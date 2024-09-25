in this issue: October/November 2024
features
Fall Flavors
In this issue, we offer a taste of our favorite season with stories that celebrate Decatur’s good restaurants, popular family recipes, the great outdoors…and ice cream. Enjoy!
Cover Illustration by Shani Goss.
Life Is Better With Ice Cream
Tillamook Creamery arrives at their newly retooled Decatur plant as the fastest growing ice cream brand in the nation, pledging stewardship that fosters healthy cows, fulfilled employees and enthusiastic consumers who love their products.
Magic of a Good Restaurant
What’s in the secret sauce of successful restaurants? According to these local proprietors, it’s knowing how to create an experience that keeps customers coming back for more.
More Than a Book of Recipes
In addition to preserving a family’s heritage, cookbooks are popular for local fundraising efforts. Some Decatur collections go back almost 100 years, with stories as interesting as the recipes inside.
Autumn Adventures
Fall in central Illinois has a distinct smell of burning leaves and a crispness to the air that reminds us winter is coming … but not quite yet. First, we’ll fully embrace being outdoors, harvest festivals and everything pumpkin.
columns
business
Water Ways
Robert Weil is proud to lead a group of dedicated city employees who bring Decatur residents drinking water that is clean and safe to drink with quality that rises above industry standards.
Only in Decatur
Signed into law as the Illinois State Insect on October 1, 1975, the Monarch Butterfly was originally recommended by schoolchildren in Decatur who learned valuable lessons during the process.
arts & entertainment
Charity Datebook
From tablescapes and blue jeans to ghosts, goblins and dressing up, Decatur is planning fun parties for good causes. Mark your calendars for these fundraising events that benefit local charities.
The Golden Ticket
The Symphony Orchestra Guild of Decatur was created in 1974 to promote musical appreciation of all forms of classical music. Fifty years later, their financial support has far exceeded expectations and helped ensure a promising future for the Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra.
travel
When In Rome . . .
Contributor Jan Mathew shares timeless sites and cultural experiences from an unforgettable ten-day journey through Italy’s “Eternal City.”
Friendly Spirits in the Emerald Isle
A trip through Ireland is proof that the “friendliest city in the world” is located there, along with spirited discussions about where to find the best whiskey, gin, and that inevitable pint of Guinness.
departments
Contributors
Meet the writers, photographers and artists who bring you the best of Decatur in each issue.
Calendar of Events
From opening night at Kirkland and First Friday Gallery Walks to dinner theater and charity fundraising events, use our handy calendar to plan your entertainment during October and November.
Buyers Guide
Local companies want you as a customer. Find out where to request information about products and services and place your order with trusted business owners in the Decatur area.
