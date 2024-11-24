in this issue: December 2024/January 2025
features
Feeling Festive
Santa’s elves have been working behind the scenes to deck the halls for the holidays with bright lights, dazzling décor and culinary delights that will bring joy to our celebrations. From all of us, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
Cover Illustration by Shani Goss.
All They Really Want For Christmas
Holidays bring out the kid in all of us — including five local newsmakers who channel their “inner child” and share their wish lists with contributor Jan Mathew.
Tastes of Decatur
When kids of all ages travel back home for the holidays, many head straight for Decatur flavors they’ve missed and still crave. Contributor Pegg Warnick learned what keeps them coming back for more.
Cut Above the Rest
Always considered the “pièce de résistance,” the main dish on your dining table plays a major role during holiday celebrations. Contributor French MacLean learned tips from the experts for preparing and serving a memorable feast.
Holiday Pairings
During the past year, wine shop owners Jack and Sarah Kiley traveled to Washington State, Oregon and parts of France and were welcomed by winemakers whose wines will make great pairings for your holiday entertaining.
columns
business
The Year That Was: 2024
Contributor Zach Shields brings us his annual musings on the events of the past year, interspersed with intriguing anecdotal evidence that they actually occurred.
Reflections: “May Peace Prevail on Earth”
Peace Poles have made their way to Decatur thanks to the efforts of Decatur Rotary Club #180 and Decatur Area Arts Council Executive Director Jerry Johnson, in partnership with the Heart of Illinois Community Foundation.
arts & entertainment
Holiday Datebook
A full schedule of festivities is on the calendar to celebrate the season with friends and family. Bring a little merry into your life!
ART Influencers
Decatur is fortunate to have members of our community who vigorously support the arts. Contributor Christina Shields learned the reasons for their generosity and why they chose to keep it local.
travel
Tracing Traditions
Contributor Meredith Jackson shares cherished rituals from an ever-evolving celebration of Christmas, knowing that ultimately, being together is what matters most.
Surviving Winter
As the days become shorter and the nights grow longer, contributor Kim Mangan reminds us of the whimsical wonder that winter in the Midwest holds
departments
Contributors
Meet the local writers, photographers and artists who share their creative talents with residents to focus on everything you love about Decatur.
Letters
Many thanks to our valued readers who let us know when we need to make a correction, clarify a story or consider new ideas. Decatur Magazine is always better because of you.
Calendar of Events
Use our handy calendar to browse by category and plan your entertainment during December and January. There’s plenty to do even after the holidays are over!
Buyers Guide
Local companies want you as a customer. Find out where to request information about products and services and place your order with trusted business owners in the Decatur area.
