Makin’ Waves



arts & entertainment

Layers Of Expression

Working from his photographs and using multiple techniques and materials, local mixed media artist Phil Murillo translates what he sees to vibrant, free-flowing images.

In Pleasant Company

Samantha Parkington was the first doll created by American Girl Company. Her story is based on the life of founder Pleasant Rowland who often visited her grandparents Elizabeth and George Williams at their Victorian home right here in Decatur.