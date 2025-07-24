in this issue: August/September 2025
features
Express Yourself
Lives filled with curiosity, inspiration and drive can be found all around us in the people who take their passion to heart and create a legacy worth remembering.
Cover Illustration by Shani Goss.
Stars of the Silver Screen
Millikin University alumnus Greg Schreiner finds the opulent costumes of the golden age of film a fascinating representation of the time and features them as the stars of his show coming to Kirkland Fine Arts Center this season.
Preserving A Legacy
The inaugural Lucien Kapp Art Competition will be held at the James Millikin Homestead to honor his memory as an American painter, graphic artist, designer and poet who lived his entire life rooted in Decatur.
Trophy Hunting
A mystery surrounds the history of Mueller “End of Day” vases and, for the first time, the public can view these sought-after artistic creations as part of a temporary exhibit at the Hieronymus Mueller Museum
Beer & Free Expression
Continuing a tradition of brewing that goes back over a century, Decatur Brew Works is pioneering a range of delicious custom craft brews for a number of deserving local organizations.
columns
business
Glamour Girls
A need for more space inspired an innovative idea for cosmetologist Holly Barding: salon suites. Eight years later, she owns 31 suites in Mt. Zion and Decatur, filled with local beauty professionals who have created an appealing experience for their clients.
Throwbacks
A beautiful thing about all tall tales is that parts of them are true. When Ron Copsy first encountered his mentor, Charles Wesley Metcalf had settled down to shoeing horses, the trade that made his living. Their stories have been intertwined ever since, giving new meaning to the “cowboy way.”
arts & entertainment
Wine in the Wild
Summer is the perfect season to toast a new fundraising effort that raises awareness and financial support to sustain historic Woodbine Farm. The pictures tell the story.
Season Preview
Decatur’s music and theater venues kick off their productions for the 2025–2026 performing arts season. Mark your calendars and get your tickets early for the best seats in the house.
community
Prepped for Success
Twenty-five students recently graduated with both their high school and associate degrees thanks to a partnership between Decatur Public Schools and Richland Community College. Meet one of the Prep Academy graduates and learn more about what this inspired program offers area students.
Living With Memory Loss
Decatur stands out as a community devoted to supporting those impacted by Alzheimer’s, dementia or memory loss. Local resources ensure both those diagnosed with the disease and their caregivers have access to the help they need.
departments
Contributors
Meet the writers, photographers and artists who share their talents to bring you the best of Decatur in each issue.
Buyers Guide
Local companies want you as a customer. Find out where to request information about products and services and place your order with trusted business owners in the Decatur area.
Only in Decatur
The Farm Progress Show returns to Illinois August 26–28, 2025, to celebrate 20 biennial years in Decatur. Read the quick rundown of what you need to know with links to order tickets, reserve golf carts and more…
departments
