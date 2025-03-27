Music in Soy City



departments

Contributors

Meet the writers, photographers and artists who share their talents to bring you the best of Decatur in each issue.

Letters

We love to hear from you! Readers weigh in with their thoughts and suggestions.

Calendar of Events

From concerts at Kirkland Fine Arts Center and First Friday Gallery Walks to dinner theater and charity fundraising events, use our handy calendar to plan your entertainment during February and March.

Buyers Guide

Local companies want you as a customer. Find out where to request information about products and services and place your order with trusted business owners in the Decatur area.