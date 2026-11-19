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The Year That Was – 2026

On a mission to uncover the most newsworthy items during 2026, contributor Zach Shields suggests the remedy for our society’s current condition: analog rebound (back to hard-copy books and handwritten notes, everybody!). Also, when at all possible, conversing with humans.

Spirit of Giving

Share your time, talent and treasure with others this holiday season. Not sure where to begin? The Heart of Illinois Community Foundation is here to help.