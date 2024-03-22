

business

Poet, Printer, Professor…

And the list goes on. Dr. Stephen Frech takes a ride on the downtown trolley for a conversation with Zach Shields, offering his views on Decatur’s literary scene, work culture and persistent drive to reinvent itself.

Market Season

As days grow warmer, we yearn to be outdoors…and go shopping! Luckily, this time of year heralds the start of market season, as folks come together to search for treasures in and around Decatur.