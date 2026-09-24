in this issue: October/November 2026
features
Community Spirit
Coming together to celebrate special moments creates connections with each other that become a source of pride in the community, especially when there’s an engaged and enthusiastic audience. Thanks to the lasting influence of Millikin University over the past 125 years, we’ve been treated to the best.
Cover Illustration by Shani Goss.
Big Blue Legacy
Millikin University inspires fond memories for nearly everyone associated with the institution. Contributor Zach Shields sits down with local alumni as they recall some of their favorites.
Baseball Finds A New Home
The sport has a way of bringing people together, of creating
shared memories, of reminding communities of their own strength and spirit. During their inaugural season at Workman Baseball Field on Millikin’s campus, the Decatur Bean Ballers did all of that – and more.
Paranormal Pursuits
If Troy Taylor and Adam White’s lifetime search for local haunts and strange happenings in our fair city pique your interest, then you can order their books, go on a tour and even buy a “Home Is Where The Haunt Is” T-shirt. Bloodstains not included.
Sweets, Treats, and Off the Streets
Trunk-or-treating has come a long way from its origins in a handful of parking lots in the 1990s. Today, it’s become a common Halloween tradition in Decatur, and found a home in not just parking lots, but along nature trails and among the animals, giving families a chance to walk on the wild side.
columns
business
In the News
Millikin University is once again opening its doors – and its rooftop observatory – to the community with the return of Public Observation Nights.
On A Mission To Serve
Navigating the steps required to provide quality health care services to veterans, local massage therapist Tosha Cobb discovered just how crucial those services are to living a functional life.
arts & entertainment
Pumpkin Farms, Hayrides & More!
From live music and art installations to fall festivals and trick or treating, use our handy calendar to plan your entertainment during October and November.
Only in Decatur: BMOC
Located on the campus of Millikin University, the Big Bronze Man, or Mr. BB as locals call him, is a popular spot for photos.
home & garden
Setting A Beautiful Table
Garden Club of Decatur biennially hosts Tablescapes, an extravaganza of creative, elegant, beautiful, tables full of whimsy and charm to engage your senses and spark your imagination.
Before the Frost
The first frost often arrives in mid-October, kicking off the season for nourishing the soil, cleaning pots, harvesting the last of the produce and, of course, planning for next year’s garden.
departments
Contributors
Meet the writers, photographers and artists who share their talents to bring you the best of Decatur in each issue.
Letters
We love to hear from you. Readers weigh in with their ideas and suggestions, including a question or two.
Charity Datebook
Mark your calendars for these fundraising events to benefit local charities during October and November.
Buyers Guide
Local companies want you as a customer. Find out where to request information about products and services and place your order with trusted business owners in the Decatur area.
departments
CONTRIBUTORS*
HERE & THERE*
PARTY PIX*
CALENDAR OF EVENTS*
DINING OUT*
ONLY IN DECATUR*
*Available Online