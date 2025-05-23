in this issue: June/July 2025
features
Makin’ Waves
Whether you enjoy cruising the lake on a pontoon, sailing Basin Two on a Flying Scot or casting a line at your favorite fishing spot, there’s no end to the fun you’ll experience living the boating life in central Illinois.
Cover Illustration by Shani Goss.
Wake or No Wake?
Summer boating season is full throttle on Lake Decatur, and the Lake Patrol is ready. They’re equipped to handle everything from fishing tournaments, boat races and Independence Day fireworks, to stalled boats, kids needing life jackets, and parking solutions.
Hello Parrotheads!
“Music is what brings people together regardless of what our differences might be,” is a famous quote by Jimmy Buffett — and just one of the reasons local residents Dee and Larry Altenbaumer are his biggest fans.
Best Dam City
Just 32 miles from Decatur, this small Midwestern town on the shores of Lake Shelbyville offers outdoor recreation, art, architecture, and plenty of good old-fashioned fun.
Red, White and BBQ
Nothing beats a summer of grilling out and enjoying a meal with friends and family. Especially when you pair your food with a little red and white to go with that BBQ.
columns
arts & entertainment
Layers Of Expression
Working from his photographs and using multiple techniques and materials, local mixed media artist Phil Murillo translates what he sees to vibrant, free-flowing images.
In Pleasant Company
Samantha Parkington was the first doll created by American Girl Company. Her story is based on the life of founder Pleasant Rowland who often visited her grandparents Elizabeth and George Williams at their Victorian home right here in Decatur.
travel & leisure
Antique Row
More than just a shopping destination, this antique mecca in Decatur is a vibrant tapestry of history and culture. Each building along this charming street tells a unique story, inviting visitors to step back in time and experience our rich heritage.
Front Yard Gardener
Kelsie Swatek watched and learned from her father, who had a green thumb for flowers. After he passed, she wanted to maintain her gardening heritage but turned her focus to vegetables, with a few flowers thrown in for good measure — all grown in her front yard.
food & wine
Derby Party at the Lake
Guests enjoyed an evening of food and fellowship at the Beach House during the DPS 61 Foundation gala to celebrate Decatur public schools. Rachel Holden’s photography tells the story.
Taqueria in Town
Why visit Tacos N Beer? For the authentic Mexican food. As owner Adela Onate says: “We have dishes and drinks that you will find nowhere else in Decatur.”
departments
Contributors
Meet the writers, photographers and artists who share their talents to bring you the best of Decatur in each issue.
Summertainment
Summer has arrived, along with a full schedule of fun stuff to do. Browse events by category to plan your entertainment in June and July.
Buyers Guide
Local companies want you as a customer. Find out where to request information about products and services and place your order with trusted business owners in the Decatur area.
