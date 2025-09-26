in this issue: October/November 2025
features
Orange You Glad it’s Fall?
Taking our cue from a cornucopia of family memories, we set out to explore the world around us during the harvest season in central Illinois.
Cover Illustration by Shani Goss.
Hayrides, Corn Mazes & More!
From live music and art installations to fall festivals and trick or treating, use our handy calendar to plan your entertainment during October and November.
Fun With Cucurbits
Despite his eminence in the world of gourds, owner Mac Condill’s focus remains home-centered, with a goal of encouraging families to connect to the land at The Great Pumpkin Patch in Arthur, IL.
Tripping the Light Fantastico
Decatur’s arts community knows Eduardo and Liz Cabrera. They can be seen wherever music is played, art is displayed and actors are playing their parts. Follow their example and you, too, will experience the beauty of the world of art.
Moving Outdoors
National surveys reveal that a majority of homeowners would rather stay home and hang out in their own backyard than battle airlines and highways for a vacation – and local homeowners agree. Decatur area contractors offer some ideas to create your own outdoor room.
columns
business
Hub of Hospitality
Thanks to dedicated volunteers and the staff at the Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, Decatur put its best foot forward to welcome international visitors to Progress City USA for this year’s 20th biennial Farm Progress Show.
Eye in the Sky
Steve Huss has catalogued thousands of aerial photographs to share with humans stuck on the ground. He conveys a keen awareness of history and the significance of how places change over time, particularly around Decatur.
arts & entertainment
Becoming a Metalsmith
In the quiet heartland of central Illinois, a renaissance of handcrafted artistry is quietly taking root. At the center of this movement stands the founder and creative force behind Lindsey the Ladysmith Jewelry.
Passing the Test
Learning from past wine trip experiences and logging over 85 hours of study time helped wine shop owner Jack Kiley achieve the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) 3 advanced certification with merit, equipping him with valuable insight for wine lovers.
travel & leisure
River Cruising
On her first European river cruise, contributor Julie Bates discovers the allure of the Bordeaux region in France, eats her weight in baguettes, drinks way too much wine and considers sending for her family so she can stay and live the château life.
Follow the Fitness Trail
Nelson Park offers recreational amenities that include a paved loop around the park, a fitness pavilion with exercise stations and a mountain biking trail with an obstacle course.
departments
Contributors
Meet the writers, photographers and artists who share their talents to bring you the best of Decatur in each issue.
Charity Datebook
Mark your calendars for these fundraising events to benefit local charities during October and November.
Buyers Guide
Local companies want you as a customer. Find out where to request information about products and services and place your order with trusted business owners in the Decatur area.
