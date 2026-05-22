in this issue: June/July 2026
features
Summer in Soy City
Decatur is all about food, fun and entertainment when the weather warms up. We love to get outside and play. If you enjoy flag waving and fireworks, know where to set up your lawn chair for music under the stars, or are looking for great camp experiences, you’re in the right place.
Cover Illustration by Shani Goss.
Celebration 250
No matter what you prefer to call the 250th anniversary of America’s independence — quarter millennium, sestercentennial, bisesquicenntennial, semiquincentennial or the even more tongue-twisting bicenquinquagenary — it’s an event worth celebrating with pomp and pride.
No Boredom Allowed
Camps are a great way for children to build on the skills they learn during the school year and enjoy enriching experiences while on summer break.
Tastes of Home
We all have hometown appetites. In Decatur that means we long for favored flavors from classic local restaurants that serve up the food we crave.
Finding the Commodore
Much like the uplifted gaze captured on Commodore Stephen Decatur’s statue, we look forward to the future, too. Learn more about our city’s namesake memorialized at the entrance to the Decatur Civic Center.
columns
business
A Bean’s Life Part 2: Redemption
In the sequel, Sal realizes how lucky he is to live in the Land of Soy and discovers his true calling when Dr. Delilah takes him on an enlightening field trip.
Progress, Partnerships and Promise
Decatur is experiencing a revitalization that is energizing its neighborhoods and inspiring residents and stakeholders alike.
arts & entertainment
Party Pix: Derby Day
Supporters of the Decatur Public Schools Foundation gathered May 2 for the third-annual Friends of the Foundation Derby Day gathering and witnessed a truly remarkable come-from-behind victory.
Fun Stuff To Do
Summer has arrived, so head outside and fire up that grill. Use our handy calendar to plan your entertainment during June and July.
life & leisure
Woofstock Reboot
Find unique handmade crafts, dog-friendly items for your four-legged family members, expert pet advice, perhaps a new four-legged family member — or just enjoy a lovely day in the country.
Give Like Gay
It turns out there really is such a thing as a free lunch. Selfless in how she lived her life, Gay Donahue is remembered by friends and family who perform acts of kindness in her honor every year.
departments
Contributors
Meet the writers, photographers and artists who share their talents to bring you the best of Decatur in each issue.
Milestones
Decatur is filled with passionate and dedicated organizations that make significant contributions to our community, some for decades. Milestones is a new feature designed to recognize those achievements.
Buyers Guide
Local companies want you as a customer. Find out where to request information about products and services and place your order with trusted business owners in the Decatur area.
departments
CONTRIBUTORS*
HERE & THERE*
PARTY PIX*
CALENDAR OF EVENTS*
DINING OUT*
ONLY IN DECATUR*
*Available Online