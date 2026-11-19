in this issue: December 2026/January 2027
features
All Aboard!
Join us on the Red Nose Express as we tour around Decatur during the festive holiday season searching for memorable events and magical moments, unique gifts and creative ways to deck the halls. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
Cover Illustration by Shani Goss.
Iconic Gift Guide
‘Tis the season for gift-giving and our very own Decatur Magazine holiday elves have been scouring new and long-established local shops for unique gifts, especially trinkets depicting Decatur’s most notable icons.
Toast of the Town
This time of year provides excellent opportunities to celebrate friendships, accomplishments and appreciation for one another with house specialties designed to raise your spirits with holiday cheer.
Festive Front Door Decor
During the holiday season, a beautiful wreath may be all you need to evoke that welcoming Christmas spirit, according to entryway decor experts Amy Nichols and Diana Freeman, owners of The Checkered Door on East Main Street in Decatur.
Red-Nose Trolley Tour
Take a ride on the free holiday trolley to experience all that downtown Decatur has to offer with beautifully decorated storefronts and local merchants offering holiday treats. Remember to stop by the historic Transfer House for a visit with Santa, too.
columns
business
The Year That Was – 2026
On a mission to uncover the most newsworthy items during 2026, contributor Zach Shields suggests the remedy for our society’s current condition: analog rebound (back to hard-copy books and handwritten notes, everybody!). Also, when at all possible, conversing with humans.
Spirit of Giving
Share your time, talent and treasure with others this holiday season. Not sure where to begin? The Heart of Illinois Community Foundation is here to help.
arts & entertainment
Party Pix
Decatur residents come together to support local fundraising efforts and celebrate the important work of our community’s non-profit organizations during popular annual events like Zoorific and the Farm To Fund dinner.
Holiday Datebook
Starting with the annual lighting ceremony in Central Park to the New Year’s Eve skate at the Civic Center ice arena, you’ll find details for all the fun stuff to do around Decatur during the most wonderful time of the year.
travel & leisure
Take It Outside
Central Illinois winters can keep us on our chilly toes. Whether December and January bring a fluffy blanket of snow or a mild, sunny afternoon, there’s always something waiting for you outdoors. So dig that winter gear out of the closet, lace up your boots and let’s explore!
Winter at the Zoo
Going behind the scenes at Scovill Zoo in preparation for the winter, contributor French MacLean learns about the most enriching experiences for its animals with a guided tour by zoo director Heather Purdeu.
departments
Contributors
Meet the writers, photographers and artists who share their talents to bring you the best of Decatur in each issue.
Calendar of Events
Use our handy calendar to browse your favorite categories and plan your entertainment during December and January. There’s plenty to do even after the holidays are over!
Buyers Guide
Local companies want you as a customer. Find out where to request information about products and services and place your order with trusted business owners in the Decatur area.
departments
CONTRIBUTORS*
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PARTY PIX*
CALENDAR OF EVENTS*
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