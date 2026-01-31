in this issue: February/March 2026
features
Circle of Influence
Leading the way to create impactful change, these proactive players garner the technical knowledge and expertise to master their craft – and put Decatur on the map.
Cover Illustration by Shani Goss.
Under the Radar
Since 1955, Deco Manufacturing in Decatur has engineered one-of-a-kind custom anchors and other innovative components for companies all over the world with little fanfare — and great success.
Stewards of Millikin Place
Three homes in Decatur stand as an enduring testament to the genius of Marion Mahony, an architect who defined the face of Millikin Place and whose pioneering career was never fully recognized in her lifetime.
Cultivating Leadership
The Decatur Leadership Institute shapes the future of the region by nurturing local talent, fostering connections and inspiring participants to become transformative ambassadors of the Decatur community.
The Power of Choice
Parents in Decatur have several options to consider for the form of education that will bring out the best in their children and work well with their lifestyle – whether that’s homeschool, private school, public school, or an amalgamation of all three.
columns
arts & entertainment
Party Pix:
Christmas in Paris
Guests enjoyed a festive evening inspired by French cuisine, music and dancing hosted by the Symphony Orchestra Guild at the Country Club of Decatur.
Fun Stuff To Do
From concerts at Kirkland Fine Arts Center and First Friday Gallery Walks to dinner theater and charity fundraising events, use our handy calendar to plan your entertainment during February and March.
literary
For Love of Books
The annual used book sale at the Decatur Public Library has blossomed into a storefront located on the first floor of the library. The Books & Beyond Used Bookstore is filled with donated books, DVDs, CDs, puzzles and gift items for sale to raise money for library programs and services.
Indiana Jones and Death of a Hangman
Was it murder or an accident? Scripted like an epic adventure movie, an elusive military mystery is unraveled by US Army Colonel French MacLean and two local electrical contractors.
food & wine
Tracking Down Morels
Warmer weather and beautiful flowers aren’t the only reason some people look forward to spring. For many of us, it means the start of a different kind of hunting season to find Illinois’ morel mushrooms.
Yakima Valley Vineyards
During a recent trip to the state of Washington wine regions, contributor Jack Kiley learned that many wine growers consider themselves farmers first and foremost, and their love for the land is evident. This region is producing some exceptional wines and at a very reasonable price point.
departments
Contributors
Meet the writers, photographers and artists who share their talents to bring you the best of Decatur in each issue.
Calendar of Events
Use our handy calendar to browse your favorite categories and plan your entertainment during December and January. There’s plenty to do even after the holidays are over!
Buyers Guide
Local companies want you as a customer. Find out where to request information about products and services and place your order with trusted business owners in the Decatur area.
Only in Decatur: Enchanted Forest
Some say it’s a magical place where you can find quiet solitude during a walk with nature. Explore this area for yourself and find out why.
departments
CONTRIBUTORS*
HERE & THERE*
PARTY PIX*
CALENDAR OF EVENTS*
DINING OUT*
ONLY IN DECATUR*
*Available Online