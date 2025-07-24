CONCERTS & LIVE MUSIC

Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Events – August & September

2686 E. Cantrell St., doors open 6pm, events 7pm, $ unless otherwise noted, 217-422-5911.

Get tickets at www.devonamphitheater.com

8/2 – The Phil Collins Experience

8/3 – RaeLynn

8/5 – Moonlight Yoga, free

8/7 – The Bacon Brothers with The Pernikoff Brothers

8/8 – Steven Adler of Guns N Roses

8/10 – Boys Like Girls with Every Avenue

8/13 – Decatur Municipal Band, free

8/16 – Remember The Titans, movie, free

8/23 – Grunge Fest featuring Hollow and Creep

8/28 – Tyler Hubbard with Brandon Wisham

8/29 – Lee Rocker of The Stray Cats with Union Avenue

8/30 – Made in America, Tribute to Toby Keith

9/2 – Moonlight Yoga, free

9/4 – Alison Krauss and Union Station with Willie Watson

9/6 – Lita Ford and Firehouse with Hoodlum Johnny

9/7 – Billy Currington with Clayton Mullen

9/10 – Styx with The Great Affairs

9/21 – Bando Los Reconditos with Los Rocktenos de Jalisco

9/27 – Platinum Rock Legends



Dulcimer Music –August 2, 16, 30 & September 13, 27

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Tranquil music played by the Dulcimer Club, 10am-12pm, free, 217-423-7708.



Decatur Municipal Band Concerts – August

Fairview Park, 2095 W. Eldorado St.; Downtown Decatur, Central Park, 265 S. Park St.; Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St. Annual family friendly summer band concerts since 1857, featuring traditional and contemporary band music directed by Jim Culbertson, bring lawn chairs and/or blankets, free, 217-422-2316.

8/3-10 – Su’s, Fairview Park, 6pm

8/4-11 – M’s, Downtown Decatur, Central Park, 7pm

8/13 – Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 7pm

Acoustic Music Jams – August 10 & September 14

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Listen to local musicians or bring your instrument and play along, 2-4pm free, 217-423-7708.



Lincoln Square Theater Concerts & Events – August & September

141 N. Main St., doors open 6pm, concerts 7pm, $, 217-454-4583.

8/17 – Don Felder with Lady Luck Band

8/22 – Ultimate George Strait Experience

8/27 – Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters with Fran Moran & The Nervous Wrecks

9/11 – Mamma Mania ABBA Tribute Band

9/18 – Jefferson Starship with C4.2

Music in the Park – August 15

Central Park, downtown Decatur. Join in for a fun-filled, family friendly evening of live music, food & drinks featuring Untouchable Force plays 5:30-6:45pm and Sunshine Daydream (Grateful Dead Tribute) 7:30-10:30pm. Free admission. 217-423-7000.



Labor Day Pops Concert – September 1

Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St. Annual family concert featuring the Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra offering patriotic pieces and favorites from film & stage, 6pm, $, 217-424-6318.





