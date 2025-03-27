in this issue: April/May 2025
features
Music in Soy City
“Tap your feet to the sounds of great music,” is the mantra in Decatur. We’re famous for presenting memorable entertainment. Whether it’s an outdoor concert at the Devon or an award-winning performance on the Kirkland stage, our love of music grows stronger every year.
Cover Illustration by Shani Goss.
The Beat Goes On
Influenced by a vibrant and engaged community of musicians, Decatur native David McDonald returns to his hometown to perform with the Airmen of Note, a touring US Air Force band based in Washington, D.C.
Backstage Pass
Dustin Bradshaw has one show season under his belt and a second looming large managing the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater. We sat down to recap his favorite moments and look ahead to the 2025 season.
Return of Chautauqua
Picture a time when musicians, entertainers and educators drew crowds for days of inspiration and spectacle, where ideas and entertainment came together under the open sky. This was the magic of Chautauqua in Macon County, and it’s returning this summer.
Only in Decatur: A City of Firsts
After Decatur was founded in April 1829, our city has been the site of significant events that continue to make an impact almost 200 years later.
columns
business
Melodies & Masterpieces
Area high school students participated in the Central IL CEO Program designed to teach students about the world of business through non-traditional, hands-on learning experiences, including planning and producing their annual group project.
Hallowed Ground
For military families, Memorial Day ceremonies honor the past, celebrate the present and focus hope for the times ahead so that future generations may also live their own “American Dream.”
travel & leisure
Traveling The Great River Road
From the majestic Joe Page Bridge and the natural splendor of Pere Marquette State Park to the historic Grafton Lighthouse and the awe-inspiring Confluence Tower, the Great River Road’s path through Illinois is a journey of discovery.
Three Cs of Golf
This group’s annual golf trips have competition, camaraderie and a commitment to serious golf that brings them back together every year, even during a pandemic.
food & wine
How to Throw A Good Party
Whether you prefer to plan your party yourself, leave it all to the professionals, or do a bit of both, remember to focus on the overall theme to keep from getting bogged down in details. Decatur party planners offer more tips to make it fun.
A Rose´ By Any Other Name…
Most often produced as a light, bright and refreshing wine, rose´ is terrific on its own or paired with food, which is why it’s such a popular warm weather choice.
departments
Contributors
Meet the writers, photographers and artists who share their talents to bring you the best of Decatur in each issue.
Letters
We love to hear from you! Readers weigh in with their thoughts and suggestions.
Calendar of Events
From concerts at Kirkland Fine Arts Center and First Friday Gallery Walks to dinner theater and charity fundraising events, use our handy calendar to plan your entertainment during February and March.
Buyers Guide
Local companies want you as a customer. Find out where to request information about products and services and place your order with trusted business owners in the Decatur area.
departments
CONTRIBUTORS*
HERE & THERE*
PARTY PIX*
CALENDAR OF EVENTS*
DINING OUT*
ONLY IN DECATUR*
*Available Online