoo – October 17-20, 24-27, 29-30
Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Collect treats around Scovill Zoo, safe Halloween family fun, with carousel and train rides available for $, costumes encouraged, times vary depending on day of the week, $, 217-421-7435.
Treat Trail – October 19
Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Spooky stroll after dark in the pine forest and along the bike trail, treat stops, interactive activities, warm apple cider and cookies, bring your treat bags, 6:30-8:30pm, $, 217-423-7708.
SPORTS, HEALTH & FITNESS
Annual Shoreline Classic – October 6
Nelson Park, 2475 Pavilion Dr. 35th annual 15K race and 5K run/walk along the autumn shores of Lake Decatur, post-race party features food, drinks, music and awards ceremony, Tot Trot F 10/4 6pm, 15 K race 7:30am, 5 K run/walk 8am, $, more info www.shorelineclassic.com .
Turkey Trot – November 23
Fairview Park, Pavilion #1, 1455 W. Fairview Park Dr. Annual ½ mile Turkey Tot Trot for ages 12 and under, 5K and 10K run, or Half Marathon, computerized results and awards, register by 11/3 to guarantee long-sleeved shirt, concessions available at race for cash, check-in 6:30-7:15 am, Tot Trot 8:30am, 5K, 10K & Half Marathon 9am, $, registration required online only at www.Runsignup.com, 217-429-3472.
FESTIVALS & EXPOSITIONS
3rd Annual Harvest Fest – October 4-6
Adult Haunted Costume Party – October 5
Macon County Fairgrounds, 3700 N. Westlawn Ave. Carnival, food trucks, shopping vendors, haunted hayride and more, under age 17 must be accompanied by legal guardian, must be age 21 or older for the Adult Haunted Costume Party 10pm-12am, general Fest hours F 5-10pm, Sa 1-10pm, Su 1-6pm, 217-875-0135.
Oktoberfest – October 5
Decatur Brew Works, 102 E. William St. seasonal brews and cider, traditional games and Astrofix 7-9pm. $. 217-330-8683
Fall Harvest Festival – October 12
Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Fall themed activities including archery, canoeing, pumpkin painting, wagon rides, tours of Homestead Prairie Farm and more, 1-4pm, free admission, $ for concessions and some activities, 217-423-7708.
Haunted Harvest Fest – October 13
265 S. Main St., Warrensburg, IL. All local products, activities for kids, booths decorated for Halloween, 3-7pm.
Pride of the Prairie Fall Marble Show – October 31-November 2
Country Inn & Suites, 5150 Hickory Point Frontage Rd. Annual wall-to-wall collectible marble experience with displays, trading, buying and selling, free marble identification and appraisals, show display Sa 9am-1pm, free admission, 217-422-8454.
Play Ball: Sports Cards & Memorabilia Show – November 2
Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Dozens of vendors’ tables with sports cards and memorabilia, presented by History of the Heartland, 9am-3pm, free admission, 217-791-1385.
Holiday Craft Show – November 8-9
Mt. Zion Convention Center, 1400 Mt. Zion Pkwy., Mt. Zion, IL. Craft vendors sponsored by the Village of Mt. Zion, F 7-9pm, Sa 9am-3pm, free admission, 217-864-5424.
FARMERS MARKETS
Farmers Market – through October 26
Downtown Decatur, Central Park. Illinois’ oldest farmers market dating back to the late 1800s with sales of farm fresh produce, baked goods, jams, jellies, chocolates, flowers, and more, Sa’s 8am-12pm, 217-520-5098.
Mercy Market – through October 26
Downtown Decatur, Preston Jackson Park, 337 N. Water St. Vendors vary with local fresh produce, sweets, smoothies, baked goods, art, jewelry and more for sale, sponsored by the Good Samaritan Inn, Sa’s 8am-12pm, live music 10am-12pm, free admission, 217-429-1455.
Richland Fall Market – October 5
RCC, Michael D. Andreas Agriculture Building, 1 College Pk. Vendors, pumpkins, mums, children’s activities and apple cider making demonstrations, 2-5pm, free admission, 217-875-7211 ext. 6338
SPECIAL EVENTS
Special Rec Dances – October 2 & November 6
The Hall at Five-Twenty, 520 E. North St. Special Recreation evening dances every first Wednesday of the month, 6-8pm, $, 217-429-7750.
Psychic Medium, Patricia Griffin – October 6
Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. An evidential medium reading with tremendous accuracy, integrity, humor and love, bringing messages to audience members from their loved ones in spirit as she receives them, 2pm, $, 217-422-7300.
Chamber Celebration – October 10
Lincoln Square Theater, 141 N. Main St. Networking and business spotlights, keynote by Brad Montgomery on “The Undeniable, Jaw-Dropping Power of Encouragement,” cocktails 5pm, program 6pm. $, www.decaturchamber.com, 217-422-2200.
Law Enforcement Living Legends – October 19
Doherty’s Pub & Pins, 242 E. William St. A heroes story-telling event with former Police Chief and City Manager Jim Williams returning to Decatur to share stories and memories, the public is encouraged to attend, sponsored by History of the Heartland, doors open 3pm, program 4pm, free admission, 217-791-1385.
48 Hour Film Challenge Premiere – October 20
Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Room 128, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. View their final films after student teams write, shoot and edit short films in 48 hours to compete for top awards that qualify them to enter the Image in Motion Film Festival in Spring 2025, refreshments available for $, 4pm, free, 217-420-6766.
Witches Night Out – October 24
Downtown Decatur. Enchanting evening to dress up and browse shops for tricks & treats, costumes encouraged. 4-8pm. $. 217-423-7000.
71st Annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon – November 26
Decatur Conference Center & Hotel, 4191 W US 36. Luncheon for the community to come together and offer thanks and blessings for the year, hosted by the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce, 11:30am-1:30pm, $, reservations required, 217-422-2200.
For information on how to include your event on the calendar, contact Cultural Arts Editor Terrie Potter by email: ArtsEdit@aol.com or call 217-423-0422.