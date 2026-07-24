in this issue: August/September 2026
features
Taking Center Stage
It seems only fitting as Millikin University celebrates their 125th anniversary this year that we turn the spotlight to their 2026-27 performing arts calendar. Added to the repertoires is our community theater and live concerts that round out a premier season to enjoy.
Cover Illustration by Shani Goss.
Season Preview
Decatur offers the chance for patrons of the arts to support the performers and benefit from interacting with the arts themselves. There’s a full calendar of performances taking center stage this season. Get your tickets and enjoy!
Meet the Maestro
New Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra music director and conductor Matthew Sheppard is jumping into his new role just in time to prepare for a can’t-miss Labor Day Pops concert.
Tribute to Gander
“Come From Away” tells an important true story with a powerful message. From Broadway productions and national touring companies to community theaters and even high schools, this musical is a popular choice in theater seasons everywhere, including Decatur.
Party Pix: Wine in the Wild
Summer is the perfect season for vital fundraising efforts that raise awareness and needed donations to help support our community. The pictures tell the story.
columns
business
Ahead of the Curve
Inspired by strong leadership in our most impactful civic roles, contributor Zach Shields visited with three key players to talk about their next steps to advance the city they serve.
Building Blocks
As Decatur continues to enhance aesthetics in public spaces and the use of greenspace throughout the city, the Oakwood Business District was identified last fall as an area of great promise and opportunity for improvement.
arts & entertainment
Mark Your Calendars
Plan your entertainment in Decatur by browsing the handy calendar for performances during August and September.
Only in Decatur:
Restored With Care
You’ll find several pavilions in Fairview Park that were built by the CCC in the mid-1930s, according to local history buff Steve Huss, with restoration work currently underway by the Decatur Park District.
health& wellness
Run For Your Life
Twenty years ago, the main purpose of the Decatur Running Club was running road races. Today’s members focus more on their health.
Feeding An Army
Contributor French MacLean believes that where a person eats says a lot about who they are. For those looking to be well-fed, Downtown Café and Blue Spoon Again are among his breakfast favorites.
departments
Contributors
Meet the writers, photographers and artists who share their talents to bring you the best of Decatur in each issue.
Milestones
Decatur is filled with passionate and dedicated organizations who make significant contributions to our community, some for decades. Milestones is a new feature designed to recognize those achievements.
Buyers Guide
Local companies want you as a customer. Find out where to request information about products and services and place your order with trusted business owners in the Decatur area.
departments
CONTRIBUTORS*
HERE & THERE*
PARTY PIX*
CALENDAR OF EVENTS*
DINING OUT*
ONLY IN DECATUR*
*Available Online