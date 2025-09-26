CHARITY DATEBOOK

Dine United – October & November

Various Downtown Decatur restaurants. Have lunch and/or some dinners at any partner-listed United Way restaurants with portions of proceeds donated to United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois programs, W’s, www.uwdecatur.org or 217-620-8126.



Something Weird in Your Neighborhood – October 1

Lincoln Square Theater, 141 N. Main St. An evening and haunted presentation with Troy Taylor, proceeds benefit the Decatur Public Library, recommended for ages 12 and older, 7pm, reservations required and tickets must be picked up at the DPL, 217-454-4583.



Dueling Pianos for Scouting – October 3

Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. Charity fund-raising event to support Scouting in the greater Decatur area, appetizers and open bar 6pm, show 7-9pm, $, www.stlbsa.org/pianos



WSOY Community Food Drive – October 3

Kroger, 1818 N. Airport Plaza Dr. Annual community-wide effort to fight local hunger by collecting food and monetary donations for all area pantries, one of the largest single-day fundraisers in Macon County supporting families in need, 6am-6pm, www.wsoyfooddrive.com, 217-972-1992 or 217-422-8537.

Blue Jean Ball – October 9

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Ct. Enjoy an evening of friendship, celebration of hope, good food, line dancing & more to benefit God’s Shelter of Love. Live and silent auctions, mechanical bull. Ages 18+. Free, RSVP required at www.godsshelteroflove.org.

Haunted Beach Party – October 11

120 N. Franklin St, Suite D. Join in for an unforgettable night at the Thinkwell Makerspace annual fundraiser. Costumes are encouraged with an island or Hawaiian theme, spooky or creatively cursed. 6-11pm. 217-228-6829. www.thinkwellmakerspace.com

Downtown Fall Family Festival – October 18

Merchant St in downtown Decatur. Presented by downtown merchants with proceeds to benefit Team Hope, providing support to those touched by Huntington’s Disease. 10am-4pm. 217-475-1111.

Ham & Beans Dinner – October 18

Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3778 N. Water St. Fundraiser to support AMELCA to assist those locally in hunger and need, dinner includes ham and beans, cornbread, dessert and drink, take-out available, 4-7pm, $ free-will donations accepted, 217-855-0795.



Whiskers & Tails – November 8

Country Club of Decatur, 135 N. Country Club Rd. Dinner, music, silent and live auctions, presented by Decatur and Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation to benefit the Macon Country Animal Control & Care Center, cocktail attire, must be age 21 or older, 5:30-10:30pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7387.