in this issue: April/May 2026
features
Wake Up, It’s Spring!
Hibernation is over. It’s time to open our eyes, stretch our legs and get to work. We’re focusing on our strengths in a place where innovation and new technology originate. Considering Decatur’s scrappy attitude, you never know what will happen when you wake the sleeping bear.
Cover Illustration by Shani Goss.
A Bean’s Life
Serving time for a bad attitude during a fourth-grade science project, Sal the Bean learns his lesson through a series of life-changing experiences introduced by Dr. Delilah, a delectable food scientist.
City of Firsts
The CAT 797F mining truck beat out 260 other products in 2020 to win the coveted #1 spot in the inaugural contest conducted by the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association. Just one of the many innovations originating in Decatur.
The Scientist Comes Home
It’s rare that a local nonprofit is surprised with a donation of art by such a well-known illustrator and painter, but that’s exactly what happened the day Dan Carlson strolled into the Hieronymus Mueller Museum.
Helping Nature Do Its Thing
Lake Decatur is now home to two floating wetlands. Installed by students from the University of Illinois, wetlands are one of the most crucial habitats that act as natural sponges to absorb floodwaters, filter pollutants, and support a vast biodiversity of plants and animals.
columns
arts & entertainment
Milestones
Decatur is filled with passionate and dedicated organizations who make significant contributions to our community, some for decades. Milestones is a new feature designed to recognize those achievements.
Fun Stuff To Do
Spring is in the air and there’s plenty to do outside. Use our handy calendar to plan your entertainment during April and May.
travel & leisure
Best Golf Trip Ever
Playing golf in all kinds of weather is required in Scotland. The rain, the wind, almost nothing stops play. These local golfers said their trips were epic regardless of the weather, adding that a nice bonus to spending the day on the links was hitting the pubs afterward.
It’s Official
The Decatur Bean Ballers is the new team representing us in the Prospect League of collegiate summer baseball. Find out their schedule, how to get season tickets and buy merchandise.
health & wellness
Period of Change
Contributor Meredith Jackson shares her personal experiences during menopausal transition to help other women navigate a difficult and challenging stage of life.
Heart and Soul
True to the mission of the Decatur Park District, Megan Dickerson and her staff have created an impressive array of meaningful performance opportunities for everyone of all ages and abilities who desire to express themselves and have fun.
departments
Contributors
Meet the writers, photographers and artists who share their talents to bring you the best of Decatur in each issue.
Letters
We love to hear from you. Readers weigh in with their thoughts and suggestions.
Party Pix
Mardi Gras at the Museum was held on Fat Tuesday at the Children’s Museum with plenty of Creole inspired food, drink, live music, beads and more beads!
Buyers Guide
Local companies want you as a customer. Find out where to request information about products and services and place your order with trusted business owners in the Decatur area.
departments
CONTRIBUTORS*
HERE & THERE*
PARTY PIX*
CALENDAR OF EVENTS*
DINING OUT*
ONLY IN DECATUR*
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