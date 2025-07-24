

business

Glamour Girls

A need for more space inspired an innovative idea for cosmetologist Holly Barding: salon suites. Eight years later, she owns 31 suites in Mt. Zion and Decatur, filled with local beauty professionals who have created an appealing experience for their clients.

Throwbacks

A beautiful thing about all tall tales is that parts of them are true. When Ron Copsy first encountered his mentor, Charles Wesley Metcalf had settled down to shoeing horses, the trade that made his living. Their stories have been intertwined ever since, giving new meaning to the “cowboy way.”