Cast of Characters
People with unique personalities and a passion for what they do can be found everywhere you look – from the actor’s studio to opening night and friendly competition to winning the game. In this issue, meet Decatur natives with a talent for taking center stage.
Cover Illustration by Shani Goss.
The Muppet Method
“The genius is when all the crazy characters come together and support each other through the creative process. I hope that’s the experience people have,” says Jay Albright about the newest Spencer Theater Company production.
Season Preview
Decatur’s music and theater community previews their favorite productions for the 2024–2025 performing arts season. Mark your calendars and get your tickets early for the best seats in the house.
Playing to Win
The story of Decatur natives Lornie, Betsy and Chuck Kuhle reads like a “who’s who” in the world of professional tennis — a status the trio credits to their hometown roots.
Chilli Brand Loyalty
Ray started canning his chilli mixture in 1922 and the rest is history. Even The New York Times got into the act, having a taste test of canned chili brands, with the final result: “Ray’s is the hands-down winner.”
arts & entertainment
Mark Your Calendars!
Browse our handy event schedule by category to plan your entertainment during August and September.
Only in Decatur
The summer 2024 swimsuit design magically appeared on the Bikini Tree in Fairview Park receiving rave reviews as the “best ever!”
Traveling Solo with My Dog
With her Siberian husky, Loki Boi, along for the ride, Kim Mangan travels the country in search of a change in scenery and pet-friendly destinations.
Wine Tour in France
During a seven-day road trip, Sarah and Jack Kiley drove roughly 1290 km or 800 miles to explore France’s diverse wine regions – aided by podcasts, a fun rental car, and beautiful scenery.
A Heart for History
History of the Heartland, an organization with a passion for preserving and sharing Decatur’s history, strives to inform and engage followers by celebrating our past and creating memories for the future.
Grandmillennial Movement
Farmhouse décor has left the room, and your grandmother’s furniture is moving in. Local designers have embraced this style of decorating by mixing natural materials with antiques and mid-century modern elements for a custom look.
Contributors
Meet the writers, photographers and artists who bring you the best of Decatur in each issue.
Buyers Guide
Local companies want you as a customer. Find out where to request information about products and services and place your order with trusted business owners in the Decatur area.
