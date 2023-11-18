HOLIDAY DATEBOOK

St. John’s Living Nativity – November 18-19

St. John’s Lutheran Church 2727 N. Union St. Kick off the Christmas season with live animals and over 200 volunteers bringing the story of Jesus to life, 4:30-5:30pm & 6-8pm, free, 217-875-3656.



Christmas Card Lane – November 20 – December 30

Preston Jackson Park, 337 N. Water St. Outdoor exhibit/competition comprised of larger-than-life greeting cards created by local artists and groups, outdoor display open 24/7, free, 217-423-3189.



Christmas Tree Lighting – November 25

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. 5th annual lighting of the 25-foot live Christmas tree with cookies, hot cocoa, music and visit with Santa, 6:30pm, free, reservations required, 217-422-7300.



DAAC Holiday Gift Shoppe – through December 23

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Original art and fine crafts for sale from nearly 40 artists in varied mediums, M-F 8:30am-5:30pm, Sa 9am-2pm, free admission, 217-423-3189.



Hollywood Holiday Gala – December 1

Country Club of Decatur, 135 N. Country Club Rd. Symphony Orchestra Guild of Decatur’s gala dinner with silent and live auctions, live music and dancing, black tie optional, proceeds support the Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra, the Decatur Youth Symphony Orchestra, scholarships and music education programs, 6pm, $, reservations required by 11/17, 217-423-3189.



Sidewalk Prophets: Great Big Family Christmas Tour – December 1

Lincoln Square Theater, 141 N. Main St. A live musical Christmas experience for the entire family, 7pm, $, 217-454-4583.



Decatur Christmas Parade – December 2

Downtown Decatur, parade route. Annual Nighttime Lighted Christmas Parade with floats, music, local celebrities, candy and more, $ prize for best float, entry proceeds benefit Boys and Girls Club of Decatur, 4:30pm, free admission, $ to enter floats, 217-872-3566.



Vespers – December 2-3

Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1184 W. Main St. Millikin’s annual Vespers (Evening Prayers) performed by over 200 musicians featuring choral selections including classical, choral modern, gospel and traditional songs, Sa 2 & 7:30pm, Su 2pm, $, 217-424-6318.



Christmas Open House – December 3

James Millikin Homestead, 125 N. Pine St. Tour the historic Victorian Millikin Homestead beautifully decorated for Christmas, 12:30-4:30pm, free, 217-422-9003.



Christmas Tea – December 3

Oglesby Mansion, 421 W. William St. Enjoy an old-fashioned Christmas afternoon tea at Governor Oglesby’s beautiful Victorian mansion decorated for the holidays, 1-4pm, $, 217-423-7708.



Forsyth Tree Lighting – December 3

Forsyth Park, 500 W. Weaver Rd., Forsyth, IL. Lighting of the Village Holiday Tree, roast s’mores, enjoy music, horse and buggy, crafts and fun, 6pm, free, 217-877-9445.



Santa Shuffle – December 3

Decatur Indoor Sports Center (DISC), 1295 W. Wood St. Indoor track running, game playing, inflatables jumping, all participants receive a medal, cookie and photo with Santa, run distances vary per age group, for children ages 4 and older, 3:30-5:30pm, $, reservations required, 217-429-3472.



Christmas Walk – December 6

Downtown Decatur. Festive family evening of holiday shopping and merrymaking with live entertainment, trolley rides, holiday treats and Santa Claus in the Transfer House, extended merchant hours 5-8pm, free, 217-423-3189.



Trees on the Tees – December 6-10 & 13-17

Hickory Point Golf Course, 727 W. Weaver Rd. Travel through a path of beautifully decorated trees aboard a golf cart and afterward enjoy s’mores and hot cocoa by the fire pit, times vary, $, reservations required, 217-422-5911.



The Nutcracker – December 8-10

Shilling Auditorium, RCC, One College Park. Decatur Community Dance presents their beloved holiday performance featuring local dancers and characters. Fri-7pm, Sat-4pm, Sun-2pm. Tickets: info@decaturcommunity.dance



Rudolph’s Village Market – December 8-10

Forsyth Park, 500 W. Weaver Rd. Outdoor holiday market with more than 20 vendors, food trucks, kids’ activities and more, 4-8pm, free admission, 217-877-9445.



Breakfast with the Grinch – December 9

Friends Creek Community Building, 101 E. Elm St., Argenta, IL. Join the Grinch for the Argenta/Oreana Community Breakfast, pancakes and sausage or biscuits and gravy, 9am, $, 217-358-0783.



Lighted Christmas Parade – December 9

Village of Oreana, IL, 407 S. View St. The 7th annual Small Town Living Lighted Christmas Parade, 4:30pm, free, 217-468-2476.



“A Christmas Story the Musical” – December 9-10, 15-17

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Musical born from the classic movie A Christmas Story about Ralphie and his dream of getting a Red Ryder Carbine Action BB Gun, presented by Theatre 7, F’s & Sa’s 7:30pm, Su’s 2pm, $, 217-422-7300.



Holiday Big Band Jazz – December 9

Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie Ave. Holiday dinner theater jazz event featuring Millikin University’s Jazz Band I and Millikin Alum vocalist Angel Spiccia, doors open 5:30pm, dinner 6:15pm, show 7:30pm, $, reservations required, 217-429-4200.



PJ Party with Santa at the Zoo – December 9

Scovill Zoo, Education Center, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Bring your pillow, wear your PJ’s, decorate cookies, make a take-home craft, visit some animals up close, story time with Santa and Mrs. Claus, for children ages 5-12, 1-3pm or 5-7pm, $, reservations required, 217-422-5911.



Scott Wattles & The Blue Suede Crew Christmas Show – December 9

Lincoln Square Theater, 141 N. Main St. Relive some Elvis’s greatest Christmas music, 6pm, $, 217-454-4583.



NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet – December 11

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 W. Kirkland Dr. The holiday spectacle and classic returns to Kirkland for the first time since 2019, 7pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Winter Raccoon Candy Cane Hunt – December 16

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Hike to find some holiday goodies that the Winter Raccoon has hidden throughout the forest, 10am, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.



A Christmas Extravaganza – December 23

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. “That Spectacular Holiday Concert” featuring FRESH, DA PHUNK, Rapper Twenty-Two and opening band Lady Luck, 7pm, $, 217-422-7300.



New Year’s Eve on Ice – December 31

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Ring in the New Year on ice skates, 7pm-12:30am, $, 217-422-7300.



Revel in Red New Year’s Eve Bash – December 31

Lincoln Square Theater, 141 N. Main St. Ring in 2024 with live music at this New Year’s Eve party, 6pm, $, 217-454-4583.



Swing in the New Year! – December 31

Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. New Year’s Eve program featuring the musical talents of Manley Mallard and the Blue Notes Quintet, 7pm, free with donations accepted 217-428-4336.



Nativity Exhibit at the Homestead – January 6-7

James Millikin Homestead, 125 an. Pine St. Tour the historic Victorian Millikin Homestead and also see more than 100 nativity sets on display, 12-3pm, $, 217-422-9003.





