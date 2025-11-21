in this issue: December 2025/January 2026
features
Holiday Favorites
Inside this special edition you’ll find the most wanted list of ideas and tips from local experts to help you create a holiday season to remember. Whether you’re searching for memorable events, nostalgic décor, delicious food or meaningful gifts, you’ll find what you need right here at home.
Merry Christmas & Happy New Year!
Cover Illustration by Shani Goss.
Guide to Keeping It Local
As the holiday season approaches, Decatur transforms itself into vibrant neighborhood shopping districts brimming with sought-after merchandise, making it the perfect destination to find gifts for everyone on your list.
Songs of Joy Playlist
Contributor Christina Shields surveyed local musicians for their favorite tunes of Christmas to help you create your own personalized playlist for the holidays.
Top 10 Events
Nicknamed the “Jugs,” this group of women have been close friends since grade school, sharing many special moments during the holidays over the years. Join them on a trip down memory lane as they offer their list of favorite top 10 local events that continue to delight us.
Giggles & Gadgets
We visited a downtown shop and brought along a panel of experts to get the scoop on what makes the perfect toy, and discovered a good way to combat online shopping and reduce screen time for our kids.
columns
business
The Year That Was – 2025
Life continues to offer us encounters both encouraging and amusing alongside others meant to remind us that what we often need is a little self-awareness.
Only in Decatur: Stargazing on Tuesdays
Every semester Millikin University hosts free public observation nights in the Requarth Observatory
at the Leighty-Tabor Science Center under the direction of students and Millikin chemistry and physics faculty. Learn all about it.
arts & entertainment
Party Pix:
Farm To Fund 2025
Held on Merchant Street in downtown Decatur, guests enjoyed food, fun and fellowship during the 7th annual Farm To Fund sundown dinner. The pictures tell the story.
Cheers!
Making the right toast can be serious business, especially when in the company of close friends and family during holiday get-togethers. Contributor Zach Kiley recommends his favorite wines and spirits to help you raise your glass high with enthusiasm.
home
Inspired By Design
No matter what you call it, granny cottage core, vintage or traditional, local merchants love the nostalgic style of holiday décor this year and offer their tips to get you started.
Made To Order
Local caterers know what it takes to deliver great food and beverage for you and your guests. Find out their specialties and custom approaches to hosting a memorable event any time of
the year.
departments
Contributors
Meet the writers, photographers and artists who share their talents to bring you the best of Decatur in each issue.
Calendar of Events
Use our handy calendar to browse your favorite categories and plan your entertainment during December and January. There’s plenty to do even after the holidays are over!
Buyers Guide
Local companies want you as a customer. Find out where to request information about products and services and place your order with trusted business owners in the Decatur area.
