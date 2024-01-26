in this issue: February/March 2024
features
Time Flies
Over the past twenty-five years, we have offered Decatur Magazine readers plenty of ways to view our community from different perspectives, providing fresh insights into our perceptions of Decatur. In this issue, we talk to those with a history, a track record and an interesting vision of our city’s future.
Cover Illustration by Shani Goss.
State of the City 2024
A conversation with Decatur’s mayor gives us a new take on our city’s history with an eye on civic priorities and future development.
Celebrating “Playtown U.S.A.”
For 100 years the Decatur Park District has helped our community achieve national recognition for recreational excellence. Find out what’s in the works this year to salute a century of stewardship, growth and great places to play.
Value of an Anonymous Tip
Since 1984, nearly 2,000 anonymous tip rewards have been paid out in Macon County, leading to the arrest of 2,200 offenders. Learn how the Crime Stoppers program works and how you can get involved.
The Perfect Pie
For those of us who are passionate about pie eating, March 14 is our national holiday. Luckily, we can celebrate with the best on “Pi Day” and indulge in our favorite pastime – maybe even ala mode.
columns
arts & entertainment
Cure Cabin Fever
Browse our handy event calendar by category to plan your entertainment during February and March. Spring forward!
Reconnecting with Music
The goal of the Memory Keeper’s Chorus is to increase the health and well-being of those suffering memory loss by applying evidenced-based principles of music therapy. And it’s working.
health & wellness
In the Zone
This increasingly popular form of exercise is as an effective way to lower sugar, improve blood pressure or help with weight loss – and it’s not complicated.
Healthy Eating Can Be Easy
It’s possible to learn how to enjoy a good meal that’s good for you with a little guidance. All you need are trained experts armed with the right plan.
travel & leisure
Walla Walla Wine Tour
A unique combination of climate, character and culture makes the wine born in the “Valley” something to write home about. Read all about Decatur wine bar owners Sarah and Jack Kiley’s recent trek through Washington state.
Reflections
The poetry of Kari Williams heralds the arrival of spring as the “sentinels of the prairie” man their posts.
departments
Contributors
Meet the writers, photographers and artists who bring you the best of Decatur in each issue.
Party Pix
Charity fundraisers were in full swing during the holidays with events like Whiskers & Tails. We have pictures.
Buyers Guide
Local companies want you as a customer. Find out where to request information about products and services and place your order with trusted business owners in the Decatur area.
