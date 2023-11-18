in this issue: December 2023 / January 2024
features
Holiday Idea Book
From Thanksgiving weekend to New Year’s Day, we celebrate all the traditions that help create fond memories of the holiday season in Decatur. From all of us to all of you, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
Cover Illustration by Tronnie Goss.
Trinkets & Toys
The tradition of hanging Christmas stockings is a cherished one, offering us the chance to bestow meaningful gifts in a creative way. Local merchants can meet the challenge of finding those perfect stocking stuffers, no matter how small.
Merry Making
Bundled gift ideas, a wine club and Jack Kiley’s top ten list of customer wine favorites give you many spirited ways to celebrate the holiday season. Cheers!
Talkin’ Turkey
Contributor Glenn Tiede spoke with two local chefs who definitely know their way around the kitchen. Discover their recipes and tips for food prep and presentation to grace your table with all the holiday trimmings. Gobble, gobble.
Tree of Books
Soaring to the ceiling of the atrium in the Decatur Public Library, the Tree of Books takes center stage during the holidays, entertaining visitors with unique decorations that continue to grow and expand with each passing year.
columns
business
The Year That Was
Contributor Zach Shields revisits the local and national events that have dominated headlines and our minds over the past year. As years go, 2023 has been…well… (insert your own adjective here).
Granting Wishes
A magical way to connect donors with the needs of over 60 local non-profits, the Community Wish List reflects Decatur’s giving spirit during the year.
arts & entertainment
Party Pix
Thanks to the many volunteers who work behind the scenes, popular annual events are designed to raise awareness and increase funding for local charities. The pictures tell the story.
Holiday Datebook
Starting the weekend before Thanksgiving with the annual lighting ceremony in Central Park to the New Year’s Eve skate at the Civic Center ice arena, you’ll find details for all the fun stuff to do around Decatur during the most wonderful time of the year. Available online! >
leisure
Baby, It’s Cold Outside!
Instead of hiding out under the covers waiting for the snow to melt, strap on your boots, zip up that parka, bundle up the kids and create your own bucket list full of fun and games to play all winter long.
Buzzworthy Coffee Shops
Whatever your taste or craving, Decatur area shops offer seasonal flavors that would make wonderful gifts for the coffee or tea drinkers on your list. Ask about coffee clubs and gift cards, too. And remember to share a cup or two together this holiday season.
departments
Contributors
Meet the talented local writers, photographers and artists whose creative work brings you the best of Decatur in every issue of Decatur Magazine.
Calendar of Events
Use our handy calendar to browse by category and plan your entertainment during December and January. There’s plenty to do even after the holidays are over!
Dining Out
Over 70 locally owned restaurants are open and ready to serve you, so gather your friends and family and meet for a festive meal together this holiday season.
