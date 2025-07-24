Calendar – August/September 2025
CHARITY DATEBOOK
Music Bingo – August 24
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St. It’s like BINGO, but with songs instead of letters and numbers, several rounds and prizes, admission is limited to the first 500 guests, participants must be age 18 or older, proceeds benefit the Decatur Parks Foundation, 7pm, $, tickets www.devonamphitheater.com, 217-422-5911.
Ripple Motor Show – August 30
Mt. Zion Convention Center, 1400 Mt. Zion Pkwy. Fifth and final annual Ripple Foundation motor show welcoming all motorized vehicles, kids activities, music, food and drink vendors and more, proceeds benefit Richland Community College’s CDR Tool Fund – a scholarship aimed at supporting students pursuing careers in the automotive industry, early bird vehicle registration 11am-12pm, main registration 11am-2pm, motor show 12-4pm, judging 2-3pm, awards and closing 3-4pm, $ for registration, free general admission, 217-422-5911.
Decatur’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s – September 20
Fairview Park, Pavilion #1, 2095 W. Eldorado St. Walk a 1-2 mile route to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research in the annual event, stroller, wheelchair and wagon friendly, walk site opens 8am, opening ceremony 9am, walk start 9:30am, registration required at www.act.alz.org/deccaturwalk, 309-282-6650.
A Zoorific Evening – September 20
Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Adults only night at the zoo with food, drinks and one-of-a-kind animal experiences, live auction, proceeds benefit Scovill Zoo, must be age 18 and older, 5pm, $, reservations required, 217-422-5911.
TAILgate – September 20
2555 E. Federal Dr. TAILgate to support PawPrint Ministries comfort dogs and their service in the community, comfort dogs on hand for petting, training facility tours, food and drink available for purchase, appearances by the Mt. Zion Drumline and Poms, silent auction and games, please leave personal pets at home, 11am-2pm, free admission, 217-433-5352.
Farm to Fund – September 27
Downtown Decatur, 100 N. Merchant St. 7th annual sundown dinner served family style on a never-ending tablescape, proceeds benefit the Northeast Community Fund Food Pantry and essential operations, downtown chic attire, 6-10pm, $, reservations required, www.farmtofund.com or 217-520-9726.
Prairie Pedal – September 28
Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Choice of 20, 40, or 62 mile bicycle ride along quiet country roads, helmets required, proceeds benefit the Macon County Conservation Foundation, local wildlife and the natural areas in Macon County, 6:30am-2pm, $, registration required, 217-423-7708.
ART
Airport Exhibits – August & September
Decatur Airport, Main Terminal, Lobby Gallery, 910 S. Airport Rd., airport open hours, free, 217-422-1509.
August – Steve Stoerger
September – David Barista
Cancer Care Art Exhibits – August & September
210 W. McKinley Ave., center open hours, free, 217-422-1509.
August – David Barista
September – Mari Loehriein
Library Exhibits – August & September
Decatur Public Library, Art Gallery, 130 N. Franklin St., library hours, free, 217-422-1509.
August – Barbara Dove
September – Mari Loehriein
Rock Springs Exhibits – August & September
Rock Springs Nature Center, North and South Galleries, 3939 Nearing Ln., M-F 8am-5pm, Sa 9am-5pm, Su 1-5pm, free, 217-423-7708.
August – Bill Mott & “Wonders” series photos
September – Curt Knapp & Friends of Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park
End of Day Exhibit – August & September
Hieronymus Mueller Museum, 420 W. Eldorado St. Exhibit of four uniquely shaped vase varieties from the Mueller Company produced in the 1920s which are now part of the museum’s collection and the first time on public display, Tu’s-Sa’s, 1-4pm, $, 217-423-6161.
First Friday Gallery Walks – August 1 & September 5
3 Downtown Art Galleries: Madden Arts Center’s Anne Lloyd Gallery and Blue Connection Gallery, 125 N. Water St.; Gallery 510, 160 E. Main St. Walk around the block for a variety of art experiences, unique art and socializing, 5-7pm, free, 217-423-3189.
Gallery 510 Exhibits – August 1-30 & September 1-30
160 E. Main St. Hours W-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.
August – Gregory Pratt, photographs
September – Jim Mosley, stained glass
Arts in Central Park – September 19-21
VIP Preview Party for Artists & Patrons – September 19
Downtown Decatur, Central Park. Annual juried fine arts fair featuring more than 60 Midwest artists, works in various mediums for sale including jewelry, pottery, metal sculptures, glass, paintings, fiber arts and more. VIP Preview Party F 5-7pm, $, VIP reservations required. Arts Fair Sa 10am-5pm, Su 10am-4pm, free admission, 217-423-3189 or 217-422-1509.
CONCERTS & LIVE MUSIC
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Events – August & September
2686 E. Cantrell St., doors open 6pm, events 7pm, $ unless otherwise noted, 217-422-5911.
Get tickets at www.devonamphitheater.com
8/2 – The Phil Collins Experience
8/3 – RaeLynn
8/5 – Moonlight Yoga, free
8/7 – The Bacon Brothers with The Pernikoff Brothers
8/8 – Steven Adler of Guns N Roses
8/10 – Boys Like Girls with Every Avenue
8/13 – Decatur Municipal Band, free
8/16 – Remember The Titans, movie, free
8/23 – Grunge Fest featuring Hollow and Creep
8/28 – Tyler Hubbard with Brandon Wisham
8/29 – Lee Rocker of The Stray Cats with Union Avenue
8/30 – Made in America, Tribute to Toby Keith
9/2 – Moonlight Yoga, free
9/4 – Alison Krauss and Union Station with Willie Watson
9/6 – Lita Ford and Firehouse with Hoodlum Johnny
9/7 – Billy Currington with Clayton Mullen
9/10 – Styx with The Great Affairs
9/21 – Bando Los Reconditos with Los Rocktenos de Jalisco
9/27 – Platinum Rock Legends
Dulcimer Music –August 2, 16, 30 & September 13, 27
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Tranquil music played by the Dulcimer Club, 10am-12pm, free, 217-423-7708.
Decatur Municipal Band Concerts – August
Fairview Park, 2095 W. Eldorado St.; Downtown Decatur, Central Park, 265 S. Park St.; Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St. Annual family friendly summer band concerts since 1857, featuring traditional and contemporary band music directed by Jim Culbertson, bring lawn chairs and/or blankets, free, 217-422-2316.
8/3-10 – Su’s, Fairview Park, 6pm
8/4-11 – M’s, Downtown Decatur, Central Park, 7pm
8/13 – Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 7pm
Acoustic Music Jams – August 10 & September 14
Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Listen to local musicians or bring your instrument and play along, 2-4pm free, 217-423-7708.
Lincoln Square Theater Concerts & Events – August & September
141 N. Main St., doors open 6pm, concerts 7pm, $, 217-454-4583.
8/17 – Don Felder with Lady Luck Band
8/22 – Ultimate George Strait Experience
8/27 – Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters with Fran Moran & The Nervous Wrecks
9/11 – Mamma Mania ABBA Tribute Band
9/18 – Jefferson Starship with C4.2
Music in the Park – August 15
Central Park, downtown Decatur. Join in for a fun-filled, family friendly evening of live music, food & drinks featuring Untouchable Force plays 5:30-6:45pm and Sunshine Daydream (Grateful Dead Tribute) 7:30-10:30pm. Free admission. 217-423-7000.
Labor Day Pops Concert – September 1
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St. Annual family concert featuring the Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra offering patriotic pieces and favorites from film & stage, 6pm, $, 217-424-6318.
COMEDY & THEATRE
Robin – September 12
Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. The Ultimate Robin Williams Tribute Experience, 7:30pm, $, 217-422-7300.
Cirque du Canines – September 20
Kirkland Fine Arts Center. Bringing the dog circus to the stage! High flying frisbee, box high jump, agility, hoop tricks, jump roping, dynamic routines to music, fantastic costumes, colorful props and so much more! $. 2:00 p.m. www.millikin.edu/kirkland, 217-424-6318.
HISTORY & MUSEUMS
Bethel School Open House – August 2 & September 6
Friends Creek Conservation Area, 13734 Friends Creek Park Rd., Argenta, IL. Tour one of Macon County’s last one-room schoolhouses circa 1890 which served the community for over 50 years, 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.
Governor Richard Oglesby Mansion Open Houses – August 31 & September 28
421 W. William St. Visit the historic Decatur landmark and beautifully restored Victorian home of Illinois Governor Richard Oglesby, 2-4pm, $, 217-423-7708.
James Millikin Homestead Open House – August 31
125 N. Pine St. Tour the home of James and Anna Millikin circa 1876, one of Decatur’s beautiful historic Victorian mansions, listed on the National Register of Historic Places and see more than 50 pieces of art from local artists, announcement of the winners of the first Lucien Kapp Art Competition, proceeds benefit the ongoing restoration of the Homestead, 2-4pm, $, 217-422-9003.
EVENTS FOR CHILDREN & FAMILIES
Pack Your Backpack – August 3
Overlook Adventure Park, 2501 E. Nelson Park Rd. Family event with mini golf, free school supplies for first 150 kids ages 12 and under, drawings for 4 fully-packed backpacks, unlimited mini golf, 12-6pm, free admission, $ for mini golf, 217-422-2316.
Twilight Tuesday – August 26
Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Stroll the grounds and experience evening at the zoo, gift shop and zoo entrance open until 7pm, zoo grounds open until 8pm, 5-8pm, $, 217-421-7435.
Grandparents Day at Scovill Zoo – September 7
Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Old-fashioned fall festival with cake walks, games and more, grandparents admitted free all day with a paying child, 1-4pm, $, 217-421-7435.
Canoe or Kayak Big Creek – September 20
Cannon Park, 3125 S. Baltimore Ave. Leisurely explore Big Creek, all equipment provided, at least one adult required per canoe or kayak, dress for the weather and to get wet, 10am-12pm, $, registration required, 217-423-7708.
SPORTS, HEALTH & FITNESS
Moonlight Yoga at the Devon – August 5 & September 2
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St. Public community yoga sessions outdoors led by certified yoga instructor Connie Pease, bring a mat, towel and drinking water, all ages and skill levels welcome, 7pm, free, 217-422-5911.
Yoga in the Pines – August 9
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Strengthening and relaxing slow flow yoga session in the Pine Forest with yoga instructor Michelle Huttes, all skill levels welcome, bring your own mat and props, 5pm, $ donations, 217-423-7708.
Collegiate Hockey Game – September 6
Decatur Civic Center First National Bank Arena, One Gary Anderson Plz. Join us for an exciting matchup between the University of Illinois (UofI) and Illinois State University (ISU). Don’t miss this thrilling collegiate hockey action on the ice!
Doors open @ 5:00pm, Puck drop @ 6:00pm
Tickets: $10.00 early bird, $15.00 day of at the Box Office or decaturciviccenter.net
FESTIVALS & EXHIBITIONS
DPL’s 150th Anniversary Block Party – August 2
130 N. Franklin St. Held outdoors in the library greenspace and parking lot. Join the fun to celebrate your public library with live music, crafts, bubbles, caricatures and bounce houses. Food trucks and downtown restaurants serving lunch $. Free parking. 11am-2pm. www.decaturlibrary.org.
Astronomy Jamboree – August 9
Friends Creek Conservation Area, 13734 Friends Creek Park Rd., Cisco, IL.
View the stars, visible planets and possibly a shooting star or two, live music, create a craft to take home, giveaway, hot dogs, s’mores and refreshments provided, bring your telescope and share your knowledge, 8-11pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.
44th Annual Mt. Zion Pony Express Days August 14 – 17
1595 W. Main, Mt. Zion IL. Four day event with live bands, Mud Drags, Mud Volleyball, Bags Tournament, carnival and great food. Presented by the Mt. Zion Lion’s Club. For daily schedule go to www.lionsclubponyexpressdays.com
Hummingbird Festival – August 21
Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Watch the capture, banding and release of hummingbirds back into the wild, co-sponsored by the Decatur Area Audubon Society, 3-6pm, free, 217-423-7708.
Harvest Fest Craft Show – August 22-23
Mt. Zion Convention Center, 1400 Mt. Zion Pkwy, Mt. Zion, IL. Over 50 vendors, food for purchase, F 6-9pm, Sa 9am-2pm, free admission, 217-864-5424.
FARMERS MARKETS
Richland Farmers Market – through August 25
Richland Community College, Michael D. Andreas Agriculture Building, 1 College Park. Fresh market selling produce, baked goods, meats, locally made products and more, Bistro to Go Food Truck serving dinner, M’s 4-6pm, $ to purchase goods and food, 217-875-7211 ext. 6442.
Farmers Market – August & September
Central Park, Downtown Decatur. Illinois’ oldest farmers market dating back to the late 1800s with sales of farm fresh produce, baked goods, jams, jellies, chocolates, flowers, and more, Sa’s 8am, 217-423-7000.
Mercy Market – August & September
Preston Jackson Park, 337 N. Water. Good Sam’s partner program is rolling back into downtown Decatur. Enjoy a vibrant morning filled with fresh food, handmade goods, and all the local flavor Decatur has to offer. Sa’s 8am-12pm, 217-429-1455.
For information on how to include your event on the calendar, contact Cultural Arts Editor Terrie Potter by email: ArtsEdit@aol.com or call 217-423-0422.