Calendar – October/November 2025
CHARITY DATEBOOK
Dine United – October & November
Various Downtown Decatur restaurants. Have lunch and/or some dinners at any partner-listed United Way restaurants with portions of proceeds donated to United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois programs, W’s, www.uwdecatur.org or 217-620-8126.
Something Weird in Your Neighborhood – October 1
Lincoln Square Theater, 141 N. Main St. An evening and haunted presentation with Troy Taylor, proceeds benefit the Decatur Public Library, recommended for ages 12 and older, 7pm, reservations required and tickets must be picked up at the DPL, 217-454-4583.
Dueling Pianos for Scouting – October 3
Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. Charity fund-raising event to support Scouting in the greater Decatur area, appetizers and open bar 6pm, show 7-9pm, $, www.stlbsa.org/pianos
WSOY Community Food Drive – October 3
Kroger, 1818 N. Airport Plaza Dr. Annual community-wide effort to fight local hunger by collecting food and monetary donations for all area pantries, one of the largest single-day fundraisers in Macon County supporting families in need, 6am-6pm, www.wsoyfooddrive.com, 217-972-1992 or 217-422-8537.
Blue Jean Ball – October 9
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Ct. Enjoy an evening of friendship, celebration of hope, good food, line dancing & more to benefit God’s Shelter of Love. Live and silent auctions, mechanical bull. Ages 18+. Free, RSVP required at www.godsshelteroflove.org.
Haunted Beach Party – October 11
120 N. Franklin St, Suite D. Join in for an unforgettable night at the Thinkwell Makerspace annual fundraiser. Costumes are encouraged with an island or Hawaiian theme, spooky or creatively cursed. 6-11pm. 217-228-6829. www.thinkwellmakerspace.com
Downtown Fall Family Festival – October 18
Merchant St in downtown Decatur. Presented by downtown merchants with proceeds to benefit Team Hope, providing support to those touched by Huntington’s Disease. 10am-4pm. 217-475-1111.
Ham & Beans Dinner – October 18
Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3778 N. Water St. Fundraiser to support AMELCA to assist those locally in hunger and need, dinner includes ham and beans, cornbread, dessert and drink, take-out available, 4-7pm, $ free-will donations accepted, 217-855-0795.
Whiskers & Tails – November 8
Country Club of Decatur, 135 N. Country Club Rd. Dinner, music, silent and live auctions, presented by Decatur and Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation to benefit the Macon Country Animal Control & Care Center, cocktail attire, must be age 21 or older, 5:30-10:30pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7387.
ART
First Friday Gallery Walk – October 3 and November 7
Opening receptions for gallery exhibits at Gallery 510, Madden Arts Center Anne Lloyd Gallery and Blue Connection. 5-7:30 pm. Artist talk, refreshments. Free. Hosted by the Decatur Area Arts Council, 217-423-3189.
October National Fine Art Exhibit – October 3-26
Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Juried art exhibition featuring artists’ works from more than 25 states in a variety of mediums and styles, Gallery Opening 10/3 5-7pm, free, general exhibit hours M-F 8:30am-4:30pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-422-1509 or 217-423-3189.
Gallery 510 Exhibits – October & November
160 E. Main St. Exhibit hours W-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.
10/3 – Don Davis, woodworking
11/7 – Anesha Martinka, acrylics and abstracts
Library Exhibits – October & November
Decatur Public Library, Art Gallery, 130 N. Franklin St., library hours, free, 217-422-1509.
October – Mari Loehrlein
Cancer Care Exhibits – October & November
Decatur Cancer Care Center, 210 W. McKinley, Center open hours, free, 217-422-1509.
October – Jay W. Dikeman
November – David Barista
Decatur Airport Exhibits – October & November
Decatur Airport, Main Terminal, Lobby Gallery, 910 S. Airport Rd., airport open hours, free, 217-422-1509.
October – David Barista
November – Jay W. Dikeman
Frank Lloyd Wright: Schumacher Textiles Exhibit – through November 30
Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Perkinson Gallery, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Wallpapers, textiles and other interior design accessories designed by Frank Lloyd Wright on display, 12-5pm when school is in session, free, 217-424-6318.
Nihonga – October 1-December 19
Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Robert Crowder Art Gallery, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Nihonga, from the Japanese Painting Academy, uses mineral pigments, ink and other organic pigments on silk or paper in the Japanese style of painting, free, 12-5pm when school is in session, free, 217-424-6318.
Rock Springs Exhibits – October & November
Rock Springs Nature Center, North and South Galleries, 3939 Nearing Ln., M-F 8am-5pm, Sa 9am-5pm, Su 1-5pm, free, 217-423-7708.
October – Curt Knapp & Ed Shaw
November – Earth Adventures Campers Collection
CONCERTS & LIVE MUSIC
All Fired Up – October 3
Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. A tribute to Pat Benatar recreating her moves, sound and stage presence, doors open 7:30pm, concert 8pm, $, 217-422-7300.
BluBop, Jazz Combos & Electric Guitar Ensemble – October 4
Millikin University, Quad, 1184 W. Main St. Bring a lawn chair to the Quad to enjoy this Millikin Homecoming tradition of outdoor performances, 217-424-6300.
BluBop – 10-10:30am
Jazz Combos – 10:45-11:15am
Electric Guitar Ensemble – 11:30am-12pm
Faculty Jazz/Alumni Jazz Jam Session – October 4
Lock Stock & Barrel, 129 S. Oakland Ave. Millikin Homecoming jazz event open to the public, 4-5:30pm, 217-424-6300.
Forever Janis – October 4
Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Playing all the best of Janis Joplin while honoring her legacy and her legendary blues-rock vocals, doors open 7:30pm, concert 8pm, $, 217-422-7300.
Millikin Choirs Alumni Concert – October 4
Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. Friends return from far and wide to join the Alumni Choir in concert with Millikin’s University Choir, 3pm, free, 217-424-6300.
MSWE I: Home Sweet Home – October 4
Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. The Millikin Symphonic Wind Ensemble welcomes alumni back to perform with them, featuring bassoonist Dr. Christopher Raymond, 7:30pm, 217-424-6318.
Lincoln Square Theater Events – October & November
141 N. Main St., doors open 6pm, shows 7pm, $, 217-454-4583.
10/4 – Blue Suede Crew – Elvis Rock & Roll Tribute
10/5 – The Monkee Men – Monkees Tribute
10/10 – Ace Frehley (founding member of Kiss) with SIIN
10/17 – Neon Rodeo – 90s Country Tribute Band with South of 16
10/18 – CryBaby! & Kiss the Sky – Janis Joplin & Jimi Hendrix Tributes
10/25 – The Linda Ronstadt Experience – American Idol Star Tristan McIntosh
10/31 – Kid Kentucky – Kid Rock Tribute
11/1 – Echoes of Pompeii – Pink Floyd Tribute
11/10 – Power of Love – Huey Lewis & The News Tribute
11/15 – The Ultimate Doors – Jim Morrison & The Doors Tribute
Vocal Jazz Preview – October 8
Millikin University, Perkinson Music Center, Kaeuper Hall, 1184 W. Main St. Millikin’s own OneVoice and BluBop present a concert of vocal jazz favorites, 7:30pm, free, 217-424-6300.
Dulcimer Music – October 11, 25 & November 8, 22
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Live Dulcimer music performed, enjoy listening or participate, 10am-12pm, free, 217-423-7708.
Masterworks I: Apothesis of the Dance – October 11
Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Opening night for the Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra performing the music of Dvorak, Weber and Beethoven, with Conductor Candidate #1, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.
Acoustic Music Jams – October 12 & November 9
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Enjoy music played by local musicians, bring your instrument and play along or just enjoy the music, 2-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.
Decatur Municipal Band Fall Concert – October 14
Life Foursquare Church, 2954 W Ash Ave. 164th annual fall and final band concert of 2025, featuring classical, traditional and contemporary band fare, directed by Jim Culbertson, 7pm, free, 217-201-8776.
Brooklyn Charmers – October 17
Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Steely Dan tribute band comprised of some of Chicago’s top players, doors open 7pm, concert 7:30pm, $, 217-422-7300.
Hollywood Revisited – October 18
Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Stunning musical revue showcasing a dazzling lineup of costumes actually worn by the stars in the Golden Age original Hollywood films, presented by top-notch Broadway and Hollywood performers, 2pm, $,
217-424-6318. To learn more, www.hollywoodrevisited.com.
Fall Festival of Choirs – October 19
Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. Each choir performs a program of varied choral literature from a broad range of cultures and histories, free, 217-424-6300.
Concert I – Collegiate Chorale & Treble Choir, 2pm
Concert II – University Choir, 4pm
Michael Charles & His Band – October 26
Pop’s Place, 4335 W. Main St. The Australian born blues artist and Chicago Blues Hall of Famer stops in Decatur on his 2025 tour performing contemporary blues, high energy rock and soulful ballads, 3-6pm, free admission, 217-330-6546.
Halloween! Percussion Ensemble – October 29-30
Millikin University, Shilling Hall, Albert Taylor Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. The 19th annual family-friendly concert by the Millikin University Percussion Ensembles in the infamously haunted Albert Taylor Theatre, guests invited to come in costume, best costume prizes awarded, W 7:30pm, Th 5 & 7pm, $, 217-424-6300.
NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet – November 2
Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Featuring an international cast, whimsical puppetry, opulent costumes and sets along with Tchaikovsky’s timeless score, 4pm, $, 217-424-6318.
Fall Jazz Concert – November 4
Millikin University, Perkinson Music Center, Kaeuper Hall, 1184 W. Main St. Vocal jazz group BluBop joins Electric Guitar Ensemble in concert, 7:30pm, free, 217-424-6300.
Masterworks II: Symphonic Colors – November 8
Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra performs the music of Elgar, Smetana and Shostakovich with Conductor Candidate #2, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.
MSWE II – November 15
Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Millikin Symphonic Wind Ensemble is joined by Opus 24 performing the piece “A Silence Haunts Me” based on the music and writings of Ludwig van Beethoven, 7:30pm, 217-424-6318.
Faculty Recital Series I – November 16
Millikin University, Perkinson Music Center, Kaeuper Hall, 1184 W. Main St. Impressions and Visions: A Piano Recital of Tone Poems performed by pianist Dr. Jun Hong “Ivan” Jiang featuring music by late Romantic and early 20th-century Impressionistic virtuosos, 4pm, free, 217-424-6300.
Guitar Ensembles Fall Concert – November 19
Millikin University, Perkinson Music Center, Kaeuper Hall, 1184 W. Main St. Millikin University Guitar Ensembles perform, 7:30pm, 271-424-6300.
Opus 24 Fall Concert – November 23
Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. Concert titled “Silence” featuring area singers showcasing their intricate harmonies and expressive vocals, 3pm, $, 217-855-2496.
COMEDY & THEATRE
Mary Poppins, the Broadway Musical – October 10-12
Decatur Civic Center Theater, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. A magical and memorable adventure, where “Anything can happen if you let it,” presented by Thrive Theater Group, F 7pm, Sa & Su 2pm, $, 217-422-7300.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show Shadow Cast – October 24
520 E. North St. Hosted by Theater 7, this show is everyone’s favorite outing of the year! 10pm-12am. Order tickets at www.theatre7.org.
Musical Comedy Murders of 1940 – October 25-26, 31 & November 1-2
Decatur Civic Center Theatre, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Entertaining whodunit set in the 1940s combining comedy, mystery and musical theater which will keep you guessing until the final curtain, presented by Theatre 7, F’s & Sa’s doors open 7pm, show 7:30pm, Su’s doors open 1:30pm, show 2pm, $, 217-422-6161.
The Tempest – November 13-16
Millikin University, Center for Theatre & Dance, Virginia Rogers Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. One of William Shakespeare’s well-known works, Th, F & Sa 7:30pm, Su 2pm, $, 217-424-6300.
Legally Blonde the Musical – November 14-17 & 21-23
Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Based on the movie, Legally Blonde follows Elle Woods as she navigates Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend, presented by Decatur Underground Theater, F’s & Sa’s 7pm, Su’s 2pm, $, 217-422-7300.
A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder – October 16-19
Millikin University, Center for Theatre & Dance, Virginia Rogers Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. A murderous romp filled with unforgettable music and nonstop laughs, Th & F 7:30pm, Sa & Su 2pm, $, 217-424-6300.
The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane – October 24-26 & November 1-2
Richland Community College, Shilling Auditorium, 1 College Pk. For children and adults alike, follow Edward Tulane, the china rabbit doll, after he gets separated from his person as he learns about love, loss and the stars, F 7pm, Sa’s & Su’s 2pm, $, 217-875-7211.
HISTORY & MUSEUMS
Governor Richard Oglesby Mansion Open House – October 26
421 W. William St. Visit the historic Decatur landmark and beautifully restored Victorian home of Illinois Governor Richard Oglesby, 2-4pm, $, 217-877-2217.
Candlelight Tour – November 8
Rock Springs Conservation Area, Homestead Prairie Farm, 3939 Nearing Ln. Experience the Homestead Prairie Farm and 1860s life lit by candles and lamplight, led by guides dressed in period clothing, 6:30-8:30pm, free, 217-423-7708.
The Central Illinois Meskwaki Siege of 1730 – November 15
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Join guest speaker Bill Kemp, Librarian of the McLean County History Museum, as he explores the little-known story of the 20-day siege and its tragic outcome of the Meskwaki people, 2pm, free, 217-423-7708.
Talking Turkey – November 22
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Learn about the bird that almost became America’s national symbol, its natural history and conservation saga in Illinois, 10am, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.
EVENTS FOR CHILDREN & FAMILIES
Halloween Glow Golf – October 4
Overlook Adventure Park, 2501 E. Nelson Park Rd. Mini golf in the dark with one 18-hole round, glow accessories and a glow golf ball, bring a flashlight if you wish, 7:30-10pm, $, 217-422-5911.
CeleBOOration! – October 12
Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. Family fun with trick or treating inside the Museum and not-too-spooky arts and crafts, costumes encouraged, 12-5pm, $ for admission, 217-423-5437.
Boo at the Zoo – October 16-19, 23-26, 29 & 30
Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Collect treats around Scovill Zoo with safe Halloween family fun, carousel and train rides available for $, costumes encouraged, times vary, $, 217-421-7435.
Treat Trail – October 19
Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Spooky stroll after dark in the pine forest and along the bike trail, treat stops, interactive activities, snacks provided inside the Nature Center, costumes encouraged, bring your treat bags, 6-8:30pm, $, reservations required by 10/15, 217-423-7708.
Trunk or Treat – October 30
220 W. McKinley. Safe, family friendly evening of Halloween fun! Wear your best costume and trick or treat from decorated car trunks in the Y parking lot. Free and only treats – no tricks! 5:00-6:30pm.
SPORTS, HEALTH & FITNESS
Annual Shoreline Classic – October 5
Tot Trot – October 3
Nelson Park, 2475 Pavilion Dr. The 36th annual 15K and 5K races along the autumn shores of Lake Decatur, post-race party features food, drinks, music and awards ceremony, Tot Trot 10/3 6pm, 15 K race 7:30am, 5 K run/walk 8am, $, more info www.shorelineclassic.com.
Turkey Trot – November 22
Fairview Park, Pavilion #1, 1455 W. Fairview Park Dr. Annual ½ mile Turkey Tot Trot, 5K and 10K runs or Half Marathon, Tot Trot 8:30am, 5K, 10K & Half Marathon 9am, $, registration required, 217-429-3472. Fairview Park, Pavilion #1, 1455 W. Fairview Park Dr. Annual ½ mile Turkey Tot Trot, 5K and 10K runs or Half Marathon, Tot Trot 8:30am, 5K, 10K & Half Marathon 9am, $, registration required, 217-429-3472.
FESTIVALS & EXHIBITIONS
4th Annual Harvest Fest – October 3-5
Macon County Fairgrounds, 3700 N. Westlawn Ave. Carnival, food trucks, shopping vendors, demolition derby, kids’ barn area, haunted hayride (Sa kid friendly until 7pm, Su kid friendly all day), general Fest hours F 5-10pm, Sa 1-10pm, Su 1-6pm, $, 217-875-0135.
Fall Harvest Festival – October 11
Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Fall themed activities including archery, canoeing, pumpkin painting, wagon rides, tours of Homestead Prairie Farm and more, 1-4pm, free admission, $ for concessions and some activities, 217-423-7708.
Pride of the Prairie Fall Marble Show – November 5-8
Country Inn & Suites, 5150 Hickory Point Frontage Rd. Annual wall-to-wall 4-day collectible marble experience with displays, trading, buying and selling, free marble identification and appraisals, show display Sa 9am-1pm, free admission, 217-422-8454.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Mercy Market – through October 11
Downtown Decatur, Preston Jackson Park, 337 N. Water St. Good Samaritan Inn’s partner program with vendors offering fresh foods, handmade items and other local Decatur goods, Sa’s 8am-12pm, free admission, 217-429-1455.
Farmers Market – October
Downtown Decatur, Central Park, 213 n. Franklin St. Illinois’ oldest farmers market dating back to the late 1800s with sales of farm fresh produce, baked goods, jams, jellies, chocolates, flowers, and more, Sa’s 8am-12pm, 217-520-4619.
Finders Market – October 4
Progress City, 1 College Pk. Pickers and makers market with 3 barns and 3 open air acres filled with unique vintage goods, antiques, architectural finds, repurposed treasures, handmade goods and gifts and more, food trucks, live music and giveaways, 9am-3pm, www.jumpjiveproductions.com.
Tricks and Treats – October 11-12, 24, 30
Lincoln Square Theater, 141 N. Main St. Theatrical run of this horror movie filmed in Decatur and Macon County, doors open 6pm, movie 7pm, $, 217-454-4583.
Richland Fall Market – October 18
Richland Community College, Michael D. Andreas Agriculture Building, 1 College Pk. Family fun event with vendors, pumpkins, mums, children’s activities and apple cider making demonstrations, 2-5pm, free admission, 217-875-7211 ext. 6338
Holiday Craft Show – November 7-8
Mt. Zion Convention Center, 1400 Mt. Zion Pkwy., Mt. Zion, IL. Village of Mt. Zion holiday craft show vendors, sponsored by the Village of Mt. Zion, F 6-9pm, Sa 9am-2pm, free admission, 217-864-5424.
71st Annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon – November 25
Location TBD. Luncheon since 1953 for the community to come together and offer thanks and blessings for the year, hosted by the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce, 11:30am-1:30pm, $, reservations required, for information www.decaturchamber.com or 217-422-2200.
For information on how to include your event on the calendar, contact Cultural Arts Editor Terrie Potter by email: ArtsEdit@aol.com or call 217-423-0422.