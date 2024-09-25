CONCERTS & LIVE MUSIC

Masterworks I: One Thousand and One Nights – October 5

Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Opening night for the Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra performing the music of Saint-Saens, Bach and Korsakov, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.



Vocal Jazz Preview – October 9

Perkinson Music Center, Kaeuper Hall, 1184 W. Main St. Millikin’s own OneVoice and BluBop present a concert of vocal jazz favorites, 7:30pm, free, 217-424-6300.

Decatur Civic Center – October & November

1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. $. 217-422-7300.

10/11-12 – Arvel Bird, Celtic Indian, Fri 7pm, Sun 2pm

10/17 – John Ford Coley, 7:30pm

10/18-19 – Branson on the Road, 7pm both days

11/9 – Always Olivia: An Olivia Newton-John Tribute, 7pm

Lincoln Square Theater Events – October & November

141 N. Main St., $, 217-454-4583.

10/11 – Shadow & The Thrill – Tony Cardenas Montana, with Jeremiah Johnson Band, 7pm

10/12 – Band on the Run – Paul McCartney & Wings Tribute, 7pm

10/18 – Kiss The Sky & Crybaby – Ultimate Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin Experience, 7pm

10/25 – Platinum Rock Legends’ Halloween Bash & Costume Party, 8pm

10/26 – Crystal Gayle, with Kenna Elpers, 7pm

11/16 – Red Revolution – The Taylor Swift Experience, 7pm

11/23 – Noise Pollution – Ultimate AC/DC Experience, 7pm



Decatur Municipal Band Fall Concert – October 15

Life Foursquare Church, 2954 W Ash Ave. 163rd annual fall and final band concert of 2024, featuring classical, traditional and contemporary band fare, directed by Jim Culbertson, 7pm, free, 217-422-9168.



Fall Festival of Choirs – October 20

Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. Each choir performs a program of varied choral literature, free, 217-424-6300.

Concert I – Collegiate Chorale & Treble Choir, 4pm

Concert II – University Choir & TrueBlue Chorale, 6pm



Five Sacred Trees: Music & Mythology – October 20

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Millikin University’s Professor Claire Taylor performs some of the bassoon music from John Williams’ concerto and provides some of the mythological background behind the pieces, then join a naturalist for a leisurely walk outside, 2pm, free, 217-423-7708.



High School Honor Band – October 21

Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Select high school students from across the region, who have studied and rehearsed with Millikin faculty, perform a joint concert with the Millikin Symphonic Wind Ensemble, 6pm, free, 217-424-6318.



Percussion Concert: Halloween! – October 29-30

Shilling Hall, Albert Taylor Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. 18th annual family-friendly concert by the Millikin Percussion Ensemble in the infamously haunted Albert Taylor Theatre, guests invited to come in costume, best costume prizes awarded, Tu 7:30pm, W 5 & 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6300.



Masterworks II: American Soundscapes – November 9

Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra performs works by Bernstein, Williams and Copland, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.



Jazz Showcase – November 13

Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie Ave. Millikin University’s Jazz Band I and OneVoice in concert, cash bar and concessions available for $, doors open 6:30, concert 7:30-9pm, free admission, 217-424-6300.



Amber Waves of Grain – November 16

Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Millikin Symphonic Wind Ensemble performs a variety of works by American composers highlighting issues of unity, democracy and patriotism seeking to capture the American spirit in musical form, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.



Opus 24 Fall Concert – November 17

Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. Featuring choral works across various eras showcasing intricate harmonies and expressive vocals, 3pm, $, 217-855-2496.



Fall Concert – November 20

Perkinson Music Center, Kaeuper Hall, 1184 W. Main St. Millikin’s Electric and Classical Guitar Ensembles perform featuring traditional and contemporary arrangements ranging from baroque to jazz and rock, 7:30pm, free, 217-424-6300.



Gaither Vocal Band Christmas Tour – November 23

Tabernacle Baptist Church, 4322 W US 36. Ring in the holidays with joyful harmonies and signature stylings with the All Is Bright Christmas Tour by Bill Gaither & The Gaither Vocal Band, 6pm, $, www.itickets.com/events/479679 .



